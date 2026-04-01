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Turkey Seeks Greater Returns From Olive Oil Expansion

Turkey has dramatically expanded olive oil production over the past two decades, but producers and exporters say stronger branding is now needed to capture more value in international markets.
Olive groves at Gaia Oliva in Manisa
By Costas Vasilopoulos
Apr. 1, 2026 23:59 UTC
Summary Summary

Turkey’s olive sec­tor has sig­nif­i­cantly expanded in the past two decades due to gov­ern­ment poli­cies, with the num­ber of olive trees nearly dou­bling to about 200 mil­lion today. Despite this growth, chal­lenges remain, such as the need to strengthen the brand­ing and global posi­tion­ing of Turkish olive oil to increase its value and com­pet­i­tive­ness in inter­na­tional mar­kets. Initiatives like the OlivetoLive” UR-GE project are being launched to boost exports and improve the indus­try’s qual­ity, trace­abil­ity, and brand­ing efforts.

Fueled by gov­ern­ment poli­cies that encour­aged the plant­ing of new groves, Turkey’s olive sec­tor has expanded dra­mat­i­cally over the past two decades.

The num­ber of olive trees in the coun­try has nearly dou­bled, from about 100 mil­lion in the early 2000s to roughly 200 mil­lion today. As a result, Turkey recorded an unprece­dented yield of about 475,000 met­ric tons of olive oil in the pre­vi­ous 2024/25 har­vest sea­son.

The expan­sion has also been rec­og­nized inter­na­tion­ally. Jaime Lillo López, exec­u­tive direc­tor of the International Olive Council, praised Turkey for estab­lish­ing itself among the world’s most sig­nif­i­cant pro­duc­ers.

Looking at the data from the last five sea­sons (2020 – 2025), Turkey seems to have con­sol­i­dated its posi­tion as the world’s sec­ond-largest pro­ducer of olive oil and table olives,” Lillo told Anadolu Agency in January.

Turkey already makes a great con­tri­bu­tion to the olive com­mu­nity,” he added.

But the rapid growth in pro­duc­tion has also cre­ated a chal­lenge. Large quan­ti­ties of Turkish olive oil con­tinue to be exported in bulk or stored in ware­houses across the coun­try, lim­it­ing the value cap­tured by domes­tic pro­duc­ers.

In other words, sup­ply has grown faster than the brand value of Turkish olive oil.

Nilufer Koray, direc­tor of sales oper­a­tions at Gaia Oliva, a pro­ducer and exporter in Manisa, said Turkey has invested heav­ily in new groves and mod­ern milling tech­nol­ogy over the last two decades.

As a result, the num­ber of olive trees has grown to around 200 mil­lion, and this expan­sion has also encour­aged pro­duc­ers to focus more on qual­ity, trace­abil­ity and sus­tain­able pro­duc­tion,” Koray told Olive Oil Times.

However, a sig­nif­i­cant por­tion of Turkish olive oil is still exported in bulk and later bot­tled under other coun­tries’ brands,” he added.

Koray said the next step for the sec­tor is to strengthen the pres­ence of Turkish olive oil in inter­na­tional mar­kets under domes­tic labels.

Our goal today is not only to pro­duce more olive oil, but to share the qual­ity, iden­tity and her­itage of Turkish olive oil with the world,” he said.

In that con­text, the sec­tor is actively explor­ing new ways to improve the brand­ing and global posi­tion­ing of Turkish olive oil.

EZZIB, the Aegean Olive and Olive Oil Exporters’ Association, has launched the OlivetoLive” UR-GE project, a three-year ini­tia­tive aimed at boost­ing the com­pet­i­tive­ness and exports of Turkish olive oil.

Association chair Mehmet Emre Uygun said the ini­tia­tive includes train­ing and con­sul­tancy for exporters, par­tic­i­pa­tion in inter­na­tional trade shows and tar­geted mar­ket­ing guid­ance designed to increase over­seas sales.

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Uygun also said the Turkish olive oil sec­tor lost its com­pet­i­tive­ness when incor­rect deci­sions made regard­ing our sec­tor over the last three years coin­cided with the dis­in­fla­tion process in Turkey.”

We entered the 2025/26 sea­son in November. In the first month, our olive oil exports plum­meted by 80 per­cent, falling from 8,636 tons to 1,701 tons,” he added. In other words, our exports have come to a stand­still.”

In Antalya, an impor­tant olive-grow­ing area in the country’s south­west, a work­shop orga­nized by the Antalya Commodity Exchange and the provin­cial direc­torates of Agriculture and Forestry and Culture and Tourism exam­ined ways to pro­mote the region’s olive oil indus­try.

The work­shop report said Antalya’s strong pro­duc­tion poten­tial alone is not enough to increase the value of the local olive oil sec­tor. It out­lined 30 strate­gic rec­om­men­da­tions for 2026 to 2035 to strengthen the indus­try and expand exports.

Among its con­clu­sions, the report said improve­ments in qual­ity, trace­abil­ity, brand­ing and tourism are needed to cre­ate new momen­tum for Antalya olive oil.

There is a gen­eral con­sen­sus that Antalya could achieve a stronger posi­tion in olive oil pro­duc­tion if a qual­ity-focused trans­for­ma­tion frame­work cov­er­ing the period 2026 to 2035 is devel­oped,” the report stated.

Turkish pro­duc­ers have also voiced con­cern about the value lost each year when large vol­umes of oil are exported in bulk or remain idle in stor­age.

Farmer Ercan Dalkılıç from Akhisar in Manisa province said Turkey has yet to develop strong brand­ing for its olive oil.

Approximately 40 per­cent of the olive oil pro­duced in Turkey each year is exported in bulk, mainly to Spain, but also to Italy, France and Greece,” Dalkılıç said.

Because we haven’t been able to cre­ate a strong brand­ing for olive oil, we are unable to add value to the coun­try. Although steps have been taken in this direc­tion in recent years, I believe the gov­ern­ment should pro­vide more assis­tance in this area.”

Dalkılıç also said that pro­longed stor­age in ware­houses can degrade oil qual­ity because many pro­duc­ers lack proper stor­age facil­i­ties.

As a result, it is safe to say that tons of olive oil lose their qual­ity over time,” he said.

He also ques­tioned the level of trust some Turkish con­sumers place in domes­tic olive oil brands.

Lately, we’ve seen peo­ple import­ing and con­sum­ing olive oil from other coun­tries,” he said. They can’t trust the brands in our coun­try. However, they also need to know that some of that oil is actu­ally of Turkish ori­gin.”

Turkey can be a world giant in olive oil and we can spread this pros­per­ity to the base,” he con­cluded. This depends on farm­ers com­ing together and sit­ting at the table on equal terms with other stake­hold­ers in the sec­tor.”

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