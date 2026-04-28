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Croatian Producers Call for Stronger Branding After Another Record NYIOOC Showing

Croatian producers earned 128 awards at the 2026 NYIOOC, renewing calls for stronger national support and promotion.

Croatian olive growers gather in an olive grove after a record showing at the 2026 NYIOOC.
By Nedjeljko Jusup
Apr. 28, 2026 15:34 UTC
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Croatian olive growers gather in an olive grove after a record showing at the 2026 NYIOOC.
Summary Summary

Croatian olive oil pro­duc­ers are cel­e­brat­ing their suc­cess at the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, where they earned 128 awards, plac­ing sec­ond behind Italy. Producers are call­ing for stronger national brand­ing and insti­tu­tional sup­port to fur­ther enhance Croatia’s image as a pro­ducer of high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil and com­pete for the top posi­tion in 2027.

Croatian olive oil pro­duc­ers are call­ing for stronger national brand­ing and insti­tu­tional sup­port after another stand­out per­for­mance at the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

This con­firms that we are the most con­sis­tent coun­try in the world when it comes to qual­ity.- Filip Erceg, enol­o­gist

Producers from Croatia earned 128 awards at the recently con­cluded com­pe­ti­tion, includ­ing 103 Gold Awards and 25 Silver Awards, plac­ing the coun­try sec­ond world­wide behind Italy.

We are sec­ond in the world. We did not only repeat last year’s suc­cess; we sur­passed it,” said Ante Vulin, a pro­ducer from Pakoštane in north­ern Dalmatia.

Vulin and other pro­duc­ers from the coastal town earned seven awards, includ­ing six Gold Awards and one Silver Award.

Ante Vulin of Pakoštane displays his oils after local producers earned seven awards at the 2026 NYIOOC.

Croatia also fin­ished sec­ond in 2025, but this year improved its total by two Gold Awards and one Silver Award. Italy led the com­pe­ti­tion with 166 awards, fol­lowed by Croatia with 106, Greece with 106, the United States with 95, and Spain with 85.

The result was espe­cially notable given Croatia’s rel­a­tively small olive oil pro­duc­tion. Istria and Dalmatia, the country’s two main pro­duc­ing regions, together pro­duce about 3,500 to 5,000 tons of olive oil annu­ally. Spain, by con­trast, pro­duces more than 1.3 mil­lion tons in a typ­i­cal year.

With 128 awards from 144 entries, Croatia recorded an 89 per­cent suc­cess rate, one of the high­est among major par­tic­i­pat­ing coun­tries. Italy earned awards for 79 per­cent of its entries.

This con­firms that we are the most con­sis­tent coun­try in the world when it comes to qual­ity,” said Filip Erceg, an enol­o­gist.

OPG Turinela

Producers said a smaller crop caused by drought was off­set by high oil yields and strong sen­sory pro­files, with many oils marked by fruiti­ness and bal­ance.

In Dalmatia’s hin­ter­land, long­time grower Drago Malić said timely har­vest­ing helped pro­tect fruit from the olive fruit fly. We kept the fruit healthy, with­out a sin­gle sting,” said Malić, a retired math­e­mat­ics pro­fes­sor who has grown olives for four decades.

Istria and Kvarner earned 54 awards, includ­ing 51 Gold Awards, while Dalmatian pro­duc­ers earned 74 awards, includ­ing 52 Gold Awards.

Among the country’s most suc­cess­ful pro­duc­ers, Avistria ranked eighth in the Olive Oil Times World Ranking. In Dalmatia, Ivica Vlatković has earned 25 NYIOOC awards since 2017.

We har­vest the fruit when it con­tains the high­est level of dry mat­ter and press it imme­di­ately,” said Velimir Jurić of Oleum Maris, which earned four Gold Awards.

OPG Branimir Šunić

Other pro­duc­ers pointed to mar­ket­ing as an essen­tial part of build­ing value around Croatian olive oil. Marketing is impor­tant. Without it, it is like wink­ing at a girl in the dark,” said Saša Petković, who pro­duces Bilini with Vedrana Rakovac.

Since 2015, when Croatia had only nine entries at the NYIOOC, the coun­try has become one of the competition’s most con­sis­tent per­form­ers, both in the num­ber of rec­og­nized brands and in its suc­cess rate.

In terms of qual­ity, we are the best in the world, bet­ter than Italy and Spain,” Vlatković said.

Still, pro­duc­ers said that Croatia’s results should be matched by a more coor­di­nated national strat­egy. They argued that sup­port for com­pe­ti­tion costs, pro­mo­tion and olive oil tourism would strengthen the country’s image as a pro­ducer of high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil.

Croatian oils are often crit­i­cized for being more expen­sive than the European aver­age. However, pro­duc­ers said the prices reflect small-scale pro­duc­tion, care­ful har­vest­ing and the absence of large-scale refin­ing.

They added that Croatia’s inter­na­tional results, such as its achieve­ments in foot­ball, help shape its image abroad. With stronger pub­lic and pri­vate coor­di­na­tion, they said, Croatia could build on its momen­tum and com­pete for the top posi­tion in 2027.

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