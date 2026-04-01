Umbrian Growers Donate 120,000 Olive Branches for Palm Sunday Mass at the Vatican

Umbrian growers donated 120,000 olive branches for the Palm Sunday mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, continuing a collaboration with the Vatican that began in 2016. The initiative, promoted by the national association Città dell’Olio (Olive Oil Cities), aims to share a message of reconciliation, solidarity, and hope through the emblem of peace represented by the olive branch.
Umbrian growers donated 120,000 olive branches for the Palm Sunday mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Sunday, March 29.
The initiative, promoted by the national association Città dell’Olio (Olive Oil Cities), continues a collaboration with the Vatican that began in 2016. Last year, during the final Palm Sunday, presided over by the late Pope Francis, olive branches were donated by Rome and the other Olive Oil Cities of Lazio.
“The olive branch is an emblem of peace, and today, more than ever, it takes on a profound and relevant meaning. Our communities are committed to playing an active role in sharing this universal message of reconciliation, solidarity and hope,” Michele Sonnessa, president of the Olive Oil Cities, told Olive Oil Times. He attended the celebration along with director Antonio Balenzano and a delegation of association representatives.
The olive branches and twigs were collected by growers from 15 Umbrian Olive Oil Cities — Arrone, Bevagna, Campello sul Clitunno, Foligno, Giano dell’Umbria, Giove, Lugnano in Teverina, Montecchio, Montefalco, Paciano, Spello, Spoleto, Trevi and Vallo di Nera — with the support of their city councils.
After being distributed to those attending the celebration, the branches were blessed by Pope Leo at the beginning of the mass. In his homily, he appealed for a collective commitment to peace and, reflecting on Jesus as the King of Peace, said that “He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”
In Christianity, Palm Sunday is a movable feast that marks the beginning of Holy Week, which leads up to Easter. It commemorates Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, riding a donkey and welcomed by crowds waving palm branches, as described in the four canonical Gospels.
In regions where palm trees are uncommon, the tradition evolved to include other native plants. In several Mediterranean countries, olive branches were naturally adopted because they are abundant at this time of year, when most growers carry out their annual pruning.
“For the growers of the Umbrian Olive Oil Cities, this initiative represents a source of pride and an opportunity to highlight their work,” said Rosanna Zaroli, coordinator of the Cities of Olive Oil of Umbria, and national councilor Isabella Burganti. “Bringing the fruits of our land here today means sharing a heritage that speaks of care, respect and peace.”
Umbria is also a region where cultural traditions rooted in peace have long flourished. Assisi was the birthplace of Saint Francis, the patron saint of Italy, who is remembered as a peacemaker after reconciling the bishop and mayor of his time. Perugia is the hometown of philosopher and activist Aldo Capitini, known as the “Italian Gandhi,” who in 1961 launched the Perugia-Assisi Peace March, still a landmark of Italy’s anti-war movement.