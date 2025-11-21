Longnan Emerges as China’s Fastest-Growing Olive Oil Hub

Summary Longnan, China is home to a rapidly expand­ing olive sec­tor, with the region’s olive indus­try gen­er­at­ing 4 bil­lion Renminbi annu­ally and sup­port­ing over 400,000 res­i­dents. Despite fac­ing chal­lenges such as drought, weak infra­struc­ture, and com­pe­ti­tion from imports, local pro­duc­ers are focus­ing on increas­ing pro­duc­tion, edu­cat­ing con­sumers, and improv­ing the qual­ity of their extra vir­gin olive oil to strengthen trust in domes­tic pro­duc­tion.

This is the third in a series of reports on the evo­lu­tion of China’s olive oil indus­try.

LONGNAN, China – After leav­ing the indus­trial city of Guangyuan and pass­ing through small vil­lages and tun­nels cut deep into the hills, the scenery shifts. Two and a half hours later, the train rolls into a drier val­ley: Longnan, often described as China’s answer to Jaén.

Located in Gansu province, which has 1.17 mil­lion mu (78,300 hectares) of olive groves — 56 per­cent of the country’s total — Longnan is home to China’s largest mills and a rapidly expand­ing olive sec­tor.

The city of 2.5 mil­lion peo­ple stretches along the curves of the Bailong River. Olive trees line parks, medi­ans, road­sides and the steep ter­races sur­round­ing the val­ley.

Longnan, the epicenter of China’s olive oil industry, sits in a narrow river valley, with terraced olive groves surrounding the city of 2.5 million.

According to Bai Xiaoyong, chair­man of Longnan Tianyuan Olive Company and sec­re­tary-gen­eral of the olive sec­tion of the China National Non-Timber Forest Products Association, the region’s boom began in 1975.

“In Wudu dis­trict, we received suc­cess­ful results after the first plant­ing in the mid-1960s failed to bear fruit,” he said. ​“Since then, olive cul­ti­va­tion has spread across China in a sec­ond wave.”

Low humid­ity, scarce rain­fall, ample sun and steep ter­rain have helped olive groves flour­ish for 50 years, earn­ing Longnan the nick­name ​“the home­town of Chinese olives.”

Tens of thou­sands of hectares of trees occupy ter­races high above the val­ley and fill nearly every spare plot of land across the city.

Arbequina trees located on the terraced slopes above Longnan were laiden with fruit when Olive Oil Times visited in early November. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

“The olive crop is used to alle­vi­ate poverty,” Xiaoyong said.

Mills pay farm­ers a fixed price of 7 Renminbi (€0.85) per kilo­gram this year. One mill man­ager said that before the gov­ern­ment set a floor price, farm­ers earned about 3 Renminbi (€0.36), mak­ing the crop unvi­able.

“We make sure prices do not fall below 3 Renminbi per kilo­gram,” another mill oper­a­tor said.

A for­mer finance min­istry offi­cial told Olive Oil Times that max­i­miz­ing yields is not the sector’s pri­mary goal. Instead, the focus is on redis­trib­ut­ing state funds to rural areas and ​“pro­mot­ing sus­tain­able devel­op­ment.”

Official data show that Longnan’s olive indus­try gen­er­ates 4 bil­lion Renminbi (€485 mil­lion) annu­ally and sup­ports more than 400,000 res­i­dents.

During har­vest, pick­ers set out at dawn, rid­ing motor­bikes up nar­row moun­tain roads. With hand rakes, bas­kets and lad­ders, they work tree by tree across the ter­races.

Many of the older orchards were never prop­erly pruned. Trees now stand three to four meters high, slow­ing hand har­vest and requir­ing teams of five or six work­ers to clear a sin­gle ter­race.

Once com­plete, bas­kets are emp­tied into bins and loaded onto small trucks for trans­port to mills on the city’s edge.

Olives arrive at Olive Times’s mill in Longnan. Many olive mills in Longnan purchase olives from the local growers’ cooperative at a government-set price. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

Most farm­ers belong to one of China’s few grow­ers’ coop­er­a­tives, sup­ply­ing all major mills, includ­ing award-win­ning Olive Times .

Owner Li Gang expects pro­duc­tion to rise 20 per­cent this year, with yields reach­ing 700 to 1,000 met­ric tons.

“The yield of the trees has been increas­ing steadily,” he said. ​“The plant­ing area is also increas­ing.”

Olive Times owner Li Gang demonstrates how local farmers transport the olives along the steeply-terraced slopes to the nearest storage facility. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

Longnan’s arid cli­mate sup­ports higher yields but increases drought risk. ​“In response to drought, we extract snowmelt from the Bailong River for irri­ga­tion,” Gang said. Hail, he added, is another per­sis­tent con­cern.

Local offi­cials said regional and cen­tral author­i­ties plan to invest 8.33 bil­lion Renminbi (€1.01 bil­lion) in reser­voirs, canals and other infra­struc­ture to irri­gate 720,000 mu (48,000 hectares) of olive groves.

“With irri­ga­tion, yields per mu could rise from 200 – 300 kilo­grams to 700 – 1,000 kilo­grams,” a local offi­cial said. ​“This would raise per-mu value by 2,000 to 4,000 Renminbi (€245 to €485) and sig­nif­i­cantly boost farm­ers’ incomes.”

Beyond drought, offi­cials pointed to weak infra­struc­ture and high pro­duc­tion costs. ​“Roads, elec­tric­ity and irri­ga­tion sys­tems are under­de­vel­oped. Logistics are dif­fi­cult,” the offi­cial said. ​“Fresh olives must be processed the same day, and trans­port bot­tle­necks restrict devel­op­ment.”

Early plant­i­ngs also resulted in many low-yield­ing orchards. Domestic pro­duc­ers face tough com­pe­ti­tion from imports, lim­ited tech­no­log­i­cal inno­va­tion and brand­ing chal­lenges.

“The region lacks a uni­fied pub­lic brand,” the offi­cial said. ​“Companies oper­ate inde­pen­dently with lim­ited impact, cre­at­ing dis­or­dered com­pe­ti­tion and price con­fu­sion despite pro­duc­ing higher-qual­ity oil than imports.”

To illus­trate, I sit in the offices of Jianuidai China Co-Op, south of Longnan. Four plas­tic cups are lined up before me — three con­tain­ing imported brands com­mon in China. Based on my IOC-cer­ti­fied tast­ing train­ing, all three exhibit clear defects. The least flawed might qual­ify as vir­gin, with fusti­ness reg­is­ter­ing at about a two.

By con­trast, the oil made just 100 meters away is unmis­tak­ably extra vir­gin, though mild and pro­duced from a mix of green and ripe fruit.

Gang said that improv­ing Chinese con­sumers’ appre­ci­a­tion of olive oil remains slow work.

“The mar­ket is volatile, but con­sump­tion has risen steadily since 2018,” he said.

Olive Times sells nearly all its oil on the open mar­ket and does not par­tic­i­pate in state-owned enter­prise dis­tri­b­u­tion chan­nels.

The com­pany has invested heav­ily in edu­cat­ing con­sumers about local extra vir­gin olive oil and sees grad­ual progress.

A historic center of Longnan, complete with a local olive oil shop, sits at the foot of olive-tree-dotted mountains. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

Gang believes that as pro­duc­tion increases, more con­sumers will taste the dif­fer­ence between local oils and many imported prod­ucts. He expects this will strengthen trust in domes­tic pro­duc­tion.

“Chinese con­sumers’ abil­ity to appre­ci­ate olive oil is improv­ing,” he said. ​“We believe these infe­rior olive oils will even­tu­ally be replaced in the mar­ket.”