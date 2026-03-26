Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

At Domaine de Gerbaud, Native Provençal Cultivars Shape an Award-Winning Blend

For Domaine de Gerbaud, blending Aglandau, Salonenque, Grossane and Bouteillan is both technical and expressive, shaped by terroir, organic farming and the realities of climate pressure.
Harvest at Domaine de Gerbaud
By Paolo DeAndreis
Mar. 26, 2026 17:53 UTC
Summary Summary

Domaine de Gerbaud, an organic olive oil pro­ducer in Provence, won a Silver Award at the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition for their high-qual­ity olive oils made from native cul­ti­vars like Aglandau and Grossane. The estate focuses on blend­ing dif­fer­ent vari­eties to high­light the unique char­ac­ter of Provençal olive oil, with a team of experts advis­ing on all aspects of pro­duc­tion, but strug­gles with the eco­nomic chal­lenges of organic farm­ing, labor costs, and cli­mate change.

A Silver Award was secured at the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition by an organic pro­ducer in Provence focused on high­light­ing the dis­tinc­tive char­ac­ter of the region’s native olive cul­ti­vars.

We have man­aged to pro­duce ever health­ier olives each year, and this is a great source of pride to every­one.- Louisa Sherman, Domaine de Gerbaud

Aglandau, Salonenque, Grossane and Bouteillan are the only olives cul­ti­vated by Domaine de Gerbaud, an estate at the foothills of the Grand Luberon moun­tain range. There, a hilly, well-drained land­scape of slopes, ven­ti­la­tion and cal­care­ous soils helps shape some of France’s high­est-qual­ity olive oils.

We par­tic­i­pate in a few com­pe­ti­tions every year, but the NYIOOC holds a spe­cial place as this is where we were awarded our first Gold Medal some years ago,” Louisa Sherman, owner of the estate, told Olive Oil Times. The NYIOOC is a top-rated com­pe­ti­tion and win­ning a medal is a pres­ti­gious achieve­ment.”

The pro­ducer does not cur­rently have a sta­ble pres­ence in the U.S. mar­ket. We have no out­lets in America and the few American online clients stopped buy­ing after the intro­duc­tion of tar­iffs,” Sherman said. Still, she described recog­ni­tion in New York as an impor­tant bench­mark.

Winning a medal is an excel­lent indi­ca­tor for us as to where our olive oil is posi­tioned,” she said. We appre­ci­ate the wide range of con­tes­tants from across the world and being judged in their fine com­pany.”

In France, how­ever, the impact is more direct. Sherman said awards help rein­force cred­i­bil­ity and sup­port domes­tic sales.

Domaine de Gerbaud

At the cen­ter of Domaine de Gerbaud’s approach is blend­ing. I see blend­ing as pure alchemy,” she said. It is a bal­ance between the sci­en­tific stan­dards of extra vir­gin olive oil, years of knowl­edge and insight into the tastes of each indi­vid­ual vari­ety and, cru­cially, the way dif­fer­ent batches inter­act once blended in spe­cific pro­por­tions.”

The goal, she said, is to high­light the nuances of Provençal olive oil and intro­duce it to a wider audi­ence. The pun­gency of Aglandau in con­trast to the sweeter Salonenque and the decep­tive soft­ness of Grossane,” Sherman said. Yet, in dif­fer­ent pro­por­tions, they con­jure blends of remark­able unique­ness.”

According to Sherman, blend­ing begins in the grove. The estate har­vests by vari­ety and by par­cel, often at dif­fer­ent points in the sea­son, fol­low­ing the nat­ural tim­ing of each cul­ti­var to build a broader palette of oils for blend­ing.

This gives us a greater selec­tion of olive oil batches from which to blend a nuanced olive oil,” she said.

A sig­nif­i­cant part of Domaine de Gerbaud’s iden­tity is rooted in the long his­tory of olive grow­ing in Provence. The land­scape is an ancient one, with human set­tle­ment in this area dat­ing back to Neolithic times,” Sherman said. Our for­ti­fied farm­house is about 500 years old. We under­stand that our pres­ence is fleet­ing and we are mind­ful cura­tors of the ter­roir, the water resources and plants we grow.”

Despite those deep his­tor­i­cal roots, the estate’s cur­rent chap­ter is rel­a­tively recent. Sherman and her fam­ily moved to Provence from South Africa with a long agri­cul­tural back­ground, ini­tially envi­sion­ing a smaller project.

The green olives of Domaine de Gerbaud

What began mod­estly soon expanded into a more com­plex agri­cul­tural under­tak­ing. Part of that com­plex­ity came from fol­low­ing organic olive oil pro­duc­tion pro­to­cols, a grow­ing trend among French pro­duc­ers, with roughly one-third to nearly half of the country’s olive area under organic man­age­ment.

After attend­ing the Olive Oil Times Sommelier Program, we decided that our only recourse to make sense of olive oil pro­duc­tion with a small num­ber of trees, 1,200, which has since grown to 1,400, would be to aim for pre­mium qual­ity olive oil pro­duc­tion,” Sherman said.

Advertisement

We soon real­ized that if we were to pro­duce out­stand­ing olive oil, we’d need input from pro­fes­sion­als,” she added. We have gath­ered an excel­lent team to advise us on tree nutri­tion, pest pro­tec­tion, prun­ing, har­vest­ing and blend­ing.”

Our team com­bines Spanish and French exper­tise, as well as the lat­est sci­en­tific evi­dence,” Sherman said. Our experts have by now built up a mem­ory of knowl­edge of our ter­rain and trees. They are nim­ble in adjust­ing to chang­ing grow­ing con­di­tions and pest threats.”

The blossoming trees at Domaine de Gerbaud

Today, the estate cul­ti­vates the vari­eties at the core of the AOP Provence des­ig­na­tion. In addi­tion to the Aglandau, Salonenque and Grossane trees already grow­ing on the estate, the pro­ducer added Bouteillan trees.

We also increased the num­ber of Aglandau trees as this vari­ety is con­sid­ered the king of olives in Provence,” Sherman said. According to the pro­ducer, Aglandau plays a par­tic­u­larly impor­tant role by con­tribut­ing to the phe­no­lic con­tent, sta­bil­ity, and the intense fin­ish of the estate’s oils.

Advertisement

Terroir also plays a cen­tral role. The loca­tion of our olive groves is all on steep ter­rain that ensures good drainage and excel­lent ven­ti­la­tion that allow olive trees to thrive,” Sherman said.

One aspect of inno­va­tion that we have intro­duced is sci­en­tific test­ing of the soil, the leaves and the ripeness of olives before har­vest­ing,” she added. Testing the soil and leaves for cor­rect nutri­tion dur­ing the grow­ing sea­son and mak­ing the nec­es­sary adjust­ments, and test­ing the olives for opti­mum ripeness before the har­vest plan is devised.”

This inte­gra­tion of sci­en­tific mon­i­tor­ing with tra­di­tional knowl­edge reflects a broader effort to align pre­ci­sion agri­cul­ture with the con­straints of organic cer­ti­fi­ca­tion. There are severe lim­i­ta­tions on the pro­tec­tions one can use to safe­guard the olives from dis­eases,” Sherman said. Organic farm­ing requires inten­sive labor, and in France agri­cul­tural labor is expen­sive and in short sup­ply.”

The eco­nomic impli­ca­tions are sig­nif­i­cant. Seasonal work­ers, par­tic­u­larly for prun­ing and har­vest­ing, rep­re­sent a sub­stan­tial cost and often limit prof­itabil­ity. Foreign labor par­tially solves the demand, but the costs of peri­patetic pruners and har­vesters limit prof­itabil­ity,” Sherman said. So, this is a true labor of love.”

Climate change has added fur­ther com­plex­ity. We increas­ingly suf­fer drought and for the pre­vi­ous five years recur­rent heat­waves dur­ing spring and sum­mer scorched the earth and trees,” Sherman said.

Adaptation has required invest­ment in irri­ga­tion infra­struc­ture. The con­nec­tion to the Canal de Provence water sys­tem three years ago has enabled us to keep the olive trees well-watered at cru­cial peri­ods of the grow­ing sea­son,” she said.

Still, the grow­ing sea­son remains uncer­tain, par­tic­u­larly dur­ing its ear­li­est stages. We are head­ing towards spring now, and the first del­i­cate and vul­ner­a­ble stage of olive pro­duc­tion for the year — blos­som­ing and the all-impor­tant fruit-form­ing there­after,” Sherman said. This is the most nerve-rack­ing phase of the pro­duc­tion year. Rains and frost are seri­ous threats.”

We have man­aged to pro­duce ever health­ier olives each year, and this is a great source of pride to every­one,” she added. I can­not wait to har­vest the first batch of Bouteillan olives as this will offer a chance to exper­i­ment with an olive oil lot that has a potent volatil­ity.”

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement

Related Articles