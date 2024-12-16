enEnglish
United States

Health

Dec. 16, 2024

Collegiate Cross-Country Champions Use Olive Oil to Fight the Cold

Before winning their championship races, the men’s and women’s Brigham Young University runners covered themselves in warm olive oil.

Health

Dec. 5, 2024

Trump Health Secretary Pick Elevates Seed Oil Controversy to U.S. Cabinet

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long railed against seed oils. If confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, he will be in a position to regulate the industry.

News Briefs

Nov. 15, 2024

Spanish Table Olive Sector on Edge After Trump Election Win

Spain's black table olive producers, already reeling from tariffs imposed during the first Trump administration, fear more are on the horizon.

Business

Nov. 15, 2024

U.S. Consumers Embrace Olive Oil in Squeeze Bottles

Despite the growing popularity of squeeze bottles for their convenience, some question the potential impact on olive oil quality and the environmental burden of the packaging.

Business

Nov. 7, 2024

Meet the Retailers Working to Grow Oleotourism Sales After the Vacation Ends

Alicia and Vijay Shroff, co-owners of an olive oil specialty store, have launched a project to deepen the connection between oleotourism operators and visitors.

Food & Cooking

Nov. 4, 2024

Starbucks Abandons Olive Oil-Infused Coffee Line Oleato in North America

The decision comes as the company reported a third consecutive quarter of declining sales and seeks to streamline its menu.

News Briefs

Aug. 13, 2024

Olive Center to Host Inaugural Olive Oil Sustainability Conference

The International Olive Sustainability Conference will discuss sustainability, from farming and milling to marketing and certifications.

Business

Jul. 20, 2024

Trade Commission Extends Tariffs on Spanish Black Olives

The decision came two months after the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Commerce Department’s tariffs.

Producer Profiles

Jun. 12, 2024

How Resilience and Passion Drive a Boutique California Producer

In less than four years, the couple behind Chateau de Luz has overcome climate extremes, pests and labor challenges to craft world-class extra virgin olive oil.

Business

Jun. 12, 2024

Deoleo North America CEO Says Sustainability is Key to Growing Olive Oil Sector

Thierry Moyroud views Deoleo as guardians of the industry, prioritizing quality production and sustainable practices above all else.

Producer Profiles

Jun. 10, 2024

Kern County Producer Reflects on The California Olive Oil Industry

Stefanie Wickensheimer explains how Rio Bravo Ranch crafts high-quality extra virgin olive oil in the southern San Joaquin Valley.

Business

Jun. 10, 2024

U.S. Sees Significant Growth in Organic Olive Oil Sales

In the past two years, organic olive oil sales in the U.S. have increased by ten percent while conventional extra virgin olive oil sales slipped.

News Briefs

Jun. 5, 2024

Pompeian VP Says Baltimore Bridge Disaster Cost Company Millions

While the company was able to receive its most recent shipment of European olive oil through the port, the measures taken after the disaster were unsustainable in the long run.

Producer Profiles

Jan. 2, 2024

Corto Bets on Olives as Crop of The Future in Changing Sacramento Valley

As California deals with the impacts of climate change, rising labor costs and worker shortages, Corto Olive president Cliff Little believes planting more olives is a solution.

Producer Profiles

Jan. 2, 2024

Agritourism Takes Off at Arizona’s Queen Creek Olive Mill

Tourism is key to the success of Queen Creek Olive Mill’s business and the promotion of extra virgin olive oil in Arizona.

Production

Dec. 19, 2023

Olive Center Works to Educate Next Generation of Ag. Pros

The Olea Learn program teaches undergraduates the necessary agronomic and business skills to run an olive farming and olive oil production business.

Producer Profiles

Dec. 18, 2023

Reflections on 45 Years Championing Italian Olive Oil in America

Nearly half of a century after a chance encounter with an Italian olive oil producer, John J. Profaci looks back on his role in the American market.

N. America

Dec. 14, 2023

California College’s Olive Harvest Brings Campus Together

Students and faculty members harvested the Los Angeles campus’s 130-year-old Mission trees to begin what officials hope becomes a new tradition.

Business

Dec. 14, 2023

Tightening Water Regulations in California May Spur Olive Cultivation

While irrigated olive groves still use plenty of water, increasingly strict prohibitions, especially in the San Joaquin Valley, may carve out a new niche for dryland olive groves.

Producer Profiles

Dec. 11, 2023

Small-Scale Farmers Celebrate Big-Time Success in Central California

Richard and Myrna Meisler have turned a passion project into one of California’s most-awarded extra virgin olive oils.

Business

Dec. 5, 2023

An Olive Oil-Centered Curriculum in California Seeks to Help an Ailing County

Despite its agricultural mite, Kern County suffers from elevated levels of food insecurity, obesity and diabetes compared to the rest of the state.

