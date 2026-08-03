Master Miller Course Returns to UC Davis Olive Center

The three-day course covers mill design, production, quality assurance, byproduct management and the economics of operating an olive mill.

After being canceled last year, the Master Miller Certificate Course is scheduled to return to the University of California, Davis Olive Center from September 9 to 11.

The course, which has been held almost continuously since 2008, includes two days of instruction on mill design, olive oil production, filtration, byproduct management and economic analysis. Participants will visit three local mills on the third day.

Selina Wang, who became director of the Olive Center in January, said the course is intended for participants with varying levels of experience, including people considering entering the industry and established producers.

“There’s a strong emphasis on maximizing quality and profitability,” she told Olive Oil Times.

The course will include local and international speakers with experience in milling equipment, production, quality assurance and mill operations. Representatives from Alfa Laval and Pieralisi are expected to participate, along with producers from mills of different sizes.

Wang said the program was designed to address the needs of both small and large producers and to encourage discussion among participants.

Several former participants said the course provided practical information they later applied in their milling operations.

David Garci-Aguirre, vice president of operations at Corto Olive Co., said the course provides a foundation for further learning and can help millers identify changes to their production processes.

“I have attended the course many times, and each time I walk away with new information and a deeper understanding,” he said.

Malcolm Bond, co-owner and master miller of Bondolio, said the program examines each stage of milling, from harvesting to decanting.

Bond attended after several years of transporting olives to mills in Northern California. He and his wife, Karen Bond, later decided they wanted greater control over production.

He said the course helped provide a basic understanding of the practices involved in producing extra virgin olive oil and adapting processing methods to different cultivars.

Ann Sievers, owner of Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company, said she has sent staff members to the course and recommends it to growers whose olives she mills.

She said the collection and analysis of production data, along with discussions among millers, were among the most useful parts of the program.

Registration is open until September 2 and is limited to 75 participants. Enrollment costs $1,000 (€870) through August 10 and rises to $1,200 (€1,040) afterward.