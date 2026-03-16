Trade Group Tightens Standards for Certified Seal Program

The North American Olive Oil Association has implemented stricter requirements for its Certified Seal program to ensure quality and purity of olive oil in the U.S., reflecting consumer demand for transparency. The program, already on nearly half of branded olive oil bottles, includes tighter chemical limits and shelf-life parameters, with plans to expand into Canada.
The North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) has announced tougher requirements for its NAOOA Certified Seal program, a voluntary initiative designed to verify the quality and purity of olive oil sold in the United States.
According to the association, the updated framework introduces stricter verification procedures and stronger oversight across the supply chain, reflecting rising consumer demand for transparency and reliability in the olive oil category.
NAOOA estimates that the program already appears on about 49 percent of branded olive oil bottles sold in the U.S.
“Nearly half the market has chosen to participate in the only seal program in the U.S. that involves regular random off-the-shelf testing. That validates what we’ve known for years – transparency builds trust,” said Joseph R. Profaci, NAOOA executive director.
The association said the new parameters behind the seal are intended to offer consumers a broader guarantee of quality.
Among the changes are stricter chemical limits, including a reduction in the maximum free acidity for extra virgin olive oil from 0.8 percent, the international standard, to 0.5 percent. That matches the limit proposed in NAOOA’s petition to the FDA for a federal standard of identity for olive oil, filed jointly with the American Olive Oil Producers’ Association.
The new framework also tightens shelf-life parameters by limiting the “best if used by” date to no more than 18 months from bottling.
The NAOOA Certified program was created to provide an added layer of assurance in a market where olive oil often travels long distances and passes through multiple stages of bottling and distribution before reaching retail shelves.
The vast majority of olive oil consumed in the United States is imported, making shipping and handling a major challenge for producers and their trading partners.
That reliance on imports creates a complex regulatory environment. Food imports entering the United States are monitored by the FDA in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which checks that products meet safety and labeling requirements before entering the country.
Once products move through the domestic distribution system, however, or when imported oils are bottled in the United States, federal oversight of extra virgin quality claims can become less consistent at the retail level.
Under the NAOOA program, olive oils bearing the seal are subject to laboratory testing intended to verify both purity and compliance with the program’s standards. The new initiative aims to increase testing frequency and expand the program into Canada, with possible further growth in the future.
According to the association, this on-shelf approach is intended to verify product condition as consumers encounter them in the marketplace, rather than relying solely on documentation from earlier stages of the supply chain.
The certification program also includes a quality-tracking database for year-over-year monitoring to help companies and retailers improve supply chain management. It also mandates third-party audits of every facility where NAOOA Certified products are bottled.
Market analysts have also pointed to the fragmented regulatory landscape in the United States. As Giovanni Quaratesi, global head of olive oil at NielsenIQ, noted recently, there is no single federal framework that systematically verifies extra virgin classification on shelves across the U.S. market. In that environment, private certification programs and retailer procurement policies can play an important role in reinforcing traceability and product integrity.
Quaratesi said retailers and buyers are increasingly relying on suppliers that provide credible verification systems and third-party certification.
“These changes reflect our commitment to continuous improvement,” Profaci said. “Consumer confidence is the foundation of growth in our industry, and it’s a keystone of our recent 2026 State of the Industry report. As household penetration reaches 50.9 percent, a number we want to see go even higher, we have a responsibility to ensure every bottle delivers what the consumer expects.”
The tightening of the NAOOA program comes as monitoring activity intensifies across the North American market. In a recent testing initiative covering products sold in the United States and Canada, NAOOA analyzed hundreds of retail samples from leading brands and private-label oils.
The study found that adulteration was rare among the largest brands, but it also identified several products that did not meet the extra virgin classification stated on the label, prompting the association to pursue legal action against some of the companies involved.
These developments are unfolding as policymakers in Washington debate whether to introduce clearer national standards for olive oil labeling. A bill currently before the U.S. Congress would require the FDA to establish a federal definition for olive oil categories, including extra virgin, in an effort to provide more consistent enforcement tools against mislabeling and fraud.