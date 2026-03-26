Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Umbrian Osteria Uses Interactive Olive Oil List to Deepen Guest Engagement

A Michelin-recognized osteria in Montone is using a digital olive oil list and producer-made videos to connect diners with Umbrian extra virgin olive oils and the region behind them.
Paolo Morbidoni at Tipico Osteria dei Sensi. The restaurant, part of the Evoo Ambassador network of the Umbria PDO Olive Oil Road, introduced an interactive olive oil list featuring content created by the producers.
By Ylenia Granitto
Mar. 26, 2026 17:27 UTC
Summary Summary

Tipico Osteria dei Sensi in Montone is an #EvooAmbassador restau­rant in the Strada dell’Olio DOP Umbria net­work, known for using high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oils from Umbria and offer­ing an inter­ac­tive olive oil list for patrons to explore. The restau­ran­t’s pres­i­dent, Paolo Morbidoni, believes that the inter­ac­tive list helps spark inter­est in olive oil among cus­tomers of all lev­els of famil­iar­ity and has seen pos­i­tive feed­back, with the list receiv­ing twice as many views as the web­site.

Situated in the ham­let of Montone, a medieval gem north of Perugia, Tipico Osteria dei Sensi is one of the 35 #EvooAmbassador restau­rants in the Strada dell’Olio DOP Umbria net­work.

I believe that what a good restau­ra­teur can do is stim­u­late inter­est in olive oil.- Paolo Morbidoni, patron, Tipico Osteria dei Sensi

Included in the Michelin Bib Gourmand selec­tion and hon­ored with the Slow Food Snail dis­tinc­tion, the con­tem­po­rary oste­ria has built its iden­tity around ingre­di­ents sourced exclu­sively from Umbria. At the cen­ter of that approach is a curated selec­tion of high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oils from across the region.

To bring the world of olive oil to a wider audi­ence, patrons Paolo Morbidoni and Giancarlo Polito, the restaurant’s chef, launched an inter­ac­tive olive oil list fea­tur­ing con­tent cre­ated by the pro­duc­ers them­selves.

By scan­ning a QR code placed on each table, guests can open the list on their smart­phones. Along with a brief descrip­tion and a photo of each bot­tle, every entry includes a link to a short video, with English sub­ti­tles, in which the pro­ducer intro­duces the oil and shares addi­tional details.

Paolo Morbidoni at Tipico Osteria dei Sensi in Montone

EvooAmbassador restau­rants include mid- to high-end eater­ies com­mit­ted to using the oils of the Olive Oil Road’s mem­ber com­pa­nies and to help­ing raise aware­ness about proper olive oil use, both at the table and in the kitchen,” said Morbidoni, pres­i­dent of the Umbria PDO Olive Oil Road and one of the pro­mot­ers of the net­work.

Each of us restau­ra­teurs expresses this focus on olive oil in dif­fer­ent ways,” he added. At our oste­ria, we intro­duced the inter­ac­tive olive oil list as another step in the path we began 13 years ago, built on a com­mit­ment to qual­ity and a care­ful selec­tion of prod­ucts, with pre­mium oils at its core.”

Morbidoni said olive oil is not only an essen­tial ingre­di­ent, but also a way to under­stand the ter­ri­tory. With that in mind, the list was designed to rep­re­sent pro­duc­ers from across the region and to sup­port broader inter­est in olive oil tourism and local food cul­ture.

One sec­tion is ded­i­cated to PDO Umbrian oils, with one selec­tion from each of the five sub-zones of the Protected Designation of Origin: Colli Assisi-Spoleto, Colli Martani, Colli Orvietani, Colli Amerini and Colli del Trasimeno.

Another sec­tion high­lights the region’s main olive vari­eties, pre­sent­ing mono­va­ri­etals made from Moraiolo, Frantoio, Dolce Agogia, Rajo and San Felice.

Paolo Morbidoni (left) and Giancarlo Polito at Tipico Osteria dei Sensi in Montone, Umbria.

A third sec­tion fea­tures rare” oils from Upper Umbria made from less com­mon cul­ti­vars such as Borgiona, Nostrale di Rigali, Gentile di Anghiari, Pocciolo and Limona.

We used to bring our clas­sic olive oil list with the wine list and the menu, take some time to describe the oils and let our guests taste them,” Morbidoni said. But I real­ized the expe­ri­ence ended in just a few min­utes, the time it took them to choose their dishes.”

He said the dig­i­tal for­mat gives din­ers a chance to explore the sub­ject more deeply, both dur­ing and after the meal. Once accessed, the link remains on their phones, allow­ing them to revisit the list and dis­cover other oils and pro­duc­ers later.

Morbidoni said the first goal of the inter­ac­tive list is to spark inter­est among cus­tomers with very dif­fer­ent lev­els of famil­iar­ity with olive oil, from expe­ri­enced con­sumers to com­plete begin­ners.

I believe that what a good restau­ra­teur can do is stim­u­late inter­est in olive oil,” he said. Through the short videos, pro­duc­ers offer engag­ing snap­shots of the com­pany, the ter­roir and the vari­eties they cul­ti­vate. That can spark curios­ity to learn more.”

He added that the project also reflects the need to rely on for­mats that res­onate with con­tem­po­rary audi­ences. After a year of exper­i­men­ta­tion, Morbidoni said, the data has been encour­ag­ing: the olive oil list has aver­aged roughly twice as many views as the web­site host­ing it, sug­gest­ing strong inter­est from guests.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement

Related Articles