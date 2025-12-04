Italian Geographical Indications See Record Growth, Driven by Olive Oil and Wine

The value of Italy’s geographical-indications food economy rose 3.5 percent in 2024, with certified products now accounting for 19 percent of the country’s agri-food turnover. Exports of GI-certified foods climbed 8.2 percent, surpassing €12.3 billion, but the future of GIs depends heavily on global market conditions as geopolitical uncertainties grow.
The value of Italy’s geographical-indications food economy rose 3.5 percent in 2024. Quality food, olive oil and wine PDOs, PGIs and STGs surpassed €20.7 billion in total value, up 25 percent from 2020.
The latest Ismea-Qualivita report shows that these certified products now account for 19 percent of Italy’s agri-food turnover. Exports of GI-certified foods climbed 8.2 percent in 2024, surpassing €12.3 billion.
Recognized and registered by the European Union, PDOs (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGIs (Protected Geographical Indication) safeguard products tied to specific production areas, while STGs (Traditional Speciality Guaranteed) identify goods made using traditional recipes.
The report found that 328 GI consortia now coordinate more than 184,000 operators nationwide, supporting over 864,000 jobs.
Twenty-seven consortia are dedicated exclusively to olive oil, overseeing 50 registered denominations and representing more than 25,000 businesses and 106,000 workers.
Italy now has 897 EU-registered food GIs — more than any other European country.
These certifications allow producers to anchor their output to geographical and cultural heritage. GI production areas now span over 2,100 Italian municipalities, many of them small rural borghi and inland villages.
This strengthened link between terroir, tradition and quality continues to increase the market value of certified foods.
“These are products whose quality stems from the interaction between environmental, climatic, social and cultural factors,” the report’s authors wrote.
“These elements are safeguarded within specific production rules. Their unique relationship with the territory makes them impossible to reproduce elsewhere: they cannot be relocated, they are irreplaceable from a consumer perspective and they support a strong narrative that reinforces recognizability,” they added.
In 2024, the production value of olive oil-related GIs grew 46.9 percent to €194 million. Consumption value rose 47.8 percent to €258 million.
Production value reflects income generated at origin, while consumption value captures final market prices, including processing, distribution and retail margins. Together, they illustrate how PDO and PGI labels enhance value across the supply chain.
This record growth was driven by a 31.1 percent increase in certified olive oil output, which surpassed 16,190 tons, along with higher prices across all GI olive oils.
Two denominations continue to dominate: Terra di Bari in Puglia and Toscano PGI in Tuscany.
“Despite the large number of awards, the sector remains highly concentrated, with the top two products accounting for more than 56 percent of the value,” the report noted.
According to the authors, EU-recognized GIs strengthen product reputation and support export performance.
In 2024, exports of GI-certified olive oils rose 25.3 percent to €102 million.
On the domestic market, spending on GIs in large-scale retail increased 1.1 percent year-on-year to €6.2 billion.
Large retailers — already central to Italy’s olive oil sector — reported a 9.1 percent increase in PDO and PGI extra virgin olive oil volumes.
The rise in GI spending is primarily linked to higher prices. The value of GI sales in large-scale retail grew 24.8 percent between 2023 and 2024.
Yet a significant portion of GIs still reaches consumers through other channels, including wine and olive oil-focused tourism.
More than 9,000 Italian farmhouses now produce PDO and PGI foods — over one-third of all active agriturismi. Sustainable olive oil tourism is also on the rise.
“Economic synergies with quality dining, tourism and craftsmanship strengthen territorial development and reinforce traditional heritage,” the authors wrote.
New EU rules (Regulation 2024/1143) recently reinforced the framework governing geographical denominations. Still, the future of GIs depends heavily on global market conditions, as exports continue to expand.
According to Mauro Rosati, General Director of the Qualivita Foundation, geopolitical uncertainties are growing.
He said 2025 has been marked by a worsening of the multilateral crisis, with global institutions strained by ongoing conflicts and shifting U.S. policies.
“Geographical indications were created in a multilateral context, when states agreed to share rules, promote trade and recognize each other’s products,” Rosati wrote.
“If this framework weakens, the GIs we have known for more than twenty-five years will inevitably face challenges,” he added.
Rosati warned that the fragility of the TRIPS agreements and WIPO’s management of the Lisbon Agreement — amid U.S. pressure to leave certain denominations generic — intensifies the threat of ‘Italian sounding’ products that exploit the reputation of authentic GIs.
“At the same time, the data show how Italian GIs derive a significant share of added value from international markets. In a moment of crisis for multilateralism, the risk is a setback with an erosion of the gains that have defined the Italian GI economy,” he wrote.
Still, Rosati highlighted encouraging prospects in the potential EU – Mercosur trade agreement, which recognizes and protects GIs.