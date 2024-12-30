enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Spain Tackles the Salty Truth About Table Olives

High sodium levels in table olives concern public health officials, but the pollution from the production process is even greater.
By Simon Roots
Dec. 30, 2024 16:58 UTC

A research ini­tia­tive in Spain com­pris­ing sci­en­tists from the Andalusian Institute of Agricultural and Fisheries Research and Training (IFAPA) and mem­bers of the olive indus­try is attempt­ing to develop viable meth­ods for reduc­ing sodium usage in table olive pro­duc­tion.

The project, launched in 2023, seeks to for­mu­late guide­lines for olive pro­cess­ing that sig­nif­i­cantly reduce salt lev­els. This would reduce efflu­ent con­t­a­m­i­na­tion while gen­er­at­ing a health­ier prod­uct closer to the World Health Organization (WHO) salt con­sump­tion rec­om­men­da­tions.

New tech­niques are being researched and tri­aled to achieve this goal. The Andalusian regional gov­ern­ment plans to pub­lish the results on its web­site.

See Also:Health News

At the begin­ning of December, a series of con­fer­ences was held in the munic­i­pal­ity of Arahal, Seville, in which the results of tests car­ried out with olives from the pre­vi­ous sea­son were pre­sented and eval­u­ated.

The main topic of the dis­cus­sion was the chal­lenges posed by reduc­ing the use of salt dur­ing the brin­ing process.

In addi­tion, a tast­ing ses­sion of sea­soned olives fer­mented in low-salt brines was held, allow­ing the par­tic­i­pants to assess the results of var­i­ous tech­niques from a consumer’s per­spec­tive.

Salt plays an inte­gral role in the pro­duc­tion of table olives, with 6.6 met­ric tons being used per 1,000 tons of olives, serv­ing as a key com­po­nent of the fer­men­ta­tion and preser­va­tion processes.

Fermentation involves man­ag­ing saline solu­tions and pH lev­els to encour­age ben­e­fi­cial micro­bial activ­ity.

The process passes through dis­tinct phases, start­ing with the ini­tial pH reduc­tion by gram-neg­a­tive bac­te­ria and cul­mi­nat­ing in the dom­i­nance of lac­to­bacilli, which sta­bi­lize the prod­uct.

Maintaining proper salt con­cen­tra­tions pre­vents spoilage, such as the Zapatera effect caused by improper fer­men­ta­tion. This effect is so named because it has a dis­tinc­tive odor akin to wet shoe leather.

However, its use entails envi­ron­men­tal risks, as brine waste is a major pol­lu­tant. Industrial dis­charges have par­tic­u­larly affected the Guadaíra River in Andalusia, result­ing in eco­log­i­cal dam­age such as mass fish deaths and foam pol­lu­tion. The high salin­ity and organic load in olive-pro­cess­ing efflu­ents make the indus­try a focal point for envi­ron­men­tal con­cerns.

See Also:Labor Shortage Cripples Spanish Olive Harvest

Table olives con­sti­tute the high­est export vol­ume among Spanish pre­served veg­etable prod­ucts and the high­est vol­ume by domes­tic con­sump­tion.

Table olives con­tain approx­i­mately four grams of salt per 100 grams of prod­uct. Current WHO guide­lines rec­om­mend a daily sodium intake below two grams, the equiv­a­lent of five grams of salt.

From a health per­spec­tive, this sig­nif­i­cant sodium con­tent con­tributes to exces­sive daily intake, which is asso­ci­ated with hyper­ten­sion, car­dio­vas­cu­lar dis­eases and other health risks.

With nearly 16.5 per­cent of Spain’s pop­u­la­tion expe­ri­enc­ing hyper­ten­sion, reduc­ing sodium in food prod­ucts such as olives is seen as a pub­lic health pri­or­ity.

Most cur­rent tech­niques for pro­duc­ing reduced-sodium table olives involve par­tially replac­ing sodium chlo­ride with alter­na­tive salts such as potas­sium chlo­ride or cal­cium chlo­ride.

Calcium chlo­ride, in par­tic­u­lar, is noted for impart­ing addi­tional bit­ter­ness to an already bit­ter prod­uct.

Given the Spanish pop­u­la­tion’s wide­spread and well-estab­lished con­sump­tion of olives, such defects are widely deemed unac­cept­able despite the poten­tial envi­ron­men­tal and health ben­e­fits.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles