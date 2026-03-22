Olive Growing Returns to Italy’s Smallest Region

Summary Valle d’Aosta, Italy’s small­est region with a lim­ited olive-grow­ing area, has seen a recent increase in the num­ber of olive grow­ers and land ded­i­cated to olives due to fac­tors such as cli­mate shifts and the need to pro­tect aban­doned land. The region’s grow­ers have formed the Associazione Valdostana Olivicoltori (AVO) to sup­port olive cul­ti­va­tion, with plans to estab­lish a mill in Valle d’Aosta and dou­ble olive oil pro­duc­tion over the next decade by col­lec­tively plant­ing new trees.

Tucked into the north­west­ern tip of Italy and sur­rounded by the Alps, Valle d’Aosta is the country’s small­est region and also the one with the small­est olive-grow­ing area.

We are redis­cov­er­ing the olive tree, which was already cul­ti­vated here in ancient times. - Silvia Nicco, pres­i­dent, Associazione Valdostana Olivicoltori (AVO)

According to the lat­est ISTAT Agriculture Census, the region counted just over 70 olive farms in 2020. By com­par­i­son, Puglia, the country’s lead­ing olive-grow­ing region, had 161,009. Land devoted to olives in Valle d’Aosta also remained extremely lim­ited.

In recent years, how­ever, both the num­ber of grow­ers and the sur­face area ded­i­cated to olives have begun to rise.

A sur­vey by the Associazione Valdostana Olivicoltori (AVO) indi­cates that plant­i­ngs have increased from 3,000 olive trees in 2021 to 5,000 today.

The renewed inter­est in olive cul­ti­va­tion has been dri­ven by a com­bi­na­tion of fac­tors, includ­ing shift­ing cli­mate con­di­tions and the need to pro­tect land left aban­doned as gen­er­a­tional turnover declines.

Valle d’Aosta’s olive tra­di­tion has ancient roots, much like in the other north­ern Italian regions. Historical doc­u­ments attest to the pres­ence of olive groves in the area as early as 515. In 1635, his­to­rian Francesco Agostino Della Chiesa described olive trees thriv­ing ​“in many parts” of the region thanks to its favor­able south­ern expo­sure. Archives of the Collegiate Church of Saint-Gilles in Verrès also record olive har­vests in the 1770s.

A survey of the Associazione Valdostana Olivicoltori says that plantings in the region increased from 3,000 olive trees in 2021 to 5,000 today. (Photo by Silvia Nicco)

Over the last cen­tury, olive trees were grad­u­ally set aside in favor of more prof­itable crops such as vines. Today, though, the lack of gen­er­a­tional turnover has left many plots at risk of aban­don­ment, espe­cially on rugged ter­rain where mechan­i­cal equip­ment can­not be used.

That has led many farm­ers to return to olives, which can be tended with­out heavy machin­ery and also help sta­bi­lize ter­raced land.

“I planted the very first olive trees in the mid-1980s, but we man­aged to expand pro­duc­tion and make our first oil in the late 1990s,” said Dario Martinelli, whom Olive Oil Times con­tacted for a fol­low-up to a 2018 inter­view.

He was among the founders of the first pro­duc­ers’ asso­ci­a­tion for Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta in 2003. Later, in 2021, he co-founded AVO and became its first pres­i­dent.

Silvia Nicco, president of the Associazione Valdostana Olivicoltori carries out harvest at her olive grove in Donnas.

“I planted Leccino, which at the time was the vari­ety best suited to these pedo­cli­matic con­di­tions, and later I added Frantoio, which ripens slightly later and allows for bet­ter har­vest man­age­ment,” Martinelli said. ​“Now, the orchard con­tains 180 trees. Forming large plots in this region is dif­fi­cult, because land is rarely avail­able and, when it is, it is usu­ally sold in small parcels.”

Martinelli recalled that the first har­vests had to be sched­uled between one snow­fall and the next. In recent years, by con­trast, olives have usu­ally been picked in much milder weather. His obser­va­tion appears to align with the cli­mate shift sci­en­tists are doc­u­ment­ing, includ­ing in Olive Oil Times’ report on the shift in global tem­per­a­tures.

Through their first asso­ci­a­tion, grow­ers in Valle d’Aosta orga­nized milling oper­a­tions in neigh­bor­ing Piedmont, where they still usu­ally bring their olives to be crushed.

“At its foun­da­tion, one of AVO’s main goals was to even­tu­ally bring a mill to Valle d’Aosta,” Martinelli said. ​“Now, an ini­tial round of regional fund­ing has enabled us to take the first step toward mak­ing that pos­si­ble.”

The revival of olive cultivation in Valle d’Aosta has been driven by various factors, including shifting climate and the need to safeguard land left abandoned amid declining generational turnover. (Photo by Silvia Nicco)

The eco­nomic fea­si­bil­ity study for the mill will be pre­sented at the next AVO mem­bers’ assem­bly.

“There are two pos­si­ble sites, in the vil­lages of Donnas and Hône, and we are eval­u­at­ing where the facil­ity could be estab­lished, either by build­ing a new struc­ture or restor­ing an old one,” said Silvia Nicco, who became AVO’s pres­i­dent in 2024.

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Nicco said she became a grower after reclaim­ing land where her father once cul­ti­vated a vine­yard. Today, she pro­duces oil from about 90 trees for house­hold use, like most AVO mem­bers.

The asso­ci­a­tion now brings together 80 olive grow­ers and pro­vides infor­ma­tion on organic grove man­age­ment, with sup­port from agron­o­mists and agrotech­ni­cians.

“These are dif­fi­cult lands, char­ac­ter­ized by chal­leng­ing ter­races that can­not be accessed by mechan­i­cal equip­ment,” Nicco said. ​“We believe that most new orchards are being estab­lished on land for­merly used for wine pro­duc­tion that had been left uncul­ti­vated because of dimin­ish­ing gen­er­a­tional suc­ces­sion. Because of the terrain’s mor­phol­ogy, the largest orchards con­tain no more than 300 trees.”

“However, it is impor­tant to note that olive grow­ing does not com­pete with vines,” she added. ​“Rather, it reclaims areas that would oth­er­wise be aban­doned. Olive trees require a dif­fer­ent agri­cul­tural approach and can be cul­ti­vated with­out mechan­i­cal means, which has helped facil­i­tate their return. This is not some­thing new. We are redis­cov­er­ing the olive tree, which was already cul­ti­vated here in ancient times.”

Nicco said one AVO mem­ber recently cre­ated a label, while oth­ers are work­ing on projects to bring their extra vir­gin olive oil to mar­ket and expand pro­duc­tion. Each year, AVO grow­ers col­lec­tively pur­chase and plant 400 to 500 new trees, aim­ing to dou­ble pro­duc­tion over the next decade.

“These lands are steep and ter­raced, char­ac­ter­ized by tra­di­tional dry stone walls that sup­port them,” said Antonino De Maria, an agron­o­mist spe­cial­iz­ing in olive grow­ing in Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta. ​“This mor­phol­ogy makes cul­ti­va­tion extremely chal­leng­ing. The impos­si­bil­ity of using mechan­i­cal equip­ment had made grape grow­ing very costly. To avoid leav­ing plots uncul­ti­vated, many farm­ers intro­duced the olive tree as a hardy and eas­ier-to-grow plant. In addi­tion, it helps main­tain the land’s struc­tural integrity, pro­tect­ing it from hydro­ge­o­log­i­cal risks.”

Most olive groves are located in the south­ern part of the region, par­tic­u­larly around Donnas near the bor­der with Piedmont. Farmers from the two regions have often joined forces to make col­lec­tive pur­chases of saplings to reduce costs.

“Initially, the most pop­u­lar vari­eties were Leccino, Frantoio and Pendolino,” De Maria said. ​“In recent years, some orchards have also been planted with Leccio del Corno and Biancheria, a vari­ety native to the Trieste area.”

From an agro­nomic stand­point, he added, olive trees in the region appear to be less affected by fun­gal dis­eases thanks to good ven­ti­la­tion, which helps pre­vent these phy­topatholo­gies.

“The par­tic­u­larly demand­ing work­ing con­di­tions, which have led many to describe it as ​‘heroic agri­cul­ture,’ still drive pro­duc­tion costs higher than in other areas,” De Maria said. ​“Yet this has not dis­cour­aged farm­ers, whose com­mit­ment is help­ing pre­serve both the beauty of the land­scape and its hydro­ge­o­log­i­cal bal­ance.”