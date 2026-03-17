How Rio Grande do Sul Became the Center of Brazil’s Olive Oil Industry

Summary Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil is known for its agri­cul­tural inno­va­tion and food-indus­try entre­pre­neur­ship, with a his­tory of Italian immi­grants intro­duc­ing vine cut­tings lead­ing to wine pro­duc­tion and a den­tist turn­ing the region into Brazil’s choco­late cap­i­tal. The state is now becom­ing the epi­cen­ter of olive oil pro­duc­tion, with pro­duc­ers like Prosperato and Olivas do Gramado focus­ing on qual­ity, tourism, and cre­ative mar­ket­ing strate­gies to com­pete in a mar­ket dom­i­nated by imports.

RIO GRANDE DO SUL — Brazil​’s south­ern­most state has a long his­tory of agri­cul­tural inno­va­tion and food-indus­try entre­pre­neur­ship.

At the end of the 19th cen­tury, Italian immi­grants arrived in what is now one of the country’s wealth­i­est and most devel­oped states, car­ry­ing vine cut­tings in their trunks. Over time, Rio Grande do Sul became the lead­ing pro­ducer of Brazilian wine.

Nearly a cen­tury later, Jayme Prawer saw sim­i­lar­i­ties between Gramado, about two hours north of Porto Alegre, and the resort city of Bariloche in west­ern Argentina. Though trained as a den­tist, he drew inspi­ra­tion from Bariloche’s choco­latiers in the 1970s and, using domes­tic cocoa, helped turn Rio Grande do Sul into Brazil’s choco­late cap­i­tal.

Now, the first gen­er­a­tions of Brazilian olive oil pro­duc­ers are fol­low­ing a sim­i­lar path, trans­form­ing Rio Grande do Sul into the epi­cen­ter of the country’s olive oil pro­duc­tion.

“Our father started this busi­ness; we don’t have gen­er­a­tions of expe­ri­ence, so we’ve had to learn and adapt as we go along,” said Rafael Sittoni Goelzer, mar­ket­ing man­ager at Estância das Oliveiras and one of three broth­ers involved in the fam­ily project.

Part of that adap­ta­tion has meant learn­ing to cul­ti­vate olives in the hot, humid cli­mate of Rio Grande do Sul, where aver­age win­ter tem­per­a­tures fall to about 12 ºC. Olive trees typ­i­cally require tem­per­a­tures between 5 ºC and 7 ºC for pro­duc­tive dor­mancy.

Lucido Goelzer co-founded the busi­ness with his wife, Sonia, after pre­sent­ing a study to local author­i­ties show­ing that olives could thrive in the region, chal­leng­ing the pre­vail­ing belief that they would not.

Farther west, in the rolling hills of Caçapava do Sul, Brazil’s old­est active olive oil pro­ducer has drawn on its family’s expe­ri­ence in the euca­lyp­tus nurs­ery busi­ness to intro­duce new olive vari­eties across more than 100 hectares of groves and test how they per­form in south­ern Brazil.

Rafael Marchetti, chief exec­u­tive of Prosperato, has spent the past 15 years study­ing olive cul­ti­va­tion and olive oil pro­duc­tion. That effort has resulted in 20 awards from the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition over the past decade.

Rafael Marchetti is one of the driving forces behing olive propagation in Rio Grande do Sul, but he still sees the importance of diversification for the sector’s future. (Photo: Prosperato)

Outside the har­vest sea­son, he trav­els through olive-grow­ing regions in Italy, Portugal and else­where, com­par­ing soil pH, local cli­mate and fla­vor pro­files to deter­mine which vari­eties might suc­ceed in south­ern Brazil. At the moment, he is espe­cially opti­mistic about Ascolano and Galega.

Still, Marchetti is real­is­tic about the com­pe­ti­tion Brazilian pro­duc­ers face from South American and Mediterranean rivals. In his view, olive oil alone is not enough.

“You can’t only be an olive oil pro­ducer in Brazil,” he said. ​“You need to have another busi­ness plan to com­ple­ment olive oil.”

Prosperato has used its nurs­ery exper­tise and expe­ri­ence import­ing olive trees to sup­ply seedlings to other Brazilian grow­ers.

The com­pany has also cap­i­tal­ized on its loca­tion along BR-290, the main route con­nect­ing Buenos Aires with the beach resorts of south­ern Brazil, espe­cially Florianópolis.

During the sum­mer and school hol­i­days, the high­way fills with Argentine tourists. With few major set­tle­ments along the road, Prosperato was able to build a shop in front of its mill, turn­ing it into a con­ve­nient stop for motorists return­ing from the coast. Billboards along the route announce its approach.

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Visitors who stop can see the olive bon­sai dis­played out­side the store. Inside, they are invited to sam­ple the company’s range of extra vir­gin olive oils.

“But you need to sell more than olive oil” for a road­side shop to suc­ceed, Marchetti said. ​“When peo­ple stop, they also want to buy a cof­fee and a snack. The store needs to sell other goods.”

Other pro­duc­ers have diver­si­fied in other ways, build­ing vis­i­tor expe­ri­ences in which olive oil plays a cen­tral role within a broader mix of gas­tron­omy and out­door activ­i­ties.

East along BR-290, Porto Alegre is about three hours away. Another 80 kilo­me­ters north­east, in the moun­tain­ous Serra Gaúcha, sits the resort town of Gramado.

Known for its tra­di­tional German archi­tec­ture, the town of about 40,000 res­i­dents has aver­aged 6.5 mil­lion vis­i­tors annu­ally over the past two years, accord­ing to the recently inau­gu­rated tourism obser­va­tory.

Local pro­ducer Olivas do Gramado has taken full advan­tage of that pop­u­lar­ity, espe­cially among Brazilian tourists.

Perched atop a hill with sweep­ing views, the 49-hectare prop­erty has been trans­formed by André Bertolucci, his broth­ers, and their mother into an olive-oil theme park that wel­comes about 250,000 vis­i­tors each year.

André Bertolucci has embraced Gramado’s eclectic tourist culture and developed a theme park centered around olive growing and olive oil production. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

Gramado and neigh­bor­ing Canela are known for their tourist attrac­tions, with parks devoted to space explo­ration, Ancient Egypt, dinosaurs, trucks, snow and choco­late. Bertolucci said he wanted to cre­ate a sim­i­lar des­ti­na­tion cen­tered on olive oil.

After dri­ving up a wind­ing road, vis­i­tors pay an entrance fee to access the park, which includes a tast­ing room, bar and restau­rant, hik­ing and bik­ing trails, a pet­ting zoo and an ele­vated elec­tric bike track that passes over part of the grove, giv­ing rid­ers a view of the har­vest from above.

One of the most pop­u­lar offer­ings is a guided tast­ing led by a cer­ti­fied som­me­lier. It also gives Olivas do Gramado an oppor­tu­nity to shape con­sumers’ under­stand­ing of olive oil.

The som­me­lier explains how to dis­tin­guish extra vir­gin olive oil from other cat­e­gories and offers pair­ing advice for the company’s many infused oils.

Olivas do Gramado offers visitors the chance to ride electric bicycles on an elevated track above the olive trees and view the harvest from above. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

The tast­ing room is sep­a­rated from the mill by a long glass wall, allow­ing vis­i­tors to watch the pro­duc­tion process as they taste.

The com­pany pro­duces a rel­a­tively mod­est vol­ume each year using a small mill built by a Brazilian man­u­fac­turer. Its focus, how­ever, is on qual­ity, reflected in mul­ti­ple awards, includ­ing a Gold Award at the 2025 NYIOOC.

While qual­ity dri­ves sales of its extra vir­gin olive oils, Bertolucci is also known among peers as an ​“alchemist” for his infused oils, which include smoky, herb, lemon and spicy pep­per fla­vors.

Unlike many larger pro­duc­ers, which use extracts to make fla­vored olive oils, Bertolucci uses spe­cial­ized equip­ment to wash and dry fresh ingre­di­ents before infu­sion.

Small sam­ple bot­tles are dis­played on arti­sanal racks in the restau­rant, allow­ing din­ers to try the oils with lunch.

Back in cen­tral Gramado, a range of the country’s award-win­ning extra vir­gin olive oils, along with selected imported prod­ucts, is sold at Emporio do Azeite.

Co-founded by Chania Szewczyk Chagas and Rafael Arruda, the shop is located along one of the city’s main tourist streets, just behind its iconic cathe­dral. It gives vis­i­tors from across Brazil a chance to sam­ple local olive oil.

According to Gramado’s tourism obser­va­tory, vis­i­tors from all 26 Brazilian states travel to the city each year, with the largest shares com­ing from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Because more than 99 per­cent of olive oil con­sumed in Brazil is imported, Szewczyk Chagas said the store allows Brazilians to com­pare local prod­ucts with award-win­ning oils from else­where in South America and the Mediterranean.

She added that many Brazilians are still unaware that the coun­try pro­duces its own olive oil. Once they try it, she said, they are more likely to switch from imported brands and con­tinue order­ing online after return­ing home.

For Szewczyk Chagas, the key is get­ting con­sumers through the door, encour­ag­ing them to taste and explain­ing what sets local extra vir­gin olive oil apart.

About 100 kilo­me­ters south of Gramado, the fam­ily behind Estância das Oliveiras has also embraced tourism to sup­ple­ment income from olive oil sales.

The com­pany is located about 30 min­utes from down­town Porto Alegre, which is part of a met­ro­pol­i­tan area with a pop­u­la­tion of 4.1 mil­lion. Its mill and vis­i­tor facil­i­ties sit atop a hill with expan­sive views of the land­scape stretch­ing toward the Atlantic coast.

Among its attrac­tions is a full-day expe­ri­ence that allows vis­i­tors to par­tic­i­pate in the entire har­vest­ing and milling process.

Guests arrive in the morn­ing to pick olives and enjoy a pic­nic of locally sourced prod­ucts. After a tra­di­tional lunch, the mill begins oper­at­ing, and vis­i­tors are guided through the pro­duc­tion process and taught how to taste fresh oil straight from the decanter.

On the other side of the mill is the com­pany store, where award cer­tifi­cates, includ­ing three Gold Awards from the 2025 NYIOOC, line the walls, tables and book­shelves. Nearby, the cor­re­spond­ing oils are avail­able for tast­ing.

“I don’t know why any pro­ducer would not invest in enter­ing com­pe­ti­tions to win awards,” Sittoni Goelzer said, not­ing that the com­pany main­tains a wait­ing list for its lim­ited pro­duc­tion.

He added that tourism gives vis­i­tors a chance to under­stand how olive oil is made and why it dif­fers from nearly every other edi­ble oil.

Rafael Sittoni Goelzer said entering oliv eoil competitions and winning awards is a necessary investment to demonstrate quality; show don’t tell. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

The visit con­cludes with a sun­set con­cert over­look­ing the groves, and each vis­i­tor leaves with a small bot­tle of extra vir­gin olive oil made from the olives har­vested that morn­ing.

Rio Grande do Sul accounts for about 80 per­cent of Brazil’s olive oil pro­duc­tion, with the remain­der con­cen­trated in Minas Gerais and São Paulo.

More than 100 awards from the NYIOOC over the past decade show that qual­ity remains cen­tral to pro­duc­ers’ ambi­tions. But Brazilian olive oil com­pa­nies are also clear-eyed about the eco­nom­ics: in a mar­ket where lower-priced imports will con­tinue to dom­i­nate, suc­cess requires more than mod­ern mills and best prac­tices. It also requires cre­ativ­ity, diver­si­fi­ca­tion and a com­pelling rea­son for con­sumers to stop, taste and come back.