Then and Now: Spain’s 1930 Search for an Olive Oil Fraud Test

The terminology and science have changed dramatically since 1930. The struggle to ensure that olive oil matches its label has not.

Then and Now revisits olive oil stories from the archives, exploring how the industry has changed and which challenges endure.

Nearly a century ago, Spain offered a substantial reward for a method to detect the blending of refined oil with higher-quality olive oil. The science has changed dramatically, but the incentive to misrepresent what is in the bottle remains.

In 1930, Spain offered a handsome reward for detecting fake olive oil.

On October 12, 1930, The New York Times reported that the Spanish government was offering 50,000 pesetas (roughly $110,000 in today’s U.S. dollars) for a reliable method to detect refined olive oil mixed with what the newspaper called “pure” oil.

The brief article, headlined “Aims at Olive Oil Fraud,” described a problem that remains recognizable today: lower-quality oil could be processed, blended with better oil and sold without buyers knowing precisely what they were receiving.

A nearly century-old report offers a revealing glimpse of the problems that shaped modern olive oil testing and classification. (Olive Oil Times illustration)

According to the report, abundant harvests in southern Spain sometimes left fallen olives on the ground for days before they could be collected. Oil produced from deteriorated fruit had high acidity and other defects, making it unsuitable for sale without refining.

Refining removed much of the oil’s free fatty acidity and stripped away undesirable flavors, but it also made the oil difficult to distinguish from better-quality oil after blending. The Spanish government wanted a test capable of revealing the difference.

The article claimed that some olive oil sold as “pure” in the United States contained between 40 and 50 percent refined oil. It offered no evidence for the estimate, but the allegation shows that concerns about authenticity in the American market were already prominent nearly a century ago.

The language used to classify olive oil has become far more precise.

The 1930 report used “pure olive oil” differently from its modern meaning. Today, it denotes a refined-grade oil, generally made by blending refined olive oil with virgin olive oil.

Testing has also advanced far beyond measuring acidity. Modern laboratories examine a range of compounds and characteristics that can reveal refining, adulteration or the presence of oils inconsistent with the category stated on the label.

Virgin olive oils are also assessed by trained tasting panels, which can identify defects that basic chemical measurements may not detect.

The 1930 article also said refining removed all of the oil’s nutritional value and “killed” its vitamins. That was an exaggeration. Refining removes aromas, flavors and many naturally occurring minor compounds, but the resulting oil remains composed largely of fatty acids, including oleic acid.

Refined olive oil is not inherently fraudulent. Deception occurs when its presence is concealed in a product sold as virgin or extra virgin, or when an oil’s grade, origin or composition is misrepresented.

The financial incentive has not disappeared.

Higher-quality olive oil commands a premium, creating opportunities to profit by substituting, blending or relabeling cheaper products. Methods used to detect olive oil fraud have become vastly more sophisticated, but so have the practices they are designed to uncover.

The Spanish government’s 50,000-peseta challenge belongs to another era. The question behind it does not: How can buyers be certain that the olive oil in a container is what its label says it is?

Nearly a century later, Spain is still strengthening its response. In 2026, the government announced expanded anti-fraud controls across the olive oil and pomace products chain, including broader inspections, digital traceability systems and risk-based checks.

The tools have changed. The contest between authenticity and deception continues.

Archive: “Aims at Olive Oil Fraud,” The New York Times, October 12, 1930.