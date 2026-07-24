Spanish Olive Oil Sector Launches $25M U.S. Marketing Campaign

Olive Oils from Spain has launched a three-year, $25 million campaign aimed at increasing awareness of Spanish olive oil among American consumers.

Olive Oils from Spain has launched a three-year, $25 million campaign to promote Spanish olive oil in the United States.

The nationwide campaign, called “All in a Drop,” debuted at an event at Rockefeller Center in New York City, just days after Spain won the World Cup final across the Hudson River in New Jersey. The event featured culinary direction from chef and bestselling author Andy Baraghani.

We have been here many times before, but it’s like the first time for us. It’s like we are here again introducing ourselves. – Teresa Pérez, director, Olive Oils from Spain

The initiative will combine television and outdoor advertising with culinary events, chef partnerships, creator collaborations and digital storytelling. Campaign officials said the effort is designed to reach younger consumers and encourage Americans to explore the origins, varieties and culinary uses of Spanish olive oil.

Organizers used the launch to introduce guests to the Spanish tradition of sobremesa, the custom of remaining at the table after a meal to converse and spend time together.

The campaign presents the tradition as an expression of Spanish food culture, in which meals are viewed not only as occasions to eat but also as opportunities to gather and strengthen personal connections.

“Like the Spanish fútbol team, not just built around individual stars but working together, [we] believe the greatest opportunities still lie ahead,” said Teresa Pérez, director of Olive Oils from Spain.

Baraghani prepared the food served at the launch and discussed the influence of Spanish extra virgin olive oil on his cooking.

“Spanish EVOO is something else,” he said. “It’s more than olive oil. It’s an experience.”

The campaign comes as the United States remains one of the world’s largest and most import-dependent olive oil markets.

See Also: Olive Oil Market Intelligence

U.S. olive oil consumption reached 398,000 tons in the 2023/24 crop year, an increase of 22 percent over the previous decade, according to the International Olive Council.

With domestic production estimated at about 10,000 tons, imports account for approximately 96 percent of the olive oil consumed in the country, the IOC reported.

U.S. olive oil imports reached a provisional 437,309 tons in the 2024/25 crop year, an increase of 20.6 percent from the previous season, according to the IOC’s February and March 2026 market report.

Spain, Italy, Tunisia and Turkey collectively supplied 88.6 percent of those imports. U.S. purchases from Spain increased by 20.1 percent during the crop year, while imports from Italy rose by 19.2 percent, imports from Tunisia increased by 33.3 percent, and shipments from Turkey grew by nine percent.

The figures underscore why the American market remains central to Spain’s olive oil sector. The IOC estimated Spanish production at 1.419 million tons in the 2024/25 crop year, an increase of 66 percent from the previous harvest.

The rebound followed two difficult seasons marked by drought and extreme heat, which sharply reduced production and contributed to record prices across the sector.

“We are a confident supplier,” Pérez said. “We have been here many times before, but it’s like the first time for us. It’s like we are here again introducing ourselves.”

Olive Oils from Spain is the promotional brand of the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional Organization, a nonprofit group representing growers, cooperatives, mills, bottlers and exporters.

The organization said Spain has more than 200 olive varieties, 34 protected designations of origin and geographical indications, and about 250,000 farming families involved in the sector.

See Also: The Best Olive Oils from Spain

The campaign will use that diversity to introduce consumers to the different flavors and culinary applications of Spanish olive oils. It will focus in part on Arbequina, Picual and Hojiblanca, three of the country’s most widely recognized olive varieties.

Arbequina oils are generally associated with delicate, fruity flavors, while Picual oils are often more robust, bitter and peppery. Hojiblanca typically produces balanced oils with herbaceous characteristics.

Campaign officials said helping consumers understand those differences may encourage them to choose olive oils for particular foods and cooking methods rather than viewing olive oil as a single, uniform product.

The television advertisement was directed by Canadian-American filmmaker Andrew De Zen. Outdoor advertisements are also planned for billboards, subway stations and bus stops in cities across the country.

Additional culinary events, digital content and collaborations with chefs and online creators are expected to continue throughout 2026 and beyond.

Pérez said the campaign would encourage American consumers to consider the origin and qualities of the olive oils they purchase.

The $25 million investment reflects Spain’s effort to consolidate its position in the growing but increasingly competitive U.S. olive oil market.