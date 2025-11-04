New Research Strengthens Link Between Olive Oil Polyphenols and Cardiovascular Health

Summary Consuming extra vir­gin olive oil rich in polyphe­nols may offer more car­dio­vas­cu­lar ben­e­fits than low-phe­no­lic vari­eties, accord­ing to a study pub­lished in Nutrients. The study found that high-phe­no­lic extra vir­gin olive oil led to improved lipid pro­files in hyper­lipi­demic patients, with sig­nif­i­cant reduc­tions in total cho­les­terol and increased lev­els of HDL cho­les­terol.

New research shows that con­sum­ing extra vir­gin olive oil rich in polyphe­nols may deliver more sub­stan­tial car­dio­vas­cu­lar ben­e­fits than low-phe­no­lic vari­eties.

The study, pub­lished in Nutrients, inves­ti­gated the impact of phe­no­lic com­pound con­cen­tra­tion in olive oil on blood lipids and other car­dio­vas­cu­lar mark­ers. Previous research on the Mediterranean diet or the health effects of olive oil often did not iso­late this spe­cific fac­tor, the authors noted.

The data con­sis­tently sup­port a mod­er­ate but mean­ing­ful asso­ci­a­tion between daily extra vir­gin olive oil con­sump­tion and improved car­dio­vas­cu­lar out­comes. - George Moschonis, La Trobe University, Australia

“Not all olive oils are cre­ated equal. Extra vir­gin olive oil retains high con­cen­tra­tions of polyphe­nols, and these com­pounds drive most of its car­dio­vas­cu­lar ben­e­fits,” said George Moschonis, pro­fes­sor at the Department of Dietetics, Nutrition and Sport at La Trobe University in Australia, who was not involved in the study.

According to Moschonis, ear­lier evi­dence con­sis­tently shows that ​“high-phe­no­lic extra vir­gin olive oil pro­duces supe­rior effects on endothe­lial func­tion, HDL activ­ity, and even small reduc­tions in blood pres­sure com­pared with low-phe­no­lic or refined vari­eties.”

High-den­sity lipopro­tein (HDL) activ­ity — often called ​“good cho­les­terol” — reflects its pro­tec­tive role in remov­ing harm­ful fats from the blood­stream and is a bet­ter indi­ca­tor of heart health than HDL lev­els alone.

The new trial involved two extra vir­gin olive oils from the same vari­ety, Koroneiki, dif­fer­ing sig­nif­i­cantly in phe­no­lic con­cen­tra­tion. The study fol­lowed 50 patients with hyper­lipi­demia — char­ac­ter­ized by ele­vated cho­les­terol and blood lipids that increase the risk of car­dio­vas­cu­lar dis­ease and ath­er­o­scle­ro­sis — and 20 healthy con­trol par­tic­i­pants matched for age and gen­der.

Participants were ran­domly divided into two inter­ven­tion groups. One con­sumed 20 grams per day of a lower-phe­no­lic oil (414 mg/kg phe­nols), while the other con­sumed 8 grams per day of a higher-phe­no­lic oil (1,021 mg/kg). Both groups received approx­i­mately 8.3 mil­ligrams of polyphe­nols daily, allow­ing researchers to iso­late the impact of phe­no­lic con­cen­tra­tion rather than total intake.

The olive oils were stored in dark glass bot­tles at con­trolled tem­per­a­tures to pre­serve phe­no­lic con­tent through­out the four-week trial. Participants con­sumed the oil each morn­ing on an empty stom­ach to ensure con­sis­tent absorp­tion.

Participants main­tained their usual diets and med­ica­tions to min­i­mize con­found­ing fac­tors and avoided other sources of polyphe­nols, such as sup­ple­ments, teas, and foods rich in antiox­i­dants.

Researchers mea­sured changes in total cho­les­terol, triglyc­erides, and lipoprotein(a) — or Lp(a) — a fat-car­ry­ing par­ti­cle linked to plaque buildup in arter­ies. They also tracked lev­els of ApoA1 and ApoB, pro­teins asso­ci­ated with HDL and LDL (“bad cho­les­terol”) activ­ity.

Results showed that the con­sump­tion of extra vir­gin olive oil improved lipid pro­files in hyper­lipi­demic patients com­pared to healthy con­trols. The group con­sum­ing high-phe­no­lic olive oil expe­ri­enced a sig­nif­i­cantly greater reduc­tion in total cho­les­terol, aver­ag­ing approx­i­mately 17 mg/dL lower, with a sta­tis­ti­cally sig­nif­i­cant time-by-group inter­ac­tion (p = 0.045).

Levels of HDL cho­les­terol rose, while Lp(a) decreased, indi­cat­ing improved car­dio­vas­cu­lar pro­tec­tion. These ben­e­fits were more pro­nounced among par­tic­i­pants with high cho­les­terol. Other mea­sures, includ­ing ApoA1 and ApoB, showed a pos­i­tive trend but did not reach sta­tis­ti­cal sig­nif­i­cance.

The study reported 100% adher­ence and no adverse effects, sug­gest­ing that extra vir­gin olive oil may be a prac­ti­cal and safe addi­tion to the diet for car­dio­vas­cu­lar sup­port. The authors con­cluded that phe­no­lic con­cen­tra­tion — not sim­ply the amount of oil con­sumed — appears cen­tral to olive oil’s heart-healthy prop­er­ties.

“Based on cur­rent evi­dence, the data con­sis­tently sup­port a mod­er­ate but mean­ing­ful asso­ci­a­tion between daily extra vir­gin olive oil con­sump­tion and improved car­dio­vas­cu­lar out­comes,” Moschonis said.

“Extra vir­gin olive oil can be con­sid­ered a food that sup­ports car­dio­vas­cu­lar pre­ven­tion, par­tic­u­larly when inte­grated into a healthy dietary pat­tern such as the Mediterranean diet,” he added. Even half a table­spoon per day, about eight grams, has been linked to a 14-per­cent lower risk of car­dio­vas­cu­lar dis­ease and an 18-per­cent lower risk of coro­nary heart dis­ease.

According to Moschonis, extra vir­gin olive oil, excep­tion­ally high in polyphe­nols, should be the default culi­nary fat, par­tic­u­larly as a replace­ment for sat­u­rated fats. ​“The broader goal should remain a bal­anced diet rich in unsat­u­rated fats and plant foods,” he said.

Researchers empha­sized that while much has been dis­cov­ered about the ben­e­fits of extra vir­gin olive oil, many of its hun­dreds of polyphe­no­lic com­pounds remain to be stud­ied. These nat­ural antiox­i­dants and anti-inflam­ma­tory agents not only sup­port health but also con­tribute to the dis­tinc­tive taste and aroma of high-qual­ity olive oils.

“Future research should iden­tify and inves­ti­gate the spe­cific phe­no­lic com­pounds that have the great­est health ben­e­fits,” Moschonis said. He also empha­sized the impor­tance of edu­ca­tion in pro­mot­ing olive oil cul­ture, not­ing that in many regions out­side the Mediterranean, it remains unfa­mil­iar.

“We should explore ways to make extra vir­gin olive oil more accepted in non-Mediterranean diets, pos­si­bly through edu­ca­tion and sen­sory adap­ta­tion,” he con­cluded.