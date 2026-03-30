Sommelier Program Returns to New York for 10th Edition

Summary The Olive Oil Times Education Lab’s Sommelier Certificate Program will return to New York’s Flatiron District for its 10th annual edi­tion, offer­ing inten­sive instruc­tion in sen­sory analy­sis, pro­duc­tion, health, culi­nary appli­ca­tions, and qual­ity assess­ment to a wide range of par­tic­i­pants in the olive oil sec­tor and beyond. Developed in 2015 by Olive Oil Times pub­lisher Curtis Cord, the pro­gram pro­vides rig­or­ous train­ing in extra vir­gin olive oil eval­u­a­tion, with the New York edi­tion serv­ing as a flag­ship set­ting for the inter­na­tional audi­ence seek­ing to deepen their under­stand­ing of high-qual­ity olive oil.

The Olive Oil Times Education Lab’s Sommelier Certificate Program will return to its flag­ship home in New York’s Flatiron District for its 10th annual New York edi­tion.

The five-day course has become one of the most rec­og­nized olive oil edu­ca­tion pro­grams in the world, bring­ing together pro­duc­ers, retail­ers, chefs, buy­ers, food pro­fes­sion­als and enthu­si­asts for inten­sive instruc­tion in sen­sory analy­sis, pro­duc­tion, health, culi­nary appli­ca­tions and qual­ity assess­ment.

The New York pro­gram holds par­tic­u­lar sig­nif­i­cance for the Education Lab. Developed in 2015 by Olive Oil Times at New York’s International Culinary Center, the course was cre­ated to pro­vide rig­or­ous, mul­ti­dis­ci­pli­nary train­ing in extra vir­gin olive oil.

Participants learn to eval­u­ate oils through struc­tured tast­ings, iden­tify pos­i­tive attrib­utes and defects and bet­ter under­stand the fac­tors that influ­ence olive oil qual­ity, from cul­ti­var selec­tion and har­vest tim­ing to milling, stor­age and pack­ag­ing.

The cur­ricu­lum also exam­ines nutri­tion, culi­nary appli­ca­tions and the mar­ket­place, while giv­ing par­tic­i­pants valu­able train­ing in sen­sory eval­u­a­tion and qual­ity assess­ment.

Over the years, the pro­gram has attracted par­tic­i­pants from across the olive oil sec­tor and beyond, includ­ing grow­ers, millers, chefs, retail­ers, qual­ity con­trol pro­fes­sion­als, jour­nal­ists and entre­pre­neurs seek­ing a deeper under­stand­ing of qual­ity.

The return to New York for the 10th annual edi­tion marks a mile­stone for a pro­gram that has helped broaden olive oil edu­ca­tion for an inter­na­tional audi­ence. While the Education Lab now offers courses in other loca­tions, New York remains the flag­ship set­ting for the Sommelier Certificate Program.

As inter­est in high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil con­tin­ues to grow, the New York course will again offer par­tic­i­pants the oppor­tu­nity to build prac­ti­cal knowl­edge, refine their tast­ing skills and become an expert in one of the world’s most impor­tant foods.