Supply Rebound Pushes Prices Down as Uncertainty Clouds Outlook

The olive oil market in Europe is stabilizing after a period of volatility, with production rebounding significantly in Spain and Greece but declining in Italy. Prices have dropped sharply due to increased supply, leading to expectations of higher consumption and exports, although concerns about climate change and external supply dynamics persist.
Olive oil market fundamentals in Europe are stabilizing after an exceptional period, although the sector remains exposed to renewed volatility driven by climate and geopolitical uncertainty.
According to the European Commission’s Spring update to its Short-term Outlook, E.U. agriculture is returning to relative stability, albeit within a weaker economic environment shaped by persistent inflation and high input costs.
Rising energy prices, transport costs and fertilizer expenses continue to weigh on the sector, keeping production costs elevated across agriculture.
In the olive oil sector, a significant increase in output during the current marketing year is exerting strong downward pressure on prices. However, early signs suggest the 2025/26 season may fall short of initial expectations.
After two consecutive years of historically low production, which pushed prices to record levels, European Union output in 2024/25 is estimated at about 2.1 million tonnes, a 37 percent increase year-on-year and roughly 15 percent above the five-year average.
The recovery is led by Spain, where production surged by about 66 percent to 1.4 million tonnes. Greece also recorded a strong rebound, with output up 43 percent, while Portugal posted a more modest increase of around 10 percent.
By contrast, Italy experienced an off-year, with production declining by about 25 percent, preventing domestic prices from following the broader European downward trend.
The supply rebound has led to a rapid price correction. After peaking above €8.3 per liter in Spain in January 2024, extra virgin olive oil prices fell by roughly half by January 2025 and declined further to about €3.2 by June. Spanish prices have now dropped below the five-year average.
Lower prices and improved availability are expected to lift olive oil consumption back toward its five-year average of around 1.4 million tonnes, after several years of reduced demand.
Exports are projected to rebound by about 25 percent to 760,000 tonnes, supported by improved competitiveness and stronger shipments to markets including the United States, Canada, Australia and China. Imports are also expected to rise by roughly 15 percent to 240,000 tonnes, with Tunisia playing a key role in balancing supply gaps within the European Union.
Ending stocks are forecast to reach about 450,000 tonnes, indicating a more comfortable supply position compared to recent years.
Despite this rebalancing, early signs of heat stress in major producing regions are raising concerns about the next harvest, highlighting the sector’s exposure to climate change.
Longer-term projections suggest that future growth will increasingly depend on higher yields and orchard modernization rather than on expanding cultivated areas, a trend consistent across European Union agriculture.
Food inflation is expected to remain above general inflation levels in 2025. While prices for cooking oils, including extra virgin olive oil, have begun to stabilize or decline, they remain significantly higher than in the previous decade.
Production costs remain elevated, up about 30 percent compared to 2020, particularly affecting regions with lower or more variable yields.
The Commission notes that most vulnerabilities in European agriculture are climate-related, meaning that favorable conditions can quickly reverse, tightening supply and pushing prices higher again.
At the same time, the report does not fully capture the complexity of current import flows. Tunisian olive oil enters the European market through both transparent and less traceable supply chains, particularly once blended or re-exported under European brands. These lower-priced imports create additional competitive pressure that is not fully reflected in the analysis.
While the rebound in European production, especially in Spain, remains the primary driver behind falling prices, external supply dynamics likely amplify the downward pressure, suggesting a more complex market balance than the report indicates.