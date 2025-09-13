Olive Oil Production in Leading Countries Forecast to Fall to 2.65 Million Tons

Experts and analysts predict that olive oil production in six major producing countries could reach 2.65 million metric tons in the 2025/26 crop year, a decrease from the previous year but higher than the five-year average. Factors like weather conditions in the upcoming months will play a crucial role in determining the final yield, with prices already rising in Spain due to a decline in production estimates.
Experts and analysts from six of the world’s largest olive oil-producing countries estimate that production in these countries could reach 2.65 million metric tons in the 2025/26 crop year.
This year’s olive oil yield in Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia, and Turkey is expected to fall compared to the 2.94 million tons produced in the 2024/25 crop year. Still, it is expected to exceed the five-year average of 2.41 million tons.
While the experts and analysts stressed that it remains too early to know how the harvest will unfold, the climate in the next two months is set to play a determining factor.
According to Spanish olive oil expert Paco Garmen, the 2025/26 crop year is already underway in Spain, with some farmers in the country’s two most prolific olive oil-producing provinces, Córdoba and Jaén, already beginning to harvest.
“When last year’s harvest ended, we saw spectacular flowering — the trees were white,” Garmen told attendees of the International Dialogue on Olive Growing. “At first, people were talking about 1.8 to 1.9 million tons, but fruit set was not as good as expected. Then estimates fell to around 1.7 or 1.65 million tons, and currently I think we are closer to 1.5 to 1.55 million.”
Garmen cited Spain's extraordinarily hot and dry summer as one of the main culprits for the steadily declining projection and warned that the country's final yield would depend on whether it rains in the rest of September and October. Forecasts for the rest of this month suggest rain is unlikely.
As a result of declining expectations, Garmen said prices at origin in Spain have risen from their mid-summer lows, climbing to around €4.50 and €5.00 per liter. Supermarket prices remain elevated at €5.50, with some offering discounts as low as €3.70 to €4.00 per liter.
Across the Mediterranean Sea, Andrea Marino, the general manager of Federolio, informed the conference that Italian producers anticipate production to reach approximately 300,000 tons.
“Looking ahead to the next campaign, it’s still uncertain,” he said. “The weather will be decisive and can change things a lot from week to week, but we expect roughly 300,000 tons.
“Last year, a low-production year, Italy produced 248,000 to 250,000 tons. This year, output should rise again,” he added. “That puts us more or less at the five-year average, with natural ups and downs depending on conditions.”
Andrea said he expects production to continue to rise in the north of the country, while yields in the south continue to decline.
“Xylella fastidiosa remains a very serious problem, devastating Puglia — the country’s top producing region, which accounts for more than 60 percent of Italy’s olive oil,” he said.
While olive oil prices in Italy continue to sit well above its Mediterranean peers, expectations of another strong harvest in Spain and recovery in Italy have led prices at origin to decline slightly.
“At origin, Italian extra virgin olive oil is about €9.60 per kilogram, down from €10 before the summer,” he said. “Right now, supermarket prices are around €12 to €12.20 per liter,” for Italian extra virgin olive oil.
Continuing eastward, Vasoleios Zampounis, the founder of consultancy Axion Agrotiki, forecasted that Greek production could reach 240,000 to 250,000 tons, similar to the previous harvest.
However, he warned the final yield would be very dependent on whether rains arrive in September and October.
“We are depending on whether or not, during September and October, we will see rain,” Zampounis said. “The situation is not very good. We need rain. We have a lack of rain in most places in Greece.”
Perhaps as a result of the uncertain harvest forecasts, Zampounis added that prices remain high both at retail and origin.
“ The average price of the extra virgin olive oil in the Greek supermarket at the moment stands at €7.77 per liter,” he said, adding that prices in some retailers have fallen as low as €6.30 per liter.
“Currently, prices at origin are as high as €7.10 per liter in Laconia, with other regions of the country recording slightly lower prices at €4.30 to €5.10 per liter,” he added.
Zampounis cited the 15 percent tariffs imposed by the United States on olive oil and table olive exports as one of the main challenges facing the sector in Greece and called for more education to promote consumption even if prices have to rise.
“It’s very important to have better coordination with the scientists to demonstrate the healthy properties of the olive oil to counterbalance higher prices in the United States,” he said.
Back on the Iberian peninsula, Jeremias Tavora, the general manager of Olivo Gestão, said Portuguese producers anticipate a similar harvest this year to last season’s bumper crop.
“Estimated production this year is very similar to last year, around 170,000 to 180,000 tons,” he said. “Flowering was good and fruit set was decent, though not perfect, so output is expected to be close to last year’s level.”
Tavora stated that the increase in high-density and super-high-density olive groves, particularly in the southern region of Alentejo, is driving the steady rise in Portuguese production.
“Today, Portugal has 365,000 hectares of olive groves,” he said. “The largest area is in Alentejo, with 190,000 to 200,000 hectares, and the total area continues to grow each year.”
“It’s not just that traditional or intensive olive groves are being converted to hedgerow-style plantations — new areas are also being planted,” Tavora added. “This growth is driven by the availability of land and the favorable conditions here in Portugal.”
Regarding olive oil prices, Tavora noted that supermarket prices have yet to decrease, with a liter of extra-virgin olive oil retailing for approximately €7 per liter.
“At origin, the latest deals were at €4.55 per liter,” he added. “Availability is very limited, with warehouses nearly empty.”
On the opposite end of the Mediterranean basin, the former head of the economy and promotion unit at the International Olive Council, Ender Gunduz, said production in Turkey is expected to fall after last year’s record harvest.
“For the next campaign, starting stocks are expected to be 390,000 tons,” he said. “Production is expected to drop by half, to around 200,000 tons, though it could vary slightly.”
Along with many producers entering an ‘off-year’ in the natural alternate bearing cycle of the olive tree, Gunduz pointed to the recent rule allowing companies to remove olive trees for mining.
“Until now, Turkish olive groves were protected from exploitation for resources such as minerals, gold or coal,” he confirmed. “However, the current government has lifted this restriction, allowing these lands to be opened. This may reduce production, as many groves that received support over the past ten years could be affected in upcoming campaigns.”
Continuing with historic trends, Gunduz said prices ar origin in Turkey remain well below Mediterranean peers, sitting “between €3.50 and €3.80 per liter.”
“Current retail prices are similar to those in Spain, ranging from private-label to gourmet oils,” he said. “Private-label oils are around €5 per liter, while other brands range from €6.20 to €8.20 per liter.”
On the southern banks of the Mediterranean Sea, Yamna Erraach, an expert in agrifood markets in Tunisia, said there are no official estimates for the upcoming harvest, but suggested that conditions in the olive groves are similar to last year’s.
“Regarding forecasts for the next campaign, no official data have yet been released by the Ministry of Agriculture,” she confirmed. “Nevertheless, prospects are positive, with production expected to remain very close to this year’s levels, with only minimal potential decreases.”
“[In the 2024/25 crop year] production was approximately 340,000 tons, compared to 180,000 tons in the previous campaign, cultivated on nearly 2,000,000 hectares,” Erraach added. “Prices at origin are close to €4, while supermarket prices range between €4.50 and €15 per liter,” depending on the quality.
Looking ahead, she said Tunisia must continue to invest in the olive oil sector and capitalize on its arid climate and inherent resistance to pests, particularly the pernicious olive fruit fly, to expand organic production further.
“The importance of organic olive oil is worth highlighting, as it represents a significant share of both production and exports,” she concluded. “Additionally, the government has recently been promoting olive oil storage to help regulate prices, both in the local and international markets.”