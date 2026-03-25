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Croatian Producers Launch ‘Ultra Virgin’ Category for Top Dalmatian Olive Oils

Dalmatian olive growers have introduced a new “ultra virgin” classification aimed at distinguishing exceptional oils through stricter chemical, sensory and production standards than those required for extra virgin olive oil.
By Nedjeljko Jusup
Mar. 25, 2026 14:24 UTC
Summary Summary

Dalmatian olive grow­ers have intro­duced a new ultra vir­gin” cat­e­gory for olive oil, aim­ing to high­light excep­tional qual­ity through stricter stan­dards, includ­ing min­i­mum polyphe­nol thresh­olds and lim­its on free fatty acid­ity and per­ox­ide val­ues. The ini­tia­tive, sup­ported by pro­duc­ers from all four Dalmatian coun­ties, seeks to estab­lish a higher bench­mark for olive oil qual­ity in Dalmatia and beyond, with the first 5,000 liters expected to reach the mar­ket under the new clas­si­fi­ca­tion.

Croatias Dalmatian olive grow­ers have launched a new ultra vir­gin” cat­e­gory for olive oil, with the first 5,000 liters expected to reach the mar­ket under a stricter set of stan­dards designed to dis­tin­guish excep­tional qual­ity.

According to the initiative’s orga­niz­ers, olive oil pro­duc­tion in Dalmatia accounts for about 85 per­cent of Croatia’s out­put. Most of our oils are of top qual­ity, as con­firmed by numer­ous awards from inter­na­tional com­pe­ti­tions,” said Ivica Vlatković, a physi­cian and olive grower from Novigrad in north­ern Dalmatia.

While extra vir­gin olive oil remains the high­est offi­cial com­mer­cial grade, Vlatković and other sup­port­ers of the project argue that exist­ing stan­dards are too broad to clearly iden­tify oils with excep­tional sen­sory, chem­i­cal and health-related char­ac­ter­is­tics. They say a new clas­si­fi­ca­tion is needed to high­light oils of out­stand­ing qual­ity in a vis­i­ble and mea­sur­able way.

The idea was first pre­sented pub­licly last September in Postira, on the island of Brač, dur­ing an inter­na­tional olive oil sym­po­sium orga­nized by Olive Oil Times and the Postira tourism board. Later in the year, pro­duc­ers from all four Dalmatian coun­ties formed the Oleum Primum Dalmaticum club to estab­lish rules for the cat­e­gory, from cul­ti­va­tion and har­vest through cer­ti­fi­ca­tion and sale.

Under the new rules, oils must be made from Dalmatian olive vari­eties, har­vested by hand or with hand-held shak­ers and milled on the same day using cold extrac­tion. Organizers said the goal is to pre­serve fresh­ness and ensure a higher level of qual­ity than that required by the Codex Alimentarius and the International Olive Council.

Zlatko Burić, the club’s sec­re­tary, said one of the key require­ments con­cerns the oil’s health pro­file. While there is no min­i­mum polyphe­nol thresh­old for extra vir­gin olive oil, and the European Commission per­mits a health claim for oils con­tain­ing at least 250 mil­ligrams per kilo­gram, Dalmatian ultra vir­gin oils must con­tain a min­i­mum of 300 mil­ligrams per kilo­gram of polyphe­nols.

The cat­e­gory also imposes stricter lim­its on free fatty acid­ity and per­ox­ide val­ues, both widely used indi­ca­tors in olive oil test­ing. Free fatty acid­ity is capped at 0.4 per­cent, half the max­i­mum allowed for extra vir­gin, while the max­i­mum per­ox­ide value is reduced from 20 to 8 mmol O2 per kilo­gram.

To qual­ify, each oil must also have won at least one Gold or Silver Award at a major inter­na­tional com­pe­ti­tion and one award at a national com­pe­ti­tion. Organizers said the first cer­ti­fied oils were selected after chem­i­cal and sen­sory analy­ses car­ried out by the Teaching Institute of Public Health of Split-Dalmatia County, with the results pre­sented at a recent gath­er­ing of Dalmatian olive asso­ci­a­tions and pro­duc­ers.

At the meet­ing, cer­tifi­cates were awarded to 22 olive oils from small farms across the Dalmatian coast, hin­ter­land and islands. Vlatković also announced that his estate in Novigrad would serve as the new edu­ca­tional cen­ter of the Oleum Primum Dalmaticum club.

Supporters of the project said every bot­tle bear­ing the pro­tected Oleum Primum Dalmaticum Ultra Virgin label will include a QR code to improve trace­abil­ity and reas­sure buy­ers about ori­gin and qual­ity. They argue the new cat­e­gory could help con­sumers nav­i­gate a mar­ket they say is crowded with increas­ingly expen­sive oils of uneven qual­ity.

The ini­tia­tive has also received sup­port from Mirella Žanetić of the Institute for Adriatic Crops, who said there is room within the extra vir­gin cat­e­gory for a more pre­cise clas­si­fi­ca­tion. For the pro­duc­ers behind the effort, the first 5,000 liters rep­re­sent more than a com­mer­cial launch. They see it as the begin­ning of a long-term attempt to set a higher bench­mark for olive oil qual­ity in Dalmatia and, even­tu­ally, beyond.

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