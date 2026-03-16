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E.U. Adopts 2040 Climate Target

European Union member states have approved a 2040 climate target requiring emissions to fall 90 percent from 1990 levels, with most of the cuts expected to come from within the bloc.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Mar. 16, 2026 20:19 UTC
Summary Summary

The European Union has set a tar­get for mem­ber states to reduce green­house gas emis­sions by 90 per­cent com­pared to 1990 lev­els by 2040, with most cuts required to come from domes­tic sources. The use of inter­na­tional car­bon cred­its is lim­ited in achiev­ing this goal, as some ques­tion the effec­tive­ness of off­set projects in deliv­er­ing real emis­sions reduc­tions.

European Union mem­ber states have com­mit­ted to a stricter time­line for cut­ting green­house gas emis­sions. Following a vote by the E.U. Council, an amend­ment to the bloc’s cli­mate reg­u­la­tion now applies across all 27 mem­ber states, requir­ing emis­sions to fall 90 per­cent by 2040 com­pared with 1990 lev­els.

According to the European Environment Agency, emis­sions in 1990 totaled about 4,726 mil­lion tonnes of CO2-equiv­a­lent, a met­ric that com­pares the warm­ing impact of dif­fer­ent green­house gases rel­a­tive to car­bon diox­ide, the most preva­lent.

For com­par­i­son, the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions esti­mates that U.S. emis­sions in 1990 were about 6,140 mil­lion tons of CO2-equiv­a­lent, nearly twice China’s out­put at the time and more than five times India’s.

Since 1990, E.U. emis­sions have declined to about 3,000 mil­lion tons by 2025, accord­ing to the fig­ures cited in the plan. By com­par­i­son, annual emis­sions were esti­mated at 5,000 to 6,000 mil­lion tons in the United States, 13,000 to 14,000 mil­lion tons in China and 3,400 mil­lion tons in India. If fully imple­mented, the new E.U. tar­get would reduce the bloc’s emis­sions to roughly 470 – 480 mil­lion tons of CO2-equiv­a­lent by 2040.

The 2040 tar­get is intended as an inter­me­di­ate step between the 55 per­cent reduc­tion goal for 2030 and the net-zero tar­get set for 2050.

Under the agree­ment, most of the emis­sions cuts needed to reach the 2040 goal will have to take place within the European Union itself. At least 85 per­cent of the 90 per­cent reduc­tion must come from domes­tic cuts across the econ­omy, includ­ing energy, indus­try, trans­port and build­ings. Agriculture and land use are also iden­ti­fied as key areas for inter­ven­tion.

One of the most con­tentious ele­ments of the deci­sion, and the sub­ject of lengthy debate, is the lim­ited role allowed for inter­na­tional car­bon cred­its. Up to five per­cent­age points of the total reduc­tion may be achieved by pur­chas­ing high-qual­ity cred­its gen­er­ated by cer­ti­fied emis­sions-reduc­tion or car­bon-removal projects in part­ner coun­tries out­side the European Union.

A car­bon credit is a trad­able cer­tifi­cate rep­re­sent­ing the reduc­tion or removal of one met­ric tonne of CO2-equiv­a­lent. Credits are gen­er­ated by projects that avoid emis­sions or cap­ture car­bon, such as renew­able energy instal­la­tions, for­est pro­tec­tion or soil car­bon seques­tra­tion. Governments and com­pa­nies can buy those cred­its and count them toward their cli­mate tar­gets.

In agri­cul­ture, the debate is espe­cially rel­e­vant for crops and land­scapes that can store car­bon in soils and veg­e­ta­tion.

A lim­ited num­ber of ini­tia­tives have launched car­bon credit mar­kets in the olive oil sec­tor, while the International Olive Council is work­ing on a spe­cial­ized project to reward sus­tain­able land man­age­ment. Research is also con­tin­u­ing into the poten­tial of olive groves as car­bon sinks for such mar­kets.

For agri­cul­ture and the use of soils as car­bon sinks, the European Union is devel­op­ing a car­bon farm­ing frame­work. It is expected to iden­tify agri­cul­tural prac­tices that increase the capac­ity of soils and veg­e­ta­tion to absorb CO2, includ­ing olive orchard man­age­ment. Those prac­tices are expected to play an impor­tant role in deter­min­ing which farm­ing activ­i­ties can gen­er­ate cer­ti­fied car­bon cred­its.

Part of the debate stems from sci­en­tific research ques­tion­ing whether many off­set projects actu­ally deliver the emis­sions reduc­tions they claim.

One recur­ring issue is addi­tion­al­ity,” the prin­ci­ple that a project should gen­er­ate cred­its only if the emis­sions reduc­tions would not have hap­pened any­way. Because the base­line sce­nario is hypo­thet­i­cal, researchers say it is often dif­fi­cult to ver­ify whether a project pro­duces gen­uine addi­tional cli­mate ben­e­fits, leav­ing room for inflated esti­mates of avoided emis­sions.

Several empir­i­cal stud­ies have also raised doubts about the over­all effec­tive­ness of the off­set mar­ket. One analy­sis of cor­po­rate car­bon credit pur­chases found that 87 per­cent of the off­sets used by com­pa­nies car­ried a high risk of fail­ing to deliver real and addi­tional emis­sions reduc­tions.

Other research has reached sim­i­lar con­clu­sions for spe­cific types of projects. Academic stud­ies exam­in­ing for­est and land-use off­sets have found that only a small share of cred­its cor­re­spond to mea­sur­able emis­sions cuts, with some analy­ses esti­mat­ing that fewer than 16 per­cent of issued cred­its pro­vide real cli­mate ben­e­fits.

Because of those con­cerns, sci­en­tists and pol­icy ana­lysts increas­ingly argue that car­bon cred­its should play only a lim­ited role in cli­mate pol­icy, with deep domes­tic emis­sions cuts remain­ing the most reli­able path to reduc­ing green­house gases.

The European Union remains com­mit­ted to lead­ing the global fight against cli­mate change while pro­tect­ing our com­pet­i­tive­ness and ensur­ing no one is left behind. Today’s adop­tion of the land­mark 2040 cli­mate tar­get will give indus­try, cit­i­zens and investors the reas­sur­ance they need for the clean tran­si­tion in the decade ahead,” said Maria Panayiotou, Cyprus’ min­is­ter of agri­cul­ture, rural devel­op­ment and envi­ron­ment, whose coun­try cur­rently holds the rotat­ing pres­i­dency of the Council of the European Union.

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