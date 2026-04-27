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2026 NYIOOC Results Show Shifting Patterns in Global Olive Oil Quality

Despite weather extremes, rising costs and market volatility, producers from 29 countries earned recognition at the 2026 NYIOOC.

Giulio di Gropello, founder of Italy’s Carma, said a challenging season marked by heat and olive fly pressure led to an early harvest and one of the producer’s best results.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Apr. 27, 2026 12:08 UTC
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Giulio di Gropello, founder of Italy’s Carma, said a challenging season marked by heat and olive fly pressure led to an early harvest and one of the producer’s best results.
Summary Summary

The 2026 Northern Hemisphere edi­tion of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition saw chal­leng­ing con­di­tions, with pro­duc­ers fac­ing weather extremes, mar­ket volatil­ity, ris­ing pro­duc­tion costs, and polit­i­cal insta­bil­ity. Producers from 29 coun­tries entered 1,021 olive oils, with Italy lead­ing the com­pe­ti­tion with 166 awards, fol­lowed by Croatia, Greece, the United States, and Spain. The com­pe­ti­tion also high­lighted the rise of organic olive oil, the impor­tance of vari­etal iden­tity, and the suc­cess of small and medium oper­a­tions in pro­duc­ing high-qual­ity olive oil.

The results are in. The 2026 Northern Hemisphere edi­tion of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition unfolded under chal­leng­ing con­di­tions, with pro­duc­ers fac­ing weather extremes, mar­ket volatil­ity, ris­ing pro­duc­tion costs and polit­i­cal insta­bil­ity.

Producers from 29 coun­tries entered 1,021 olive oils in the world’s largest olive oil qual­ity con­test. Evaluated by mul­ti­ple inter­na­tional blind-tast­ing pan­els, the entries earned 464 Gold Awards and 234 Silver Awards.

Italy again led the com­pe­ti­tion with 166 awards. Croatia fol­lowed with 128, includ­ing 103 Gold Awards and 25 Silver Awards, con­firm­ing its place among the strongest-per­form­ing coun­tries at this year’s con­test.

Greece earned 106 awards, while the United States fin­ished with 95 and Spain with 85. Together, the five coun­tries accounted for most of the awards in the 2026 Northern Hemisphere edi­tion.

Croatia’s total marked another high point for a coun­try that has steadily expanded its pres­ence at the NYIOOC, build­ing on sev­eral years of strong results from mostly small and fam­ily-run pro­duc­ers.

The gap points to a dif­fer­ent model: a smaller, more selec­tive pool of pro­duc­ers enter­ing oils already posi­tioned at the high­est end of the qual­ity spec­trum.

To see our small fam­ily hold­ing rec­og­nized on a global stage amongst one thou­sand entries is a tes­ta­ment to the fact that when tra­di­tion meets qual­ity, the results are world-class,” said Sergio Frančula, owner of OPG Provaža in Croatia.

Other Balkan pro­duc­ers also deliv­ered notable results. Bosnia and Herzegovina earned 16 awards, 15 of them Gold, fol­low­ing 11 awards in 2025, includ­ing six Gold Awards.

Montenegro reached a record five awards, its high­est total ever, reflect­ing the country’s grow­ing focus on qual­ity and the ris­ing recog­ni­tion of its native cul­ti­vars.

A sea­son described as the worst in decades, marked by pest infes­ta­tions, labor short­ages and late rains, still yielded a record 106 awards for Greek pro­duc­ers.

One stood above the rest. With ten Gold Awards, the most ever won by a sin­gle pro­ducer in one year, The Master Miller cap­tured the top spot in the Olive Oil Times World Rankings. The Pyrgos-based com­pany has now accu­mu­lated 54 awards since 2015, the most dec­o­rated record in the competition’s his­tory.

Conditions in Greece gave lit­tle indi­ca­tion that such a result was com­ing, as many pro­duc­ers in the region told Olive Oil Times.

This sea­son required patience,” said Maria Papadakis, founder of Laconic Foods. Weather pat­terns shifted. Timing mat­tered more than ever. We har­vested delib­er­ately, press­ing early to pre­serve struc­ture and char­ac­ter.”

Diamantis Pierrakos, owner of Laconiko, described the sea­son as marked by relent­less and unfor­giv­ing weather” as his com­pany added new awards to its NYIOOC record.

U.S. pro­duc­ers, with 95 awards in 2026, faced their own dif­fi­cul­ties.

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This har­vest was chal­leng­ing because it was late,” said Brooke Hazen, founder of Gold Ridge Organic Farms. This did not stop me from har­vest­ing at the per­fect time for all the vari­eties, extend­ing our sea­son into late fall and early win­ter.”

I want to give thanks to such a gifted team, who all worked together so seam­lessly and coura­geously to brave the wind, rain and frost, to press quickly and at the high­est cal­iber,” Hazen added.

Awards for pro­duc­ers in Algeria and Iran again showed how inno­va­tion paired with tra­di­tion is expand­ing high-qual­ity pro­duc­tion in regions that until recently had remained out­side the competition’s upper tier.

The 2026 results also reflected the con­tin­ued rise of organic olive oil. Producers sub­mit­ted 375 organic entries, which earned 262 awards, a 70 per­cent suc­cess rate nearly iden­ti­cal to the 71 per­cent recorded by non-organic oils.

Conventional oils still dom­i­nated in vol­ume and total awards. However, the steady rise in organic sub­mis­sions over the past decade points to a struc­tural shift rather than a tem­po­rary trend.

The data also under­scored the grow­ing impor­tance of vari­etal iden­tity. Monovarietals accounted for most entries and achieved a higher suc­cess rate than blends, at 78 per­cent ver­sus 63 per­cent.

The gap rein­forces a trend that has been build­ing for years, with trace­abil­ity increas­ingly aligned with per­cep­tions of top qual­ity.

The results again high­lighted how excel­lence in olive oil is not the province of large pro­duc­ers alone. Small and medium oper­a­tions reg­u­larly com­peted at the high­est level, often stand­ing along­side far larger com­pa­nies.

Over mul­ti­ple years, the Olive Oil Times World Ranking sug­gests that sus­tain­ing that level, how­ever, appears more closely linked to struc­ture, capac­ity and con­sis­tency across har­vests.

Many Gold and Silver Award win­ners described their NYIOOC recog­ni­tion as a mile­stone reached after years of refin­ing their craft.

We are beyond hon­ored and thrilled to win the Gold Award,” said Denis Stefanic of OPG Anđelo Štefanić. We are hon­ored to receive a Silver Award, espe­cially since it is our first par­tic­i­pa­tion in the con­test,” added George Fouskarinis of Elean.

For oth­ers, the NYIOOC rep­re­sents not only recog­ni­tion but also a shared space among pro­duc­ers pur­su­ing the same stan­dard across very dif­fer­ent regions.

We are very pleased to share the spot­light this year with so many great pro­duc­ers from around the world,” said Giorgio Colletti of Fratelli Colletti. Lean year num­ber two — hard work and pas­sion keep us on track,” added Richard and Myma of San Miguel Olive Farm.

That sense of con­ti­nu­ity is per­haps best cap­tured by those who have been part of the com­pe­ti­tion longest.

Today, we cel­e­brate 10 years of Olmais, exactly where it all began: with a Gold Medal at the NYIOOC,” said Julio Gomes Alves, gen­eral man­ager of Quinta dos Olmais. Looking back at 2016, we entered our very first batch with noth­ing but high hopes and laser-printed labels. That first Gold gave us the courage to go all in. A decade later, the labels have changed, but our com­mit­ment remains as golden as ever.”

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