NYIOOC Unveils Marketplace for Fresh, Award-Winning Olive Oils

The NYIOOC Marketplace is a new mul­ti­lin­gual retail plat­form cre­ated to con­nect con­sumers in Europe, the United States and Canada with award-win­ning extra vir­gin olive oils from the lat­est har­vest.

Introduced by the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, the Marketplace allows buy­ers to pur­chase directly from win­ning pro­duc­ers and autho­rized dis­trib­u­tors serv­ing those regions.

All brands offered through the plat­form are cur­rent-year com­pe­ti­tion win­ners and fresh from the lat­est har­vest.

New brands are being added daily as results from the 2026 NYIOOC, now under­way, con­tinue to be announced.

The new ven­ture expands access to pre­mium olive oils that are often dif­fi­cult for con­sumers to source out­side pro­duc­ing coun­tries, par­tic­u­larly soon after awards are announced.

For pro­duc­ers and dis­trib­u­tors, it cre­ates a ded­i­cated sales chan­nel built around recent NYIOOC recog­ni­tion, with a struc­ture intended to sup­port avail­abil­ity across sev­eral major con­sumer mar­kets.

The Marketplace joins a broader group of NYIOOC con­sumer tools, includ­ing the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and the Olive Oil Times World Ranking.

By com­bin­ing mul­ti­lin­gual access with regional ful­fill­ment, the plat­form aims to make fresh, award-win­ning olive oils eas­ier to find and pur­chase through offi­cial sales chan­nels.