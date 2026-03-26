Umbrian Osteria Uses Interactive Olive Oil List to Deepen Guest Engagement

Tipico Osteria dei Sensi in Montone is an #EvooAmbassador restaurant in the Strada dell’Olio DOP Umbria network, known for using high-quality extra virgin olive oils from Umbria and offering an interactive olive oil list for patrons to explore. The restaurant’s president, Paolo Morbidoni, believes that the interactive list helps spark interest in olive oil among customers of all levels of familiarity and has seen positive feedback, with the list receiving twice as many views as the website.
Situated in the hamlet of Montone, a medieval gem north of Perugia, Tipico Osteria dei Sensi is one of the 35 #EvooAmbassador restaurants in the Strada dell’Olio DOP Umbria network.
I believe that what a good restaurateur can do is stimulate interest in olive oil.
Included in the Michelin Bib Gourmand selection and honored with the Slow Food Snail distinction, the contemporary osteria has built its identity around ingredients sourced exclusively from Umbria. At the center of that approach is a curated selection of high-quality extra virgin olive oils from across the region.
To bring the world of olive oil to a wider audience, patrons Paolo Morbidoni and Giancarlo Polito, the restaurant’s chef, launched an interactive olive oil list featuring content created by the producers themselves.
By scanning a QR code placed on each table, guests can open the list on their smartphones. Along with a brief description and a photo of each bottle, every entry includes a link to a short video, with English subtitles, in which the producer introduces the oil and shares additional details.
“EvooAmbassador restaurants include mid- to high-end eateries committed to using the oils of the Olive Oil Road’s member companies and to helping raise awareness about proper olive oil use, both at the table and in the kitchen,” said Morbidoni, president of the Umbria PDO Olive Oil Road and one of the promoters of the network.
“Each of us restaurateurs expresses this focus on olive oil in different ways,” he added. “At our osteria, we introduced the interactive olive oil list as another step in the path we began 13 years ago, built on a commitment to quality and a careful selection of products, with premium oils at its core.”
Morbidoni said olive oil is not only an essential ingredient, but also a way to understand the territory. With that in mind, the list was designed to represent producers from across the region and to support broader interest in olive oil tourism and local food culture.
One section is dedicated to PDO Umbrian oils, with one selection from each of the five sub-zones of the Protected Designation of Origin: Colli Assisi-Spoleto, Colli Martani, Colli Orvietani, Colli Amerini and Colli del Trasimeno.
Another section highlights the region’s main olive varieties, presenting monovarietals made from Moraiolo, Frantoio, Dolce Agogia, Rajo and San Felice.
A third section features “rare” oils from Upper Umbria made from less common cultivars such as Borgiona, Nostrale di Rigali, Gentile di Anghiari, Pocciolo and Limona.
“We used to bring our classic olive oil list with the wine list and the menu, take some time to describe the oils and let our guests taste them,” Morbidoni said. “But I realized the experience ended in just a few minutes, the time it took them to choose their dishes.”
He said the digital format gives diners a chance to explore the subject more deeply, both during and after the meal. Once accessed, the link remains on their phones, allowing them to revisit the list and discover other oils and producers later.
Morbidoni said the first goal of the interactive list is to spark interest among customers with very different levels of familiarity with olive oil, from experienced consumers to complete beginners.
“I believe that what a good restaurateur can do is stimulate interest in olive oil,” he said. “Through the short videos, producers offer engaging snapshots of the company, the terroir and the varieties they cultivate. That can spark curiosity to learn more.”
He added that the project also reflects the need to rely on formats that resonate with contemporary audiences. After a year of experimentation, Morbidoni said, the data has been encouraging: the olive oil list has averaged roughly twice as many views as the website hosting it, suggesting strong interest from guests.