At Mezzecrete, a Tuscan Estate Turns Heritage and Traceability Into Award-Winning Olive Oil

Summary The Mezzecrete farm in the Crete Senesi region of Tuscany was estab­lished by the Mezzedimi fam­ily, who have a deep con­nec­tion to the area. The farm pro­duces organic olive oil, Olio Nece, using tra­di­tional Tuscan olive vari­eties and advanced tech­nol­ogy, with a focus on qual­ity, sus­tain­abil­ity, and pre­serv­ing the local land­scape.

The Mezzecrete farm lies in the heart of the Crete Senesi, a strik­ing area south of the Tuscan city of Siena known for its rolling clay hills, gul­lies and cliffs.

The area’s dis­tinc­tive land­scape was shaped by clay and marine sed­i­ments dat­ing to the Pliocene era, between 2.5 and 4.5 mil­lion years ago. Over time, those ancient lay­ers formed the undu­lat­ing ter­rain that now defines this part of Tuscany.

I believe that we farm­ers have both the merit and the respon­si­bil­ity to care for and safe­guard this extra­or­di­nary land­scape. - Patrick Zinelli, Mezzecrete

In the vil­lage of Asciano, the Mezzecrete estate extends across 260 hectares of wood­land, arable land, nat­ural truf­fle ground, vine­yard and olive groves. From that orchard, the com­pany pro­duces Olio Nece, its organic Terre di Siena PDO extra vir­gin olive oil, which earned a Gold Award at the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

“It all began with my wife Martha’s grand­fa­ther, Arturo Mezzedimi, who, at a young age, started work­ing in east­ern Africa and, as the archi­tect to the last Emperor of Ethiopia [Haile Selassie], designed major projects of insti­tu­tional and social rel­e­vance,” Patrick Zinelli told Olive Oil Times. ​“When the rev­o­lu­tion broke out, in the 1970s, he returned to Italy.”

“Originally from Siena, he main­tained a strong con­nec­tion to his home­town, for which he had a spe­cial affec­tion,” Zinelli said. ​“His love for the city, today a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and for the beau­ti­ful land­scape sur­round­ing it was passed down to his son Sergio with his wife Caterina and to his grand­chil­dren Martha and Marcello. This inspired them to even­tu­ally cre­ate a farm in the area, in a cor­ner of remark­able beauty.”

In 2002, the fam­ily estab­lished Mezzecrete, com­bin­ing ​“Mezz,” the open­ing of their sur­name and an ele­ment once used in Arturo Mezzedimi’s logo stu­dio, with ​“Crete,” a ref­er­ence to the sur­round­ing land­scape of the Crete Senesi.

The distinctiveness of the Crete Senesi lies in the warm gray soil with subtly shifting hues, formed by the presence of clay and marine sediments dating back to the Pliocene era.

The prop­erty orig­i­nally included a one-hectare olive grove. As the com­pany decided to make olive oil one of its flag­ship prod­ucts, the grove was expanded to 10 hectares and con­verted to organic pro­duc­tion.

The new plant­i­ngs were selected from tra­di­tional Tuscan olive vari­eties, includ­ing Leccino, Frantoio, Moraiolo and Pendolino, to meet the require­ments of the Terre di Siena Protected Designation of Origin.

Within hours of har­vest, the fruit is taken to Oliviera Sant’Andrea in Sinalunga, a mill equipped with advanced tech­nol­ogy designed to ensure high pro­cess­ing stan­dards.

To help con­sumers fol­low the oil’s path from grove to bot­tle and ver­ify its chem­i­cal and organolep­tic char­ac­ter­is­tics, the com­pany intro­duced a blockchain-based trace­abil­ity sys­tem acces­si­ble through a QR code on each Olio Nece bot­tle.

“I real­ized that there was use­ful infor­ma­tion we could offer con­sumers beyond what appears on the label. That is why I decided to embrace blockchain trace­abil­ity, which works like a dig­i­tal pass­port,” Zinelli said. ​“Through a QR code, con­sumers can access data such as the cer­tifi­cate issued by the Terre di Siena DOP con­trol body, the full pro­file includ­ing polyphe­nol lev­els, as well as the har­vest period and fruit yield. All these details pro­vide fur­ther assur­ance of the oil’s qual­ity and doc­u­ment each step we have taken to craft a top-tier prod­uct.”

While the com­pany relies on tech­nol­ogy to com­mu­ni­cate its com­mit­ment to qual­ity, it also remains closely tied to local tra­di­tion and the ter­ri­to­r­ial legacy that con­tin­ues to shape its iden­tity.

The Mezzecrete estate sits near the Abbey of Monte Oliveto Maggiore, a major monastic complex founded in 1313, whose community has ever since upheld a longstanding tradition of olive oil production.

“To strengthen the link with the his­tory of this land, we named our oil after the name of this area in medieval times, when it formed part of the hold­ings of the nearby Abbey of Monte Oliveto Maggiore,” Zinelli said.

A land­mark in the region, Monte Oliveto Maggiore is a major monas­tic com­plex founded in 1313, and its com­mu­nity has long main­tained a tra­di­tion of olive oil pro­duc­tion.

Advertisement

Zinelli said a 1383 share­crop­ping con­tract found in the monastery’s ancient library recorded that a ten­ant farmer rented olive groves from the abbey in the dis­trict of Nece. That ear­lier toponym, slightly dif­fer­ent from the cur­rent one, was later cho­sen as the name of the oil.

More recently, the com­pany revived a seven-hectare stretch of white-truf­fle ground on the prop­erty and estab­lished a two-hectare vine­yard of native grape vari­eties, includ­ing Sangiovese, Canaiolo and Vermentino.

In the village of Asciano, the Mezzecrete estate cover 260 hectares, comprising woodland, arable fields, a natural truffle-ground, a vineyard and an olive grove.

The estate also includes a one-hectare rain-fed reser­voir used for emer­gency irri­ga­tion dur­ing peri­ods of scarce rain­fall.

“We con­verted the farm to organic, because I believe this is a fun­da­men­tal require­ment that aligns with our com­mit­ment to man­ag­ing the land sus­tain­ably,” Zinelli said.

Advertisement

He added that the olive trees retain a tra­di­tional plant­ing pat­tern, a delib­er­ate choice intended to respect the land­scape and pre­serve envi­ron­men­tal bal­ance.

“Working on these slopes can be demand­ing because of the char­ac­ter­is­tics of the ter­rain, with its uneven­ness, which requires extra effort,” he said. ​“I believe that it is impor­tant to con­vey to con­sumers the great work and the year-round ded­i­ca­tion that go into man­ag­ing our orchards with the aim of obtain­ing a prod­uct of the high­est qual­ity.”

The Mezzecrete farm is nestled at the heart of the Crete Senesi, south of Siena, in Tuscany.

Zinelli said he began ded­i­cat­ing him­self fully to the com­pany in 2012, after a suc­cess­ful career in invest­ment bank­ing.

“My wife and I were expect­ing our first child, and this was a major fac­tor that con­vinced me to put my job aside, so I could be more present with them. Initially, I intended to fol­low only the real estate devel­op­ment project on the prop­erty, but then I was really drawn to olive oil pro­duc­tion,” he said. ​“It was a real enlight­en­ment. I began train­ing, becom­ing an olive oil som­me­lier and focus­ing on high-qual­ity pro­duc­tion. I lit­er­ally left bank­ing for the land, and today the joy of craft­ing excep­tional extra vir­gin olive oil, crowned by the NYIOOC awards, con­firms that this jour­ney is as reward­ing as it is mean­ing­ful.”

“We have the priv­i­lege to live and work in a won­der­ful place, and we take great care to inte­grate the com­pany and all its struc­tures into the sur­round­ing envi­ron­ment,” Zinelli added. ​“Our activ­ity must nec­es­sar­ily include a com­mit­ment to safe­guard­ing a land­scape that can truly be called iconic. Our olive groves also play a major role in this, and I believe that we farm­ers have both the merit and the respon­si­bil­ity to care for and safe­guard this extra­or­di­nary land­scape.”