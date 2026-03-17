New Research Suggests Olives May Reveal Oil Quality Before Milling

A new study explores the “Lab-on-a-Fruit” approach to predict key aspects of olive oil’s chemical composition directly from the olive before extraction. The study analyzes the metabolic profile of olives to identify correlations between the fruit’s composition and the oil obtained after milling, with the goal of understanding how the olive’s metabolic profile can provide insight into the final oil’s characteristics.
Predicting some of the main characteristics of olive oil from the analysis of the fruit that produces it may be less distant than once believed. A new study highlights an approach described as “Lab-on-a-Fruit,” a method aimed at evaluating key aspects of the future oil’s chemical composition directly from the olive, before extraction begins.
Knowing how the chemical composition of the olive correlates with the chemical composition of the virgin olive oil, and therefore with its quality, would be very important,
The study, published in Food Chemistry, examines the metabolic profile of the olive to identify correlations between the fruit’s chemical composition and that of the oil obtained after milling. Researchers analyzed 83 metabolites in the olives, divided into three major chemical families: 21 phenolic compounds, 33 volatile compounds and 29 metabolites associated with the lipid fraction and fatty acids.
Among the 21 phenolic compounds examined were several molecules from the secoiridoid family and their derivatives, including oleuropein, oleuropein aglycone, ligstroside aglycone, oleacein, oleocanthal and several hydroxytyrosol and tyrosol derivatives. In extra virgin olive oil, these compounds account for a large share of the oil’s nutritional properties and some of its defining sensory attributes.
The study also considered 33 volatile compounds, many associated with the lipoxygenase pathway responsible for the characteristic positive aromas of olive oil, as well as 29 metabolites linked to the lipid fraction, including several fatty acids.
The goal was not simply to verify whether the same molecules present in the fruit also appear in the oil, but to understand whether the olive’s overall metabolic profile already contains useful information that could anticipate some of the final oil’s characteristics.
In other words, the idea is not to establish a direct correspondence in which a molecule present in the olive must also be present in the oil. Instead, the premise is that the fruit’s broader metabolic pattern may already contain clues about the oil that will eventually be produced.
Turning that idea into a tool for real production settings, however, means confronting the considerable complexity of the olive-to-oil transformation.
According to Lorenzo Cecchi, professor of food science and technology at the University of Florence’s Dagri department, who was not involved in the study, the relationship between the composition of the fruit and the characteristics of the final oil results from the interaction of numerous chemical, biological and technological factors throughout the production process.
“Knowing how the chemical composition of the olive correlates with the chemical composition of the virgin olive oil, and therefore with its quality, would be very important,” Cecchi told Olive Oil Times. “It would allow producers and mill operators to orient the production objective based on the raw material they are starting from.”
“Depending on the composition of the olives, a producer could decide whether to aim for extraction strategies that maximize yield or for strategies that emphasize specific quality attributes,” he added. “Quality itself can be interpreted in different ways: sensory quality, nutritional or nutraceutical quality, or even aspects such as shelf life. Today the most central aspects are probably sensory quality and nutritional quality.”
One of the first complications concerns phenolic compounds, which play a key role in both the nutritional and sensory properties of extra virgin olive oil.
“The transfer of phenolic compounds from olives to oil is actually very small,” Cecchi said. “In the literature you sometimes find figures around two percent, but in our own studies we have measured values closer to 0.4 percent under real milling conditions.”
This means that even if the fruit contains high concentrations of phenols, only a small fraction may ultimately appear in the oil, depending in part on how the extraction process unfolds.
Another major challenge is that the fruit’s chemical composition becomes highly unstable once the olive is broken.
“In a freshly harvested olive still intact on the tree, about 70 percent of the phenolic fraction may consist of oleuropein in its glycosylated form,” Cecchi said. “But as soon as the fruit is damaged or crushed, even within seconds, that profile changes dramatically because enzymatic reactions begin immediately.”
Because of this rapid transformation, measuring the phenolic composition of olives in a way that accurately reflects their original state is itself a technical challenge.
“If we simply crush the olive and extract the phenols for analysis, we are already measuring something that has changed,” Cecchi noted. “To obtain a more realistic picture, researchers sometimes freeze the whole olives in liquid nitrogen and then immediately freeze-dry them before analysis to stop the enzymatic reactions.”
Beyond the fruit’s chemistry, the extraction process introduces additional layers of variability.
“The process plays a decisive role,” Cecchi said. “The time and temperature of malaxation, the exposure to oxygen and even the design of the malaxer can significantly influence how phenols and volatile compounds evolve during extraction.”
At the same time, the sensory profile of olive oil depends not only on phenolic compounds but also on volatile molecules generated during processing.
“The positive aromatic notes of olive oil largely come from compounds produced through the lipoxygenase pathway,” Cecchi explained. “These reactions generate the molecules responsible for the green sensory notes typically associated with fresh extra virgin olive oil.”
According to Cecchi, some of these transformations depend strongly on processing conditions, while others are intrinsic to the fruit.
“Some aspects are strongly influenced by parameters such as temperature during processing,” he said. “But others, such as the terpene profile, appear to depend much more on the cultivar and on characteristics of the fruit itself, for example the maturation level.”
Despite these complexities, Cecchi said the direction outlined by the research reflects a broader evolution in how olive oil production may be studied and managed in the future.
“What researchers are imagining is a system capable of collecting in real time large amounts of data across the entire production chain,” he said. “From the climatic conditions during the growing season, to the characteristics of the olives at harvest, to the parameters of the milling process and finally the properties of the oil produced.”
By integrating these datasets, it may eventually be possible to build predictive models that link fruit characteristics, processing variables, and virgin olive oil composition.
“To develop predictive systems, you need very large datasets,” Cecchi added. “You need to train analytical tools using thousands of observations so that they can recognize patterns and anticipate the characteristics of the final product.”
Such systems could one day allow producers not only to predict the oil yield from a given batch of olives, but also to adjust processing parameters to steer production toward specific sensory or nutritional profiles.