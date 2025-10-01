Regulators Investigate After Newspaper Identifies Olive Oil Fraud in Belgium

Belgian regulators are investigating after a local newspaper found that 20 out of 32 olive oil bottles labeled as extra virgin did not meet quality standards, with one sample found to be adulterated. The investigation revealed that some olive oil bottles in Belgium did not meet the standards for extra virgin, leading to concerns about fraud and insufficient oversight in the European olive oil sector.
Het Nieuwsblad purchased 32 brands of olive oil sold at major supermarket chains in the country, including “cheap, expensive, and mid-range” options.
The samples were sent to the International Olive Council-approved Dutch Olive Oil Institute since Belgium does not have an approved tasting panel. Several unopened bottles were also sent to local universities for chemical testing.
"The door is wide open for fraud," added van Grinsven-Padberg and Arnold Koomans, also of the Dutch Olive Oil Institute. "There are few inspections because lower-quality olive oil has no impact on public health."
While the Dutch Olive Oil Institute confirmed that 12 bottles were genuine extra virgin, the panel reported that another 12 only met the grade for virgin, with six more falling short of the virgin category (falling into the olive oil grade of virgin olive oil) and one qualified only as lampante, considered unsafe for human consumption.
“Price was not a guide,” the Dutch Olive Oil Institute told Het Nieuwsblad. “Both the cheapest and most expensive bottles had problems, while others were indeed extra virgin.”
"In one case, we saw good oil degrade," the institute added. "But in others, defects showed the oil was already poor quality when bottled. You can't blame everything on storage — there is fraud too, as government checks confirm."
Meanwhile, the University of Ghent confirmed that one olive oil sample labeled as extra virgin demonstrated chemical signatures that “closely match” sunflower oil with additional adulterants thought to have been used to add color and flavor.
Belgium’s Federal Public Service Economy, the regulator responsible for consumer protection, declined to comment on the investigation.
However, the organization issued a recall for some of the affected products and supermarket chain Carrefour, from which some of the bottles were purchased, told Het Nieuwsblad that it had removed the affected products from its shelves and was accepting returns.
A spokesperson for Carrefour added that the company does not analyze products purchased from third parties; instead, it relies on them to conduct the necessary tests and controls.
Sodibel Group, which supplied some of the olive oil in question, also shifted the blame onto its Italian distributor and told Het Nieuwsblad that they had received documentation from the distributor confirming the products’ compliance. The company indicated that it plans to take legal action.
Following consecutive poor harvests in the European Union during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 crop years, olive oil prices at origin reached record highs, which producers, experts, and government officials said incentivized an increase in olive oil fraud.
According to a 2024 report from the E.U. Alert and Cooperation Network, 74 olive oil samples were flagged for non-comformities with declared quality and labeling during cross-border checks. Overall, 15 percent of the 130 notifications for olive oil issued by E.U. member states in 2024 qualified “with certainty as frauds of a cross-border nature.”
Indeed, investigators uncovered dozens of cases of olive oil fraud in France in 2025 (though France Olive noted that this highlighted the effectiveness of the authorities, as most olive oil was found to be correctly labeled and genuine).
In neighboring Italy, recent food fraud prevention efforts have identified significant irregularities, resulting in 72 criminal reports, 76 seizures, 896 administrative sanctions, and 843 formal warnings, primarily in the olive sector.
Meanwhile, Dcoop, one of the world’s largest olive oil producers with thousands of members, made accusations of widespread fraud in Spain, citing “market irregularities” but providing no proof. Bottlers’ and exporters’ associations, along with the government, sharply criticized the accusations.
While the European Commission has insisted that increased fraud alerts are primarily due to better monitoring, Wilma van Grinsven-Padberg, the panel leader of the Dutch Olive Oil Institute, stated that there is insufficient oversight of the sector in Europe.
“Even this test of 32 bottles is more extensive than the minimum yearly legal checks in Belgium or the Netherlands,” she told Het Nieuwsblad. “Belgium checks just 22 bottles a year.”
“The door is wide open for fraud,” added van Grinsven-Padberg and Arnold Koomans, also of the Dutch Olive Oil Institute. “There are few inspections because lower-quality olive oil has no impact on public health.”
“That’s why it isn’t a top priority for Europe,” they concluded. “The E.U. requires the Netherlands to check only 26 bottles a year, and Belgium just 22. So the chance of being caught is slim.”