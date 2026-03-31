NYIOOC Unveils Marketplace for Fresh, Award-Winning Olive Oils

The NYIOOC Marketplace is a new multilingual retail platform created to connect consumers in Europe, the United States and Canada with award-winning extra virgin olive oils from the latest harvest.
Introduced by the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, the Marketplace allows buyers to purchase directly from winning producers and authorized distributors serving those regions.
All brands offered through the platform are current-year competition winners and fresh from the latest harvest.
New brands are being added daily as results from the 2026 NYIOOC, now underway, continue to be announced.
The new venture expands access to premium olive oils that are often difficult for consumers to source outside producing countries, particularly soon after awards are announced.
For producers and distributors, it creates a dedicated sales channel built around recent NYIOOC recognition, with a structure intended to support availability across several major consumer markets.
The Marketplace joins a broader group of NYIOOC consumer tools, including the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and the Olive Oil Times World Ranking.
By combining multilingual access with regional fulfillment, the platform aims to make fresh, award-winning olive oils easier to find and purchase through official sales channels.