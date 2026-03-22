Award-Winning Olive Oil Anchors a Slower Way of Life on Lefkada

Summary Lefkada Micro Farm on the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea offers award-win­ning olive oil and a chance to explore cen­turies-old culi­nary tra­di­tions. Founded by Andreas Dimitrakopoulos, the farm focuses on reviv­ing neglected groves and pre­serv­ing the orig­i­nal Asproelia cul­ti­var, lead­ing to inter­na­tional recog­ni­tion and a com­mit­ment to slow-food and agri­tourism prac­tices.

On the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea, Lefkada Micro Farm offers vis­i­tors award-win­ning olive oil and a closer look at the island’s cen­turies-old culi­nary tra­di­tions.

There are no short­cuts here, just pas­sion, love and a deep respect for the rhythm of nature. - Andreas Dimitrakopoulos, Lefkada Micro Farm

The farm was founded by Andreas Dimitrakopoulos, a young pro­ducer who entered olive farm­ing only a few years ago after leav­ing a high-stress life in Athens.

“I started farm­ing in 2020 as a way to escape a high-stress lifestyle,” Dimitrakopoulos told Olive Oil Times.

“Before Lefkada Micro Farm, I had zero gar­den­ing or farm­ing expe­ri­ence,” he added. ​“I hold a degree in tourism man­age­ment and spent years in the hos­pi­tal­ity indus­try.”

After return­ing to his family’s neglected grove, Dimitrakopoulos set out to revive trees planted about a cen­tury ago by his grand­fa­ther, George. The grove is made up of Asproelia, a local vari­ety that he said had long been under­es­ti­mated.

“Until recently, Asproelia was con­sid­ered a vari­ety with low poten­tial, but our inter­na­tional awards have proven oth­er­wise,” he said.

Dimitrakopoulos said some local res­i­dents ini­tially urged him to graft the trees to Koroneiki or Kalamon. Instead, he chose to pre­serve the orig­i­nal cul­ti­var.

“Thankfully, I trusted my grand­fa­ther,” he said.

He quickly immersed him­self in the tech­ni­cal side of pro­duc­tion, study­ing soil health, prun­ing and milling prac­tices as he worked to restore the grove.

“We focused heav­ily on soil health and stud­ied prun­ing and milling tech­niques exten­sively,” Dimitrakopoulos said. ​“The trees rewarded us with an incred­i­ble har­vest.”

That work helped the farm earn back-to-back Silver Awards at the 2025 and 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition for its organic, unfil­tered extra vir­gin olive oil.

Aerial view of Lefkada Micro Farm

“NYIOOC is the most demand­ing and pres­ti­gious olive oil com­pe­ti­tion in the world,” he said. ​“Winning an award there places us among the global elite of pro­duc­tion.”

The farm’s Greek olive oil is exported mainly to the United Kingdom, the United States and the Netherlands, while smaller quan­ti­ties are sold directly on the island.

“We also sell through our farm shop from April to October and at a hand­ful of selected spots on Lefkada,” he said. ​“Our pro­duc­tion is very lim­ited. Last year, we were sold out by July, and 20 per­cent of our 2026 har­vest was pre-ordered.”

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Lefkada Micro Farm is also unusual for the vis­i­tor expe­ri­ences it has built around olive oil. Dimitrakopoulos, a cer­ti­fied taster, has devel­oped tours, tast­ings, cook­ing classes and open-air meals among the trees.

Olive oil remains at the cen­ter of the expe­ri­ence. He said the farm’s tours are designed to give guests a fuller under­stand­ing of the prod­uct, from grove to table.

Preparing Local Dishes at Lefkada Micro Farm

“We call it ​‘The Olive Oil Experience,’” he said. ​“It includes a tour of the grove where we dis­cuss the trees and the health ben­e­fits of the oil. We then con­duct a tast­ing of dif­fer­ent oils to help guests dis­tin­guish between indus­trial and pre­mium qual­ity.”

Visitors can also pre­pare tra­di­tional local dishes with veg­eta­bles grown on the farm or take part in hands-on bak­ing classes focused on Greek phyllo pies.

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Dimitrakopoulos said those classes are intended to con­nect guests with local culi­nary her­itage and recipes passed down for gen­er­a­tions.

“We cook with­out elec­tric­ity, using only our wood-fired oven and plenty of extra vir­gin olive oil,” he said.

Cooking lessons at Lefkada Micro Farm

He added that the farm also offers a seven-course ​“Farm-to-Table” din­ing expe­ri­ence, some­times accom­pa­nied by live tra­di­tional Greek music and olive oil tast­ings for pri­vate and pub­lic groups.

All of it is shaped by what Dimitrakopoulos describes as a slow-liv­ing phi­los­o­phy. He often refers to the prop­erty as a slow-food farm and says it reflects a delib­er­ate rejec­tion of short­cuts.

Lefkada Micro Farm is also a mem­ber of Slow Food International, align­ing the project with a broader empha­sis on local food cul­ture, tra­di­tional cook­ing and agri­tourism.

“Our motto is ​‘we grow real food, we cook slow food,’” he said. ​“We cook slow because we respect the ingre­di­ents and the process. There are no short­cuts here, just pas­sion, love and a deep respect for the rhythm of nature.”

Dimitrakopoulos said that the tours in the farm are designed to provide visitors with the full picture of the life of olive oil.

Dimitrakopoulos said his larger ambi­tion is for the farm to serve not only as a busi­ness, but also as a place of inspi­ra­tion.

“For ancient Greeks, the Mouseion was a place to wor­ship the Muses, the deities of arts and cul­ture,” he said.

“In its Victorian-era inter­pre­ta­tion, the word ​‘museum’ means a place you visit to get inspired. This is exactly what I want Lefkada Micro Farm to be.”

Looking back on his deci­sion to leave hos­pi­tal­ity and return to the grove, Dimitrakopoulos said he wanted to build some­thing mean­ing­ful for both him­self and the wider com­mu­nity.

The Asproelia olives of Lefkada

“A mother sent me a mes­sage the day after her visit, telling me that her son now wants to become a farmer when he grows up,” he said. ​“That was when I knew I’m on the right life path.”

“Olive cul­ti­va­tion is a mil­len­nial her­itage on my island,” he added. ​“Unfortunately, the pre­vail­ing men­tal­ity has long been quan­tity over qual­ity. It’s heart­break­ing because the ter­roir and the local cul­ti­var poten­tial are world-class.”

“The olive trees are always there for us, giv­ing their best,” he said. ​“It is our job to under­stand how they func­tion and help them thrive.”