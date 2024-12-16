Dec. 16, 2024
Before winning their championship races, the men’s and women’s Brigham Young University runners covered themselves in warm olive oil.
Dec. 5, 2024
Trump Health Secretary Pick Elevates Seed Oil Controversy to U.S. Cabinet
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long railed against seed oils. If confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, he will be in a position to regulate the industry.
Nov. 15, 2024
Spanish Table Olive Sector on Edge After Trump Election Win
Spain's black table olive producers, already reeling from tariffs imposed during the first Trump administration, fear more are on the horizon.
Nov. 15, 2024
U.S. Consumers Embrace Olive Oil in Squeeze Bottles
Despite the growing popularity of squeeze bottles for their convenience, some question the potential impact on olive oil quality and the environmental burden of the packaging.
Nov. 7, 2024
Meet the Retailers Working to Grow Oleotourism Sales After the Vacation Ends
Alicia and Vijay Shroff, co-owners of an olive oil specialty store, have launched a project to deepen the connection between oleotourism operators and visitors.
Nov. 4, 2024
Starbucks Abandons Olive Oil-Infused Coffee Line Oleato in North America
The decision comes as the company reported a third consecutive quarter of declining sales and seeks to streamline its menu.
Sep. 16, 2024 News Briefs
California Table Olive Yield Projected to Increase for Second Consecutive Year
Sep. 16, 2024 News Briefs
University of California Releases Manual on Growing Olives for Oil Production
Aug. 13, 2024
Olive Center to Host Inaugural Olive Oil Sustainability Conference
The International Olive Sustainability Conference will discuss sustainability, from farming and milling to marketing and certifications.
Jul. 20, 2024
Trade Commission Extends Tariffs on Spanish Black Olives
The decision came two months after the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Commerce Department’s tariffs.
Jun. 12, 2024
How Resilience and Passion Drive a Boutique California Producer
In less than four years, the couple behind Chateau de Luz has overcome climate extremes, pests and labor challenges to craft world-class extra virgin olive oil.
Jun. 12, 2024
Deoleo North America CEO Says Sustainability is Key to Growing Olive Oil Sector
Thierry Moyroud views Deoleo as guardians of the industry, prioritizing quality production and sustainable practices above all else.
Jun. 10, 2024
Kern County Producer Reflects on The California Olive Oil Industry
Stefanie Wickensheimer explains how Rio Bravo Ranch crafts high-quality extra virgin olive oil in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
Jun. 10, 2024
U.S. Sees Significant Growth in Organic Olive Oil Sales
In the past two years, organic olive oil sales in the U.S. have increased by ten percent while conventional extra virgin olive oil sales slipped.
Jun. 5, 2024
Pompeian VP Says Baltimore Bridge Disaster Cost Company Millions
While the company was able to receive its most recent shipment of European olive oil through the port, the measures taken after the disaster were unsustainable in the long run.
Jan. 2, 2024
Corto Bets on Olives as Crop of The Future in Changing Sacramento Valley
As California deals with the impacts of climate change, rising labor costs and worker shortages, Corto Olive president Cliff Little believes planting more olives is a solution.
Jan. 2, 2024
Agritourism Takes Off at Arizona’s Queen Creek Olive Mill
Tourism is key to the success of Queen Creek Olive Mill’s business and the promotion of extra virgin olive oil in Arizona.
Dec. 19, 2023
Olive Center Works to Educate Next Generation of Ag. Pros
The Olea Learn program teaches undergraduates the necessary agronomic and business skills to run an olive farming and olive oil production business.
Dec. 18, 2023
Reflections on 45 Years Championing Italian Olive Oil in America
Nearly half of a century after a chance encounter with an Italian olive oil producer, John J. Profaci looks back on his role in the American market.
Dec. 14, 2023
California College’s Olive Harvest Brings Campus Together
Students and faculty members harvested the Los Angeles campus’s 130-year-old Mission trees to begin what officials hope becomes a new tradition.
Dec. 14, 2023
Tightening Water Regulations in California May Spur Olive Cultivation
While irrigated olive groves still use plenty of water, increasingly strict prohibitions, especially in the San Joaquin Valley, may carve out a new niche for dryland olive groves.
Dec. 11, 2023
Small-Scale Farmers Celebrate Big-Time Success in Central California
Richard and Myrna Meisler have turned a passion project into one of California’s most-awarded extra virgin olive oils.
Dec. 5, 2023
An Olive Oil-Centered Curriculum in California Seeks to Help an Ailing County
Despite its agricultural mite, Kern County suffers from elevated levels of food insecurity, obesity and diabetes compared to the rest of the state.