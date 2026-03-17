Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

New Research Suggests Olives May Reveal Oil Quality Before Milling

A new study suggests that analyzing the metabolic profile of olives before extraction could help predict some of the chemical and sensory characteristics of the oil they will produce.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Mar. 17, 2026 19:40 UTC
Summary Summary

A new study explores the Lab-on-a-Fruit” approach to pre­dict key aspects of olive oil’s chem­i­cal com­po­si­tion directly from the olive before extrac­tion. The study ana­lyzes the meta­bolic pro­file of olives to iden­tify cor­re­la­tions between the fruit’s com­po­si­tion and the oil obtained after milling, with the goal of under­stand­ing how the olive’s meta­bolic pro­file can pro­vide insight into the final oil’s char­ac­ter­is­tics.

Predicting some of the main char­ac­ter­is­tics of olive oil from the analy­sis of the fruit that pro­duces it may be less dis­tant than once believed. A new study high­lights an approach described as Lab-on-a-Fruit,” a method aimed at eval­u­at­ing key aspects of the future oil’s chem­i­cal com­po­si­tion directly from the olive, before extrac­tion begins.

Knowing how the chem­i­cal com­po­si­tion of the olive cor­re­lates with the chem­i­cal com­po­si­tion of the vir­gin olive oil, and there­fore with its qual­ity, would be very impor­tant,- Lorenzo Cecchi, pro­fes­sor of food sci­ence and tech­nol­ogy at the University of Florence

The study, pub­lished in Food Chemistry, exam­ines the meta­bolic pro­file of the olive to iden­tify cor­re­la­tions between the fruit’s chem­i­cal com­po­si­tion and that of the oil obtained after milling. Researchers ana­lyzed 83 metabo­lites in the olives, divided into three major chem­i­cal fam­i­lies: 21 phe­no­lic com­pounds, 33 volatile com­pounds and 29 metabo­lites asso­ci­ated with the lipid frac­tion and fatty acids.

Among the 21 phe­no­lic com­pounds exam­ined were sev­eral mol­e­cules from the sec­oiri­doid fam­ily and their deriv­a­tives, includ­ing oleu­ropein, oleu­ropein agly­cone, ligstro­side agly­cone, olea­cein, oleo­can­thal and sev­eral hydrox­y­ty­rosol and tyrosol deriv­a­tives. In extra vir­gin olive oil, these com­pounds account for a large share of the oil’s nutri­tional prop­er­ties and some of its defin­ing sen­sory attrib­utes.

The study also con­sid­ered 33 volatile com­pounds, many asso­ci­ated with the lipoxy­ge­nase path­way respon­si­ble for the char­ac­ter­is­tic pos­i­tive aro­mas of olive oil, as well as 29 metabo­lites linked to the lipid frac­tion, includ­ing sev­eral fatty acids.

The goal was not sim­ply to ver­ify whether the same mol­e­cules present in the fruit also appear in the oil, but to under­stand whether the olive’s over­all meta­bolic pro­file already con­tains use­ful infor­ma­tion that could antic­i­pate some of the final oil’s char­ac­ter­is­tics.

In other words, the idea is not to estab­lish a direct cor­re­spon­dence in which a mol­e­cule present in the olive must also be present in the oil. Instead, the premise is that the fruit’s broader meta­bolic pat­tern may already con­tain clues about the oil that will even­tu­ally be pro­duced.

Turning that idea into a tool for real pro­duc­tion set­tings, how­ever, means con­fronting the con­sid­er­able com­plex­ity of the olive-to-oil trans­for­ma­tion.

According to Lorenzo Cecchi, pro­fes­sor of food sci­ence and tech­nol­ogy at the University of Florence’s Dagri depart­ment, who was not involved in the study, the rela­tion­ship between the com­po­si­tion of the fruit and the char­ac­ter­is­tics of the final oil results from the inter­ac­tion of numer­ous chem­i­cal, bio­log­i­cal and tech­no­log­i­cal fac­tors through­out the pro­duc­tion process.

Knowing how the chem­i­cal com­po­si­tion of the olive cor­re­lates with the chem­i­cal com­po­si­tion of the vir­gin olive oil, and there­fore with its qual­ity, would be very impor­tant,” Cecchi told Olive Oil Times. It would allow pro­duc­ers and mill oper­a­tors to ori­ent the pro­duc­tion objec­tive based on the raw mate­r­ial they are start­ing from.”

Depending on the com­po­si­tion of the olives, a pro­ducer could decide whether to aim for extrac­tion strate­gies that max­i­mize yield or for strate­gies that empha­size spe­cific qual­ity attrib­utes,” he added. Quality itself can be inter­preted in dif­fer­ent ways: sen­sory qual­ity, nutri­tional or nutraceu­ti­cal qual­ity, or even aspects such as shelf life. Today the most cen­tral aspects are prob­a­bly sen­sory qual­ity and nutri­tional qual­ity.”

One of the first com­pli­ca­tions con­cerns phe­no­lic com­pounds, which play a key role in both the nutri­tional and sen­sory prop­er­ties of extra vir­gin olive oil.

The trans­fer of phe­no­lic com­pounds from olives to oil is actu­ally very small,” Cecchi said. In the lit­er­a­ture you some­times find fig­ures around two per­cent, but in our own stud­ies we have mea­sured val­ues closer to 0.4 per­cent under real milling con­di­tions.”

This means that even if the fruit con­tains high con­cen­tra­tions of phe­nols, only a small frac­tion may ulti­mately appear in the oil, depend­ing in part on how the extrac­tion process unfolds.

Another major chal­lenge is that the fruit’s chem­i­cal com­po­si­tion becomes highly unsta­ble once the olive is bro­ken.

In a freshly har­vested olive still intact on the tree, about 70 per­cent of the phe­no­lic frac­tion may con­sist of oleu­ropein in its gly­co­sy­lated form,” Cecchi said. But as soon as the fruit is dam­aged or crushed, even within sec­onds, that pro­file changes dra­mat­i­cally because enzy­matic reac­tions begin imme­di­ately.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Because of this rapid trans­for­ma­tion, mea­sur­ing the phe­no­lic com­po­si­tion of olives in a way that accu­rately reflects their orig­i­nal state is itself a tech­ni­cal chal­lenge.

If we sim­ply crush the olive and extract the phe­nols for analy­sis, we are already mea­sur­ing some­thing that has changed,” Cecchi noted. To obtain a more real­is­tic pic­ture, researchers some­times freeze the whole olives in liq­uid nitro­gen and then imme­di­ately freeze-dry them before analy­sis to stop the enzy­matic reac­tions.”

Beyond the fruit’s chem­istry, the extrac­tion process intro­duces addi­tional lay­ers of vari­abil­ity.

The process plays a deci­sive role,” Cecchi said. The time and tem­per­a­ture of malax­a­tion, the expo­sure to oxy­gen and even the design of the malaxer can sig­nif­i­cantly influ­ence how phe­nols and volatile com­pounds evolve dur­ing extrac­tion.”

At the same time, the sen­sory pro­file of olive oil depends not only on phe­no­lic com­pounds but also on volatile mol­e­cules gen­er­ated dur­ing pro­cess­ing.

The pos­i­tive aro­matic notes of olive oil largely come from com­pounds pro­duced through the lipoxy­ge­nase path­way,” Cecchi explained. These reac­tions gen­er­ate the mol­e­cules respon­si­ble for the green sen­sory notes typ­i­cally asso­ci­ated with fresh extra vir­gin olive oil.”

According to Cecchi, some of these trans­for­ma­tions depend strongly on pro­cess­ing con­di­tions, while oth­ers are intrin­sic to the fruit.

Some aspects are strongly influ­enced by para­me­ters such as tem­per­a­ture dur­ing pro­cess­ing,” he said. But oth­ers, such as the ter­pene pro­file, appear to depend much more on the cul­ti­var and on char­ac­ter­is­tics of the fruit itself, for exam­ple the mat­u­ra­tion level.”

Despite these com­plex­i­ties, Cecchi said the direc­tion out­lined by the research reflects a broader evo­lu­tion in how olive oil pro­duc­tion may be stud­ied and man­aged in the future.

What researchers are imag­in­ing is a sys­tem capa­ble of col­lect­ing in real time large amounts of data across the entire pro­duc­tion chain,” he said. From the cli­matic con­di­tions dur­ing the grow­ing sea­son, to the char­ac­ter­is­tics of the olives at har­vest, to the para­me­ters of the milling process and finally the prop­er­ties of the oil pro­duced.”

By inte­grat­ing these datasets, it may even­tu­ally be pos­si­ble to build pre­dic­tive mod­els that link fruit char­ac­ter­is­tics, pro­cess­ing vari­ables, and vir­gin olive oil com­po­si­tion.

To develop pre­dic­tive sys­tems, you need very large datasets,” Cecchi added. You need to train ana­lyt­i­cal tools using thou­sands of obser­va­tions so that they can rec­og­nize pat­terns and antic­i­pate the char­ac­ter­is­tics of the final prod­uct.”

Such sys­tems could one day allow pro­duc­ers not only to pre­dict the oil yield from a given batch of olives, but also to adjust pro­cess­ing para­me­ters to steer pro­duc­tion toward spe­cific sen­sory or nutri­tional pro­files.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement

Related Articles