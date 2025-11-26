Enter keywords and hit Go →
Spain Asks U.S. to Remove Olive Oil Tariffs

Spain’s economy minister has asked the U.S. to exempt olive oil from its new 15 percent tariff, warning that the measure risks deepening pressures on producers and distorting the world’s second-largest olive oil market.
Minister of Economy, Trade and Business Carloe Cuerpo - Carlos Luján / Europa Press 11/25/2025 (Europa Press via AP)
By Daniel Dawson
Nov. 26, 2025 19:28 UTC
Spain’s Minister of Economy has requested that the U.S. exempt olive oil and other Spanish prod­ucts from the 15 per­cent tar­iff on EU imports, argu­ing it would ben­e­fit both Spanish pro­duc­ers and American con­sumers. Despite con­cerns over the impact of the tar­iffs on olive oil exports to the U.S., indus­try experts believe the long-term trend of grow­ing U.S. con­sump­tion and demand for Spanish olive oil will out­weigh the short-term obsta­cles posed by the tar­iffs.

Spain’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Business has asked the United States to exempt olive oil and other prod­ucts impor­tant to Spain” from the 15 per­cent tar­iff the U.S. has imposed on European Union imports.

Carlos Cuerpo requested talks with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the side­lines of a broader meet­ing between European min­is­ters and U.S. offi­cials to imple­ment the trade agree­ment reached ear­lier this year.

Cuerpo later told local media that adding olive oil to the list of tar­iff-exempt prod­ucts would sup­port Spanish pro­duc­ers and ben­e­fit American con­sumers, not­ing that the world’s sec­ond-largest olive oil mar­ket pro­duces only enough oil to cover about two per­cent of domes­tic demand.

The impact of the tar­iffs has been dif­fi­cult to iso­late from recent pro­duc­tion swings and price volatil­ity, cre­at­ing a murky pic­ture for ana­lysts and pro­duc­ers.

In September, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food’s olive oil for­eign trade bul­letin showed that export vol­umes to the U.S. rose more than 14 per­cent in the first eight months of the 2024/25 crop year, which began in October. Even so, export val­ues fell by roughly 50 per­cent.

The Coordinator of Farmers’ and Ranchers’ Organizations (COAG), Spain’s old­est national agri­cul­tural asso­ci­a­tion, said spec­u­la­tion about the 2025/26 har­vest and falling prices at ori­gin were pri­mar­ily respon­si­ble for the drop in export rev­enues.

Spain’s rebound har­vest in 2024/25 has also boosted export vol­umes after two his­tor­i­cally poor sea­sons in 2022/23 and 2023/24, which sharply reduced ship­ments abroad.

It’s illog­i­cal to try to blame U.S. tar­iffs for the eco­nomic losses,” said Francisco Elvira, sec­re­tary-gen­eral of COAG Jaén. The truth is that export vol­ume has increased, and the prof­itabil­ity dif­fi­cul­ties are due to an inter­na­tional drop in prices.”

Still, sep­a­rate data ana­lyzed by the Spanish news­pa­per El Economista sug­gests the tar­iffs’ effects may begin to show as the new har­vest starts. According to the out­let, olive oil exports to the U.S. fell 31 per­cent in June 2025 com­pared with the pre­vi­ous year.

The decline is widely attrib­uted to importers front­load­ing ship­ments ahead of the tariff’s intro­duc­tion, a trend some indus­try observers believe could con­tinue into 2026.

Producers and exporters also worry that even if olive oil is even­tu­ally added to the tar­iff-exempt list, the dam­age may linger. They fear U.S. buy­ers could shift to alter­na­tive sup­pli­ers in Morocco, and, to a lesser extent, in Argentina and Chile, all of which face a 10 per­cent tar­iff.

There is fur­ther con­cern that mar­ket pen­e­tra­tion will weaken as U.S. retail prices are not expected to fall in line with declin­ing prices at ori­gin.

Joseph R. Profaci, the exec­u­tive direc­tor of the North American Olive Oil Association, told ABC Sevilla that tar­iffs are keep­ing U.S. prices from eas­ing.

This year, we expect a very pro­duc­tive har­vest, but prices won’t fall due to the tar­iffs,” he said. This will sup­press the antic­i­pated growth in con­sump­tion; com­mu­ni­ties and house­holds earn­ing less than $70,000 a year will buy less.”

Rafael Pico Lapuente, head of inter­na­tional pro­mo­tion at the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional Organization, views the tar­iffs as a short-term obsta­cle within a longer-term trend of grow­ing U.S. con­sump­tion and ris­ing demand for Spanish olive oil.

We antic­i­pate it will always have some impact on Spanish exports to the U.S., but I don’t think it will be too sig­nif­i­cant,” he told ABC Sevilla, not­ing that all major pro­duc­ers face com­pa­ra­ble tar­iffs.

Spain, Italy, Greece and Portugal have a 15 per­cent tar­iff, as does Turkey, while Tunisia has 25 per­cent,” he added. Syria has 41 per­cent, and coun­tries with a ten per­cent tar­iff, such as Australia, Chile and Argentina, have much more expen­sive oil.”

