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From Germany to Herzegovina, Producer Turns Family Roots Into NYIOOC Gold

Marijo Maka Primorac, a construction entrepreneur based in Germany, returned to his family land in Hercegovina to plant olive groves that have now earned international recognition.
Marijo Maka Primorac with his family in their olive groves in Radišići, where their Filsoni brand earned a Gold Award at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
By Nedjeljko Jusup
Apr. 28, 2026 16:22 UTC
Summary Summary

Marijo Maka Primorac won a Gold Award at the 2026 NYIOOC for his Filsoni Radišići blend of extra vir­gin olive oil pro­duced in Bosnia and Herzegovina, mark­ing his first entry in the com­pe­ti­tion. Primorac’s ded­i­ca­tion to olive farm­ing in Radišići reflects his strong con­nec­tion to his home­land and con­tributes to the grow­ing rep­u­ta­tion of high-qual­ity olive oil from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Marijo Maka Primorac, a con­struc­tion entre­pre­neur based in Essen, Germany, has earned a Gold Award at the 2026 NYIOOC for an extra vir­gin olive oil pro­duced from fam­ily land in Radišići, a vil­lage near Ljubuški in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Everything is pos­si­ble when you love your home­land, when you do what you love and love what you do.- Marijo Maka Primorac, Filsonići Radišići

Primorac’s Filsoni Radišići blend, made from Istarska Bjelica, Leccino and Frantoio olives, marked his first entry in the com­pe­ti­tion.

The first time, and a Gold Award,” Primorac said. It is an addi­tional incen­tive to strengthen my con­nec­tion with my home­land and take olive grow­ing even more seri­ously.”

Born and raised in Essen, where he owns Bauunternehmung Primorac GmbH, Primorac has built a career in con­struc­tion, includ­ing res­i­den­tial, com­mer­cial and ren­o­va­tion projects in Germany and Austria.

Over the past decade, he has invested earn­ings from his con­struc­tion busi­ness in olive farm­ing in Herzegovina, plant­ing his first trees with help from his father, Nedjeljko, and his uncles, Ante and Mate.

He later added 1,200 trees on stony hills above the Primorci-Rukčevina ham­let. The groves sit on sunny, rocky ter­rain, con­di­tions local grow­ers say con­tribute to oils with pro­nounced aro­mas and high polyphe­nol con­tent.

The olives are hand-har­vested and milled shortly after pick­ing. Primorac said he applies the same dis­ci­pline and stan­dards to the groves as he does to his con­struc­tion work in Germany.

I spend almost every week­end in Radišići,” he said. Everything is done accord­ing to pro­fes­sional stan­dards.”

The Filsoni name comes from a fam­ily nick­name with an unusual American con­nec­tion. Primorac said his great-grand­fa­ther left Radišići for the United States before World War I, dur­ing the pres­i­dency of Woodrow Wilson.

After return­ing home, he often spoke about Wilson, pro­nounc­ing the name as Filson.” Over time, the nick­name Filsonići was applied to his descen­dants and became asso­ci­ated with the fam­ily ham­let in Radišići.

Although gen­er­a­tions of the fam­ily left Herzegovina for work abroad, Primorac said they kept return­ing. His father also built a busi­ness in Germany before retir­ing with his wife, Dragica, to Radišići.

Primorac said that con­nec­tion remains cen­tral to his own fam­ily. His wife, Ivana, is from Ljubuški, and their four chil­dren often ask when the fam­ily will return to Radišići.

Olive groves stretch across the rocky hills of Radišići near Ljubuški, where a new generation of producers is turning rugged terrain into award-winning olive oil.

I have trav­eled the world, but Radišići and Ljubuški are the most beau­ti­ful pieces of land for me,” he said. Everything is pos­si­ble when you love your home­land, when you do what you love and love what you do.”

Radišići has become one of the stand­out vil­lages in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s recent rise in inter­na­tional olive oil com­pe­ti­tions. Along with Primorac, Mirko Škegro, pro­ducer of Krš, and OPG Risto, owned by Nikola Medić’s fam­ily, also earned Gold Awards at the 2026 NYIOOC.

Producers from the Ljubuški area earned six awards in total, includ­ing Gold Awards for OPG Murić’s Bošnjak brand and the Rašić family’s Dole brand, as well as a Silver Award for Slavko Ramljak.

Across Bosnia and Herzegovina, pro­duc­ers won 16 awards at the 2026 NYIOOC, includ­ing 15 Gold Awards and one Silver Award, con­firm­ing the country’s grow­ing rep­u­ta­tion for high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil.

In Ljubuški, olive groves now cover about 220 hectares and include more than 70,000 trees. Nearby, entre­pre­neur Dragan Mikulić has devel­oped one of the region’s largest groves, with 45 hectares of olives planted on for­merly bar­ren, rocky land.

Mikulić, who also oper­ates a mod­ern milling facil­ity with a decanter and sep­a­ra­tor, said he plans to join the country’s pro­duc­ers at the next com­pe­ti­tion in New York.

For Primorac, the Gold Award is both a per­sonal mile­stone and part of a broader story unfold­ing in Herzegovina, where fam­i­lies are turn­ing dif­fi­cult ter­rain into pro­duc­tive groves and build­ing a new iden­tity around extra vir­gin olive oil.

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