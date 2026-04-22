Rome Festival Celebrates Olio di Roma PGI and the City’s Olive Oil Heritage

Summary The Olio di Roma IGP Festival in Rome show­cased the city’s cul­tural and agri­cul­tural her­itage through var­i­ous events, coin­cid­ing with the city’s leg­endary birth date. The fes­ti­val included olive oil tast­ings, culi­nary demon­stra­tions, and the pre­sen­ta­tion of the book ​“L’Olio di Roma,” with the con­clu­sion fea­tur­ing the L’Eterno Award hon­or­ing those who pro­mote olive oil cul­ture and Roman her­itage.

Rome hosted the inau­gural edi­tion of the Olio di Roma IGP Festival from April 10 to 21, high­light­ing the city’s cul­tural and agri­cul­tural her­itage through a wide-rang­ing pro­gram that drew strong inter­est from the pub­lic and sec­tor pro­fes­sion­als.

The tim­ing of the ini­tia­tive was delib­er­ate. The fes­ti­val coin­cided with the day mark­ing the city’s birth: accord­ing to leg­end, Romulus founded Rome on April 21, 753 B.C., when he traced the first sacred fur­row defin­ing its orig­i­nal bound­ary, on a day already con­se­crated to the ancient pas­toral feast of the Palilia.

The fes­ti­val fea­tured olive oil tast­ings, talks, live culi­nary demon­stra­tions, edu­tain­ment work­shops for schools and guided tours, along with the pre­sen­ta­tion of the book ​“L’Olio di Roma,” pub­lished by the Rome Chamber of Commerce and curated by Agro Camera.

The con­clud­ing day fea­tured the L’Eterno Award in the pres­ti­gious set­ting of the Curia Iulia, the ancient seat of the Roman Senate. The recog­ni­tion hon­ored indi­vid­u­als and orga­ni­za­tions that con­tributed to pro­mot­ing extra vir­gin olive oil cul­ture and Roman her­itage.

Among the hon­orees were jour­nal­ist Susanna Savage, the Italian team com­pet­ing in the Bocuse d’Or, Rai day­time direc­tor Angelo Mellone, jour­nal­ist Patrizia Miotti on behalf of the tele­vi­sion pro­gram Donnavventura, oncol­o­gist Debora Rasio, fash­ion designer Ilaria Venturini Fendi, fencer Daniele Garozzo, Marika Aakesson on behalf of the IED Istituto Europeo di Design and for­mer Colosseum Archaeological Park direc­tor Alfonsina Russo.

“We thank the insti­tu­tions for wel­com­ing this ini­tia­tive in the Eternal City,” Tiziana Torelli, vice pres­i­dent of the Olio di Roma PGI Consortium, told Olive Oil Times. ​“With this fes­ti­val we aim not only to pro­mote an agri-food excel­lence, but also to pre­serve a liv­ing cul­tural legacy, capa­ble of con­nect­ing his­tory and future through the bond between com­mu­nity, land­scape and the sup­ply chain.”

The event con­cluded with a guided visit to the Palatine Hill olive grove within the Colosseum Archaeological Park. It is one of the oleo­tourism itin­er­aries pre­sented by the Olio di Roma IGP Consortium as part of a pro­gram show­cased the pre­vi­ous day at the Temple of Hadrian.

The Palatine Hill Olive Grove is one of the sites included in the oleotourism itineraries presented at the Olio di Roma IGP Festival (Photo by Ylenia Granitto)

The con­sor­tium also signed and pre­sented the mem­o­ran­dum of under­stand­ing ​“Le vie dell’Olio di Roma IGP” (“The Routes of Rome’s PGI Olive Oil”) with the Italian travel indus­try fed­er­a­tion FIAVET and ITS Turismo Academy.

Aimed at inte­grat­ing cul­ture, gas­tron­omy and ter­ri­tory, the agree­ment is designed to high­light Roman olive grow­ing as a his­toric and iden­tity-defin­ing her­itage while expand­ing expe­ri­en­tial and sus­tain­able tourism activ­i­ties that sup­port the local econ­omy and cer­ti­fied sup­ply chains.

Below are three sites included in the oleo­tourism itin­er­aries pre­sented at the Olio di Roma IGP Festival.

Palatine Hill Olive Grove — Since ancient times, olive trees have been an inte­gral part of the Palatine Hill land­scape, which today con­tains the remains of Roman emper­ors’ res­i­dences. In his ​“Naturalis Historia,” Pliny the Elder men­tions ​“ficus, olea, and vitis” — fig tree, olive tree and vine — among the plants cul­ti­vated in the area.

Today, the Palatine Hill olive grove is home to 189 olive trees from dif­fer­ent peri­ods, includ­ing cen­tury-old spec­i­mens near the Arch of Titus. From them, an Olio di Roma IGP-cer­ti­fied extra vir­gin olive oil is pro­duced to enhance their archae­o­log­i­cal and land­scape value.

Temple of Hercules Victor — The old­est mar­ble build­ing in the city, the Temple of Hercules Victor stands in the archae­o­log­i­cal area of the Forum Boarium, which served as the meat mar­ket in ancient Rome. Also known as the Temple of Hercules Olivarius, it was built in the 1st cen­tury B.C. by the Roman cor­po­ra­tion of olive oil pro­duc­ers and ded­i­cated to Hercules, pro­tec­tor of the agri­cul­tural world.

An expres­sion of the long­stand­ing rela­tion­ship between olive oil pro­duc­tion and the ancient Roman world, it is, together with the Pantheon and the Temple of Portunus, one of the three Roman tem­ples pre­served in their entirety.

Monte dei Cocci in Testaccio — In the heart of Rome’s his­toric Testaccio dis­trict, near the site of the ancient Roman river port, Monte Testaccio, also known as Monte dei Cocci, is an arti­fi­cial mound made largely of frag­ments of olive oil amphorae used between the Augustan period and the mid-third cen­tury A.D.

Carefully stacked over time, the shards grad­u­ally formed the hill, which rises 36 meters above street level and has a cir­cum­fer­ence of about one kilo­me­ter. It stands as a one-of-a-kind archae­o­log­i­cal site and an impor­tant source of infor­ma­tion on the eco­nomic devel­op­ment of the Roman Empire and on ancient dietary habits.