2026 NYIOOC Results Show Shifting Patterns in Global Olive Oil Quality

Despite weather extremes, rising costs and market volatility, producers from 29 countries earned recognition at the 2026 NYIOOC.
The 2026 Northern Hemisphere edition of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition saw challenging conditions, with producers facing weather extremes, market volatility, rising production costs, and political instability. Producers from 29 countries entered 1,021 olive oils, with Italy leading the competition with 166 awards, followed by Croatia, Greece, the United States, and Spain. The competition also highlighted the rise of organic olive oil, the importance of varietal identity, and the success of small and medium operations in producing high-quality olive oil.
The results are in. The 2026 Northern Hemisphere edition of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition unfolded under challenging conditions, with producers facing weather extremes, market volatility, rising production costs and political instability.
Producers from 29 countries entered 1,021 olive oils in the world’s largest olive oil quality contest. Evaluated by multiple international blind-tasting panels, the entries earned 464 Gold Awards and 234 Silver Awards.
Italy again led the competition with 166 awards. Croatia followed with 128, including 103 Gold Awards and 25 Silver Awards, confirming its place among the strongest-performing countries at this year’s contest.
Greece earned 106 awards, while the United States finished with 95 and Spain with 85. Together, the five countries accounted for most of the awards in the 2026 Northern Hemisphere edition.
Croatia’s total marked another high point for a country that has steadily expanded its presence at the NYIOOC, building on several years of strong results from mostly small and family-run producers.
The gap points to a different model: a smaller, more selective pool of producers entering oils already positioned at the highest end of the quality spectrum.
“To see our small family holding recognized on a global stage amongst one thousand entries is a testament to the fact that when tradition meets quality, the results are world-class,” said Sergio Frančula, owner of OPG Provaža in Croatia.
Other Balkan producers also delivered notable results. Bosnia and Herzegovina earned 16 awards, 15 of them Gold, following 11 awards in 2025, including six Gold Awards.
Montenegro reached a record five awards, its highest total ever, reflecting the country’s growing focus on quality and the rising recognition of its native cultivars.
A season described as the worst in decades, marked by pest infestations, labor shortages and late rains, still yielded a record 106 awards for Greek producers.
One stood above the rest. With ten Gold Awards, the most ever won by a single producer in one year, The Master Miller captured the top spot in the Olive Oil Times World Rankings. The Pyrgos-based company has now accumulated 54 awards since 2015, the most decorated record in the competition’s history.
Conditions in Greece gave little indication that such a result was coming, as many producers in the region told Olive Oil Times.
“This season required patience,” said Maria Papadakis, founder of Laconic Foods. “Weather patterns shifted. Timing mattered more than ever. We harvested deliberately, pressing early to preserve structure and character.”
Diamantis Pierrakos, owner of Laconiko, described the season as marked by “relentless and unforgiving weather” as his company added new awards to its NYIOOC record.
U.S. producers, with 95 awards in 2026, faced their own difficulties.
“This harvest was challenging because it was late,” said Brooke Hazen, founder of Gold Ridge Organic Farms. “This did not stop me from harvesting at the perfect time for all the varieties, extending our season into late fall and early winter.”
“I want to give thanks to such a gifted team, who all worked together so seamlessly and courageously to brave the wind, rain and frost, to press quickly and at the highest caliber,” Hazen added.
Awards for producers in Algeria and Iran again showed how innovation paired with tradition is expanding high-quality production in regions that until recently had remained outside the competition’s upper tier.
The 2026 results also reflected the continued rise of organic olive oil. Producers submitted 375 organic entries, which earned 262 awards, a 70 percent success rate nearly identical to the 71 percent recorded by non-organic oils.
Conventional oils still dominated in volume and total awards. However, the steady rise in organic submissions over the past decade points to a structural shift rather than a temporary trend.
The data also underscored the growing importance of varietal identity. Monovarietals accounted for most entries and achieved a higher success rate than blends, at 78 percent versus 63 percent.
The gap reinforces a trend that has been building for years, with traceability increasingly aligned with perceptions of top quality.
The results again highlighted how excellence in olive oil is not the province of large producers alone. Small and medium operations regularly competed at the highest level, often standing alongside far larger companies.
Over multiple years, the Olive Oil Times World Ranking suggests that sustaining that level, however, appears more closely linked to structure, capacity and consistency across harvests.
Many Gold and Silver Award winners described their NYIOOC recognition as a milestone reached after years of refining their craft.
“We are beyond honored and thrilled to win the Gold Award,” said Denis Stefanic of OPG Anđelo Štefanić. “We are honored to receive a Silver Award, especially since it is our first participation in the contest,” added George Fouskarinis of Elean.
For others, the NYIOOC represents not only recognition but also a shared space among producers pursuing the same standard across very different regions.
“We are very pleased to share the spotlight this year with so many great producers from around the world,” said Giorgio Colletti of Fratelli Colletti. “Lean year number two — hard work and passion keep us on track,” added Richard and Myma of San Miguel Olive Farm.
That sense of continuity is perhaps best captured by those who have been part of the competition longest.
“Today, we celebrate 10 years of Olmais, exactly where it all began: with a Gold Medal at the NYIOOC,” said Julio Gomes Alves, general manager of Quinta dos Olmais. “Looking back at 2016, we entered our very first batch with nothing but high hopes and laser-printed labels. That first Gold gave us the courage to go all in. A decade later, the labels have changed, but our commitment remains as golden as ever.”
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