Spain Asks U.S. to Remove Olive Oil Tariffs

Spain’s Minister of Economy has requested that the U.S. exempt olive oil and other Spanish products from the 15 percent tariff on EU imports, arguing it would benefit both Spanish producers and American consumers. Despite concerns over the impact of the tariffs on olive oil exports to the U.S., industry experts believe the long-term trend of growing U.S. consumption and demand for Spanish olive oil will outweigh the short-term obstacles posed by the tariffs.
Spain’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Business has asked the United States to exempt olive oil and other products “important to Spain” from the 15 percent tariff the U.S. has imposed on European Union imports.
Carlos Cuerpo requested talks with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of a broader meeting between European ministers and U.S. officials to implement the trade agreement reached earlier this year.
Cuerpo later told local media that adding olive oil to the list of tariff-exempt products would support Spanish producers and benefit American consumers, noting that the world’s second-largest olive oil market produces only enough oil to cover about two percent of domestic demand.
The impact of the tariffs has been difficult to isolate from recent production swings and price volatility, creating a murky picture for analysts and producers.
In September, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food’s olive oil foreign trade bulletin showed that export volumes to the U.S. rose more than 14 percent in the first eight months of the 2024/25 crop year, which began in October. Even so, export values fell by roughly 50 percent.
The Coordinator of Farmers’ and Ranchers’ Organizations (COAG), Spain’s oldest national agricultural association, said speculation about the 2025/26 harvest and falling prices at origin were primarily responsible for the drop in export revenues.
Spain’s rebound harvest in 2024/25 has also boosted export volumes after two historically poor seasons in 2022/23 and 2023/24, which sharply reduced shipments abroad.
“It’s illogical to try to blame U.S. tariffs for the economic losses,” said Francisco Elvira, secretary-general of COAG Jaén. “The truth is that export volume has increased, and the profitability difficulties are due to an international drop in prices.”
Still, separate data analyzed by the Spanish newspaper El Economista suggests the tariffs’ effects may begin to show as the new harvest starts. According to the outlet, olive oil exports to the U.S. fell 31 percent in June 2025 compared with the previous year.
The decline is widely attributed to importers frontloading shipments ahead of the tariff’s introduction, a trend some industry observers believe could continue into 2026.
Producers and exporters also worry that even if olive oil is eventually added to the tariff-exempt list, the damage may linger. They fear U.S. buyers could shift to alternative suppliers in Morocco, and, to a lesser extent, in Argentina and Chile, all of which face a 10 percent tariff.
There is further concern that market penetration will weaken as U.S. retail prices are not expected to fall in line with declining prices at origin.
Joseph R. Profaci, the executive director of the North American Olive Oil Association, told ABC Sevilla that tariffs are keeping U.S. prices from easing.
“This year, we expect a very productive harvest, but prices won’t fall due to the tariffs,” he said. “This will suppress the anticipated growth in consumption; communities and households earning less than $70,000 a year will buy less.”
Rafael Pico Lapuente, head of international promotion at the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional Organization, views the tariffs as a short-term obstacle within a longer-term trend of growing U.S. consumption and rising demand for Spanish olive oil.
“We anticipate it will always have some impact on Spanish exports to the U.S., but I don’t think it will be too significant,” he told ABC Sevilla, noting that all major producers face comparable tariffs.
“Spain, Italy, Greece and Portugal have a 15 percent tariff, as does Turkey, while Tunisia has 25 percent,” he added. “Syria has 41 percent, and countries with a ten percent tariff, such as Australia, Chile and Argentina, have much more expensive oil.”