On Menorca, an Olive Oil Identity Shaped by Soil, Sea and Wind

Son Felip in Menorca is working to create a unique profile for its olive oil through regenerative agriculture and biodiversity, earning recognition at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. The farm’s strategy includes early harvesting, soil regeneration, and adapting to the island’s environmental conditions, contributing to the distinctive quality of its olive oils and other agricultural products.
Nestled in northern Menorca, one of Spain’s Balearic Islands, Son Felip is working to define a distinctive island profile for extra virgin olive oil through cultivated biodiversity and regenerative agriculture.
The producer recently won a Silver Award in its debut at the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, earning its Koroneiki monovarietal a place among the world’s best olive oils.
All these elements – the sea, the wind, the light and the soil – end up forming part of the character of the landscape and the character of the oil.
The farm follows an early-harvest strategy, milling olives in its own facility immediately after picking while they are still green. The approach is shared by many producers operating under the IGP Oli de Menorca designation, which sets particularly strict standards for extra virgin olive oil.
“For us everything begins in the soil. When the soil is alive everything else improves: the trees, the landscape and also the quality of the oil,” Víctor Labori, director at Son Felip, told Olive Oil Times. “In the case of olive oil we see this clearly in the polyphenols. As the soil has gradually regenerated we have observed a progressive increase in the polyphenol levels of our oils. Currently we are around 540 milligrams per kilogram, which is very high.”
Set on an island renowned for its natural environment and protected as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the farm is shaped by the sea, salt and winds that define Menorca. Labori said those conditions contribute to the singular profile of Son Felip’s olive oils.
“The sea is always close in Menorca. Its presence moderates temperatures and adds factors such as salinity, humidity and marine winds,” he said.
Humidity, he added, requires careful grove management. Proper pruning is essential for maintaining ventilation, helping trees breathe and preserving their health over time.
Northern winds, including the Tramontana, are another defining feature of the island. Labori said they sometimes carry inland salinity from the sea, a phenomenon known locally as roci d’en terra, a fine salty spray that can affect vegetation.
“In our case we are fortunate to be located in a valley, which partially protects us from the strongest wind episodes,” he said. “Even so, we believe that this extreme environment is part of the character of the landscape and probably also influences the profile of our oils.”
Adapting to those conditions has shaped the farm’s development, which also produces a range of Mediterranean fruits, vegetables and other specialties. “We learned how to work hand in hand with the environment, and not against it,” Labori said.
Farming on an island requires resilient systems, especially as dry years grow hotter. Water management is central, and Labori said the farm uses efficient drip systems and irrigation strategies such as keyline design to improve infiltration and retain moisture in the soil.
Keyline design is a landscape-planning approach intended to improve water distribution across farmland by slowing runoff, increasing infiltration and enhancing soil moisture and fertility.
Son Felip also maintains plant cover throughout the year to shield the soil from extreme heat, improve its structure and boost its capacity to hold water.
“All these elements – the sea, the wind, the light and the soil – end up forming part of the character of the landscape and the character of the oil,” Labori said.
The project is the result of a long-term vision developed over more than a decade. Labori said the aim from the outset was to preserve an exceptional environment for future generations and build one of Europe’s leading biodiversity-focused regenerative farming projects.
The estate is home to several Mediterranean olive varieties, including Arbequina, Argudell and Koroneiki, selected for their adaptability and complementary sensory profiles.
“Behind a bottle of olive oil there is a great deal of work throughout the year, from the field to the mill,” Labori said. “An international recognition such as the NYIOOC award confirms that we are on the right path.”
Among the farm’s most distinctive efforts is the preservation of a native millenary olive tree found on the estate. Son Felip is genetically reproducing the tree to conserve the cultivar and develop what it calls the “de la terra” variety, a locally rooted olive with a highly specific Menorcan identity.
Labori described it as a rustic variety adapted to wind and drought, with low yields but notable qualitative potential. He said the tree appears in 19th-century descriptions by Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Austria, reinforcing its historic connection to the island.
The variety was first identified in 2014. After olive oil analysis, Labori said, researchers found that no registered variety existed under that name. Progress has since been made toward recognition and official registration, confirming its value as local agricultural heritage.
Production remains limited, but the producer said the olives yield a high-quality oil with intense fruitiness and balanced bitterness and pungency. Labori described its sensory profile as wilder, more vegetal and less sweet than that of more commercially productive cultivars.
Recovering ancient varieties is only one part of the broader work underway at the farm. Labori pointed to other locally adapted species, including Xeixa wheat, the vermella menorquina cow and the Balearic black bee, as examples of agricultural heritage shaped over centuries by the island’s ecosystem.
Son Felip’s olive grove is integrated into a diversified agricultural system with Menorcan cows, chickens, horses, bees and other crops. The farm says this approach improves soil fertility while increasing resilience against pests and disease.
“We try to move away from monoculture and build a diverse agricultural system,” Labori said. “We also believe that an island should aspire to a certain degree of food autonomy. Producing high-quality food locally is an important part of that objective.”
That philosophy aligns with a local culture in which islanders often favor local food and specialties over imported products. Labori said Son Felip has found a receptive audience on Menorca that values that work.
The farm also hosts estate visits, olive oil tastings and other on-site experiences, while offering guest stays in a private villa that immerses visitors in the regenerative farming project. The initiative adds a tourism dimension to the estate’s agricultural mission.
“Many are surprised to discover how an agricultural project can integrate with the landscape and offer an authentic experience of the Menorcan countryside,” Labori said.
He said the broader goal is to change how people understand olive oil on the island and beyond. “We would like to contribute to changing that perception and help olive oil be increasingly understood for what it truly is: a landscape turned into flavor.”