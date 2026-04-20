Olive Oil Library in Turkey Opens to Celebrate Cultivars and Terroir

Summary The Yücel Sönmez Olive Oil Library in west­ern Anatolia show­cases dozens of domes­tic and inter­na­tional olive oils to cel­e­brate and pre­serve regional cul­ti­vars. The library, founded by Güven Eken, aims to edu­cate vis­i­tors on the diver­sity of olive oils and pro­mote a coop­er­a­tive spirit among pro­duc­ers, with a focus on sus­tain­abil­ity and local iden­tity.

An olive oil pro­ducer in west­ern Anatolia has opened the Yücel Sönmez Olive Oil Library, a col­lec­tion of dozens of domes­tic and inter­na­tional olive oils intended to pre­serve and cel­e­brate regional cul­ti­vars and the dis­tinc­tive oils they pro­duce.

I fell in love with the idea of peo­ple com­ing over to enjoy this diver­sity of olive oils. As an entre­pre­neur, I couldn’t stop myself. - Güven Eken, Yücel Sönmez Olive Oil Library

Inside, vis­i­tors encounter struc­tures fit­ted not with book­shelves but with taps, reflect­ing the project’s pur­pose as a place to taste and learn rather than sim­ply observe.

“The pur­pose of this library is to cel­e­brate and pre­serve olive oil diver­sity, the global diver­sity and, of course, Anatolia’s,” Güven Eken, founder of Sevilma and the Olive Oil Library, told Olive Oil Times. ​“We hope it can become a source of inspi­ra­tion for sim­i­lar ini­tia­tives in other coun­tries.”

According to Eken, olive oil com­pe­ti­tions play an impor­tant role in encour­ag­ing pro­duc­ers to pur­sue qual­ity, but they can also leave less room for the appre­ci­a­tion of the diver­sity of local cul­ti­vars and ter­roirs.

“We all com­pete for fresh­ness, for high polyphe­nols or low acid­ity. But that is not all there is,” he said. ​“Different olive vari­eties, dif­fer­ent geo­gra­phies and dif­fer­ent local gas­tronomies all express dif­fer­ent prop­er­ties of olive oil.”

Exterior view of the Yücel Sönmez Olive Oil Library in Seferihisar, where visitors explore a curated collection of olive oils celebrating Anatolia’s cultivars and the broader diversity of the olive oil world.

The idea for the library emerged from Eken’s enjoy­ment of tast­ing oils from dif­fer­ent parts of Turkey and the world, and from his grow­ing con­vic­tion that this diver­sity was being over­looked. He first envi­sioned a one-time gath­er­ing of friends around a tast­ing of oils from across Anatolia and beyond.

That con­cept changed after con­ver­sa­tions with his friend, the late jour­nal­ist Yücel Sönmez, who urged him to cre­ate a per­ma­nent space instead of a sin­gle event. Sönmez was also the first to describe the project as a library. After the jour­nal­ist died last June at age 48, Eken named the ini­tia­tive in his honor.

“I fell in love with the idea of hav­ing peo­ple come over to enjoy this diver­sity of olive oils,” Eken said. ​“As an entre­pre­neur, I couldn’t stop myself and started the project.”

Shelves fitted with tasting taps at the Yücel Sönmez Olive Oil Library in Seferihisar display olive oils selected to highlight the diversity of Anatolian and international cultivars.

The library was estab­lished in Seferihisar, near İzmir, an area known for its com­mit­ment to local iden­tity and sus­tain­abil­ity. The dis­trict was the first in Turkey to join the Cittaslow net­work, which pro­motes tra­di­tional agri­cul­ture, local prod­ucts and a slower, more con­scious way of liv­ing.

Eken said Sevilma’s work is also aligned with the prin­ci­ples of bio­di­ver­sity and the Slow Food move­ment through the pro­duc­tion of an olive oil rec­og­nized as a Presidium. He pointed to a lit­tle-known cul­ti­va­tion sys­tem in the east­ern Aegean, where wild olive trees are cut and grafted with more pro­duc­tive domes­tic cul­ti­vars such as Erkenci or Memecik.

Over time, he said, these trees become hybrids, retain­ing wild root sys­tems and trunks while pro­duc­ing fruit from cul­ti­vated vari­eties with higher oil yields. Sevilma selec­tively sources olives from these land­scapes, sup­port­ing prac­tices that have endured for gen­er­a­tions and help­ing main­tain the ecosys­tems in which they sur­vive.

A bird perches among the trees at Sevilma’s farm in western Anatolia, where biodiversity and traditional olive-growing landscapes shape the producer’s work.

The oils enter­ing the library are selected based on sev­eral cri­te­ria, with rar­ity at the top of the list. ​“We would like to have as many vari­eties as pos­si­ble from regions where very unique olive vari­eties grow,” Eken said. Some oils in the col­lec­tion, he added, come from groves of only a few hun­dred trees and may rep­re­sent some of the last remain­ing exam­ples of a spe­cific cul­ti­var.

Sevilma worked with local arti­sans to design and build the space, which also serves as a show­case for local crafts­man­ship. Visitors can taste up to ten dif­fer­ent olive oils dur­ing a visit.

“Our experts explain to vis­i­tors the regions of ori­gin, the ter­roirs and the best gas­tro­nomic matches for each olive oil,” Eken said. The project is also aimed at stu­dents, with uni­ver­si­ties in İzmir already plan­ning vis­its.

Another interior view of the Yücel Sönmez Olive Oil Library, where a quiet seating area reflects the project’s emphasis on tasting, learning and contemplation.

Eken said the library is open to other pro­duc­ers as well, reflect­ing a coop­er­a­tive spirit. ​“The whole idea comes from coop­er­a­tion instead of com­pe­ti­tion,” he said.

He believes the project can also change how vis­i­tors view brands, encour­ag­ing them to see each bot­tle as an entry point into a region’s his­tory, cul­ture and agri­cul­tural her­itage. In that sense, the library is intended not as a store but as a place for edu­ca­tion and dis­cov­ery, even though vis­i­tors can learn where to buy the oils they taste.

The col­lec­tion will be con­tin­u­ously updated to reflect new pro­duc­tions and make room for addi­tional local and rare oils. While some entries come from abroad, most are from Anatolia and the wider Turkish olive-grow­ing world.

Olive groves and native vegetation surround Sevilma’s farm in western Anatolia, reflecting the biodiverse landscape that shapes the producer’s work.

For Eken, the con­cept is meant to be repli­cated else­where. He said regional olive oil libraries could play an impor­tant role in pro­tect­ing agri­cul­tural her­itage and strength­en­ing appre­ci­a­tion for the diver­sity that defines the olive oil world.

“As an olive oil indus­try, we have the respon­si­bil­ity to pro­duce healthy, high-qual­ity olive oils,” he said. ​“But we are also respon­si­ble for pre­serv­ing the olive tree and olive oil cul­ture, which rep­re­sent one of the most impor­tant her­itages of Mediterranean human­ity.”