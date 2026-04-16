Tunisian Producer Blends Tradition and Technology to Raise Olive Oil Quality

In the green hills of northwestern Tunisia, Les Montagnes du Nord is combining hand-harvesting, organic farming and modern milling to bring its Chetoui olive oil to international markets.
Les Montagnes du Nord, an olive oil producer in Tunisia, won a Silver Award at the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition for their Chetoui monovarietal Cirta olive oil, which is the result of generations of knowledge and experience. The company, focusing on quality and international recognition, maintains a vertically integrated model, combining traditional practices with modern technology to produce a consistent and high-quality product.
Nestled in one of the greenest parts of Tunisia, in the mountainous northern region of Nebeur, one olive oil producer is balancing tradition and innovation to raise the quality of its oils. Les Montagnes du Nord, with its Chetoui monovarietal Cirta olive oil, won a Silver Award at the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
We want to introduce Tunisian olive oil to the world. We have something unique, and we believe it deserves more recognition.
“Our olive oil is the result of accumulated knowledge and rich experience,” Imene Dachraoui, co-owner of the estate, told Olive Oil Times.
Dachraoui said the family’s 100 hectares of olive trees are the legacy of her grandparents, who cultivated mainly Chetoui olives, along with smaller quantities of Arbequina and Arbosana. “Olive growing in our region has been passed down from my grandparents to my parents, and now to us,” she said.
Chetoui, one of Tunisia’s flagship cultivars, is known for producing robust, high-polyphenol olive oils with pronounced bitterness and pungency, traits typically associated with the country’s northern regions.
Located near El Kef, the historic city dominated by a well-known Ottoman fortress, Nebeur combines a long history with an agricultural landscape shaped by the Mellègue dam. The reservoir supports local farming, including extensive olive groves and cereal crops, helping counter seasonal aridity. Compared with other parts of Tunisia, the area’s relatively abundant water resources contribute to high-quality olive production.
About 10,000 of the trees at Les Montagnes du Nord are irrigated, a strategic choice to ensure more consistent yields and quality under variable climatic conditions.
Dachraoui said that when she and her brother took over the farm in 2019, they decided to focus exclusively on quality, aiming to position their product not only in the domestic market but also internationally, particularly in the United States and Japan.
“We want to introduce Tunisian olive oil to the world. We have something unique, and we believe it deserves more recognition,” she said. “Competitions help us gain confidence and push us to do better each year. They also help us present our country and the richness of our territory.”
Tunisia is one of the world’s largest olive oil producers, but its presence in premium international markets remains limited compared with traditional exporters such as Italy and Spain.
Les Montagnes du Nord is a certified organic producer. According to Dachraoui, the farm’s goal is to remain closely connected to the land and soil. “We do not use pesticides or chemicals, and we respect the natural rhythm of the land. This allows us to produce a more authentic olive oil,” she said.
At the same time, the company works to balance traditional practices with modern technology. The olives are harvested by hand to preserve their integrity and quality, while the estate also operates its own continuous-phase olive oil mill equipped with advanced technology.
“The result is a more consistent and higher-quality product, ready to compete on the global stage,” Dachraoui said.
The approach is rooted in a vertically integrated model in which cultivation, harvesting, milling and bottling are all managed internally, allowing close control over every step of production and greater traceability of the final product.
After extraction, the oil is stored in stainless steel tanks and typically sold within a few months to preserve freshness and sensory integrity. Dachraoui said the company avoids carrying stock for long.
“Within three or four months from production every drop has already been sold. We do not keep any oil from the previous season,” she said.
That strategy, common among producers focused on quality, helps preserve the oil’s organoleptic characteristics and ensures consumers receive a fresh product.
As part of the family’s new approach, the younger generation also refined how the oil is presented to the market, from bottle and label design to the brand name itself: Cirta.
Cirta refers to the ancient Numidian city that once stood at the heart of North Africa, evoking a shared regional heritage that predates modern national borders. “We wanted a name that is easy to pronounce and remember, but also connected to our origins,” Dachraoui said. “Cirta reflects that link with North Africa and our identity.”
The visual identity follows a similar logic. The bottle design combines green and gold tones, meant to evoke both the fertile land of Nebeur and, as Dachraoui put it, “the gold of olive oil.”
For Les Montagnes du Nord, the Silver Award marks both a validation of its approach and a step toward greater international visibility. “I was very proud,” Dachraoui said. “Proud of myself, proud of my family, and proud to represent Tunisian olive oil.”
“There is a lot of competition. The challenge is to give the best of ourselves and to stay at a high level,” she concluded.
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