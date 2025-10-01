Extra virgin olive oil is being used in the Psychiatric Services Aargau AG in Switzerland to replace other fats, driven by scientific evidence and health benefits. Studies show that daily intake of extra virgin olive oil may improve brain health and cognitive function in elderly patients, making it an important consideration for institutions focused on health and quality care.
Extra virgin olive oil is replacing other fats in the Psychiatric Services Aargau AG (PDAG) in Argovia Canton, Switzerland.
According to Andreas Thiel, head chef at PDAG, the transition from seed oils and other fats to high-quality extra virgin olive oil is driven by scientific evidence.
PDAG treated more than 30,000 patients in 2024. It operates four specialized clinics covering psychiatry and psychotherapy, consultation and geriatric neuropsychiatry, forensic psychiatry, and child and adolescent psychiatry with a focus on psychosomatics and psychotherapy.
In a recent interview, Thiel explained: “Refined seed oils, which only appeared in the 20th century, are increasingly being viewed critically from a health perspective.”
He added that “high-quality olive oil is not only convincing in taste and health benefits but also competitive economically, because it lasts longer in the fryer.”
The use of extra virgin olive oil in psychiatric and geriatric units should not come as a surprise.
“We have a wealth of data showing that when adults follow a nutritionally appropriate diet, especially the Mediterranean diet, they face a reduced impact from all the typical diseases of aging: cardiovascular, oncological and neurological conditions,” Nicola Veronese, geriatrician and associate professor at UniCamillus, International Medical University in Rome, told Olive Oil Times.
“Quality olive oil is almost a conductor in the orchestra of the Mediterranean diet. It plays a central role, with polyphenols and fatty acids that support cardiovascular and cognitive health,” he added.
A recent study in the British Journal of Nutrition suggests olive oil consumption may help reduce anxiety and depression.
Another clinical trial found meaningful improvements even in cases of severe depression, a widespread condition among psychiatric patients.
Thiel noted it took time to fully grasp the implications of replacing commonly used fats with EVOO.
“Through testing, engaging with quality and understanding the health benefits, my perspective changed,” he recalled.
For psychiatric and elderly patients, daily intake of extra virgin olive oil may have long-lasting effects.
“Olive oil for itself contains a series of polyphenols and fatty acids, with a risk-benefit balance in favor of cardiovascular and cognitive health,” Veronese explained.
“Research shows that even when someone already suffers from a disease such as Alzheimer’s, eating well, following a Mediterranean diet, significantly lowers their risk of mortality compared to those who do not,” he added.
According to several studies, extra virgin olive oil improves conditions related to brain health even in cases of mild cognitive impairment.
Research published in Nutrients in 2022 showed that participants consuming EVOO improved their Clinical Dementia Rating scores within six months — indicating better memory, orientation, and daily functioning, as well as signs of slower decline or even partial reversal.
Many psychiatric patients, especially older ones, experience disorders linked to cognitive decline.
Conditions such as depression, anxiety and anger are often connected to impaired cognition.
“It is not that easy to define what old age is. For us, as specialists, we tend to focus on the biological age of individuals more than their chronological age,” Veronese noted.
“It might happen that an 80-year-old participates in a marathon, and a 65-year-old is no longer independent,” he added.
“Genetics and even conditions at birth, combined with lifestyle and diet… all of this contributes to health outcomes across the decades,” Veronese explained.
The use of EVOO in brain health trials is growing, especially in studies of aging and elderly populations.
The JAMA Network Open recently published a prospective cohort study of 92,383 U.S. adults who were followed for 28 years.
Those consuming more than seven grams a day of olive oil had about a 28 percent lower risk of dying with dementia compared to never or rare olive oil users.
“We know that with age there is a decline in cognitive function, but we also have studies showing that centenarians, especially when healthy, reach very old age without dementia,” Veronese remarked.
Ongoing research is further exploring these impacts.
“That shows us how important it is to use olive oil consciously and responsibly, especially in institutions committed to health and quality. Quality over quantity pays off in the long run,” Thiel said.
According to Veronese, extra virgin olive oil shows such a wide array of health benefits that it should be considered a priority when caring for elderly or fragile patients.
“Older people love olive oil. The real problem is economic. Many cannot afford it, even though it is the healthiest fat and a true pillar of the Mediterranean diet,” he warned.
“There is no Mediterranean diet without olive oil, yet many people today cannot afford it,” Veronese concluded.