California Table Olive Yield Projected to Increase for Second Consecutive Year

California’s table olive pro­duc­tion is expected to rise for the sec­ond straight year after a wet start in 2024 and favor­able weather con­di­tions as olive trees bloom.

In an annual sur­vey of 249 grow­ers, the United States Department of Agriculture esti­mated that California will pro­duce 40,000 U.S. tons of table olives in 2024, a six per­cent increase from 2023 and dou­ble the yield in 2022.

The USDA esti­mated that Sevillano pro­duc­tion would rise notably, reach­ing 3,200 U.S. tons, while Manzanillo pro­duc­tion reached 36,700 U.S. tons. Other vari­eties account for the remain­ing 100 U.S. tons fore­casted.

The depart­ment attrib­uted the pro­duc­tion increase to pre­cip­i­ta­tion in late win­ter and early spring, which built up the snow­pack in Sierra Nevada and boosted reser­voir capac­ity to ​“nor­mal water con­di­tions.” This was fol­lowed by favor­able weather as the olive trees bloomed in May and the fruit began to set.

The USDA noted that high sum­mer tem­per­a­tures forced many table olive grow­ers to irri­gate their groves. The depart­ment added that insuf­fi­cient labor, ris­ing pro­duc­tion costs and mar­ket­ing issues remain the fore­most chal­lenges fac­ing the sec­tor.

Despite the sec­ond straight year of an increased har­vest, California table olive pro­duc­tion con­tin­ues to trend down.

Between 2010 and 2014, the Golden State pro­duced an aver­age of 82,700 U.S. tons of table olives annu­ally. This pro­duc­tion aver­age fell to 68,520 U.S. tons from 2015 to 2019, plum­met­ing to 33,490 U.S. tons from 2020 to 2024.

“Why is ton­nage declin­ing? The facts point to weather, access to labor, increas­ing costs and com­pe­ti­tion from cheap imports,” Liz Tagami, founder of American Olive Farmer, wrote in a May 2024 crop report.

Specifically, she cited California’s drought from the late 2010s to early 2020s and extreme spring weather events as two cli­matic fac­tors impact­ing pro­duc­tion.

Additionally, she pointed to restric­tive immi­gra­tion poli­cies that have made it more dif­fi­cult for pro­duc­ers who rely on hand har­vest­ing to find suf­fi­cient work­ers.

“Immigration pol­icy has put the squeeze on migrant labor, mak­ing it dif­fi­cult to find doc­u­mented work­ers to work when the olives are ready,” Tagami wrote.

Along with the chal­lenges cre­ated by the cli­mate and lack of work­ers, local and inter­na­tional eco­nomic con­di­tions have also squeezed California’s table olive farm­ers.

Tagami pointed to the ris­ing costs for fuel, olive fruit fly mit­i­ga­tion, per­mits and taxes paired with what she said was unfair com­pe­ti­tion from European, specif­i­cally, Spanish, table olive imports.

“Imported olives – farmed with­out California’s labor and envi­ron­men­tal pro­tec­tions and with the ben­e­fit of E.U. sub­si­dies – can be grown, shipped and sold in the U.S. at lower prices than we can pro­duce here, recent coun­ter­vail­ing tar­iffs for canned ripe olives notwith­stand­ing,” Tagami wrote.

Still, California olive farm­ers received good news in July after the U.S. International Trade Commission voted to extend tar­iffs on some Spanish black ripe table olive imports for another five years.