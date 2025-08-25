Enter keywords and hit Go →
Olive Oil Regulations Come Into Force as Spain Prepares for ‘New Cycle’

The updated regulation is meant to streamline and improve data collection and reporting to ensure more transparency in the olive oil value chain.
By Ofeoritse Daibo
Aug. 25, 2025 17:55 UTC
Spain’s Council of Ministers has approved a Royal Decree to mod­ern­ize reg­u­la­tions and improve trans­parency in the olive oil indus­try, with changes to report­ing oblig­a­tions and data col­lec­tion prac­tices. The decree also includes reforms to the Olive Oil Market Information System, requir­ing mills to sub­mit pro­duc­tion dec­la­ra­tions by cat­e­gory and intro­duc­ing sim­pli­fied pro­ce­dures for organic pro­duc­ers and by-prod­uct val­oriza­tion.

Spain’s Council of Ministers offi­cially approved a Royal Decree in July aimed at mod­ern­iz­ing reg­u­la­tion and improv­ing trans­parency within the country’s olive oil and table olive indus­tries.

Proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA), the decree intro­duces sig­nif­i­cant changes to report­ing oblig­a­tions, data col­lec­tion prac­tices and com­pli­ance struc­tures affect­ing pro­duc­ers, proces­sors and oper­a­tors through­out the sup­ply chain.

Central to the decree is the reform of the Olive Oil Market Information System (SIMO), jointly admin­is­tered by the min­istry and Spain’s autonomous com­mu­ni­ties. 

See Also:Europe Endorses Olive Oil Standard Changes Despite Industry Divide

The revised SIMO frame­work requires olive mills to sub­mit annual dec­la­ra­tions on pro­duc­tion vol­umes, now dis­ag­gre­gated by cat­e­gory: extra vir­gin, vir­gin and lam­pante. 

These dec­la­ra­tions must be sub­mit­ted before the olive oil is sold into the mar­ket, which offi­cials believe will improve trace­abil­ity.

The new pro­vi­sions also sim­plify reg­u­la­tory pro­ce­dures for organic pro­duc­ers. Monthly dec­la­ra­tions of organic pro­duc­tion will be replaced by a sin­gle annual com­ple­men­tary report, reduc­ing admin­is­tra­tive over­head while pre­serv­ing the accu­racy and reli­a­bil­ity of pro­duc­tion data.

In a sim­i­lar effort to stream­line com­pli­ance, enti­ties involved in the val­oriza­tion of by-prod­ucts such as olive pomace must report monthly activ­ity; how­ever, mills and extrac­tors will no longer be oblig­ated to main­tain detailed des­ti­na­tion records, pro­vided dec­la­ra­tions are sub­mit­ted.

To sim­plify the admin­is­tra­tive process, the decree elim­i­nates out­dated tem­plate forms, with a tran­si­tion to fully dig­i­tized report­ing via exist­ing elec­tronic sys­tems man­aged by national and regional author­i­ties. 

The decree also updates the gov­er­nance roles of the Agencia de Información y Control Alimentarios (AICA) and autonomous com­mu­ni­ties con­cern­ing the cen­sus of reg­is­tered pro­duc­tion facil­i­ties and oper­a­tors, adjust­ments aligned with recent amend­ments to Spain’s Food Chain Law.

The MAPA intro­duced stricter over­sight mech­a­nisms, enhanced trace­abil­ity require­ments, and new qual­ity con­trol stan­dards to ensure that olive oil labeled as extra vir­gin” or pure” gen­uinely meets those cri­te­ria.

The tim­ing of the decree has prompted spec­u­la­tion about its con­nec­tion to recent alle­ga­tions by the pres­i­dent of Dcoop, a coop­er­a­tive with thou­sands of mem­bers.

Antonio Luque accused bot­tlers of mix­ing olive oil with cheaper alter­na­tives such as sun­flower oil, although no evi­dence was pro­vided.

The decree also aligns with broader European Union reforms. Delegated Regulation 2022/2104 and Implementing Regulation 2022/2105, which came into force in late 2022, man­date uni­fied label­ing stan­dards and ana­lyt­i­cal meth­ods across mem­ber states. 

These updates reflect rec­om­men­da­tions from a 2021 study led by Lanfranco Conte, which iden­ti­fied sys­temic weak­nesses in fraud detec­tion and reg­u­la­tory enforce­ment across the E.U.

In par­al­lel with these reg­u­la­tory efforts, the MAPA has pro­posed a mar­ket inter­ven­tion mech­a­nism designed to sta­bi­lize sup­ply and demand. 

If the fore­casted pro­duc­tion for a cam­paign exceeds 120 per­cent of the aver­age avail­abil­ity over the past six cam­paigns, avail­abil­ity defined as the sum of car­ry­over stock, imports and pro­duc­tion, it would be acti­vated, and the excess vol­ume would be with­drawn from the mar­ket,” Juan Vilar, the chief exec­u­tive of olive oil con­sul­tancy Vilcon, told Olive Oil Times. 

For the cur­rent cam­paign, this would mean remov­ing approx­i­mately 162,000 tons,” he added.

Vilar acknowl­edged the com­plex­ity of such a move. Intervening in a mar­ket is never sim­ple or ideal,” he said, but it could be ben­e­fi­cial for the entire value chain, pro­vid­ing sta­bil­ity and trans­parency with­out harm­ing mar­gins or incomes.” 

Vilar empha­sized that the decadal aver­ages would remain the same, but more sta­ble for the farmer, the mill and the bot­tler.”

However, he also cau­tioned that the mechanism’s effec­tive­ness is not guar­an­teed. 

We must see whether immo­bi­liz­ing that set amount could influ­ence the mar­ket, and whether Spain’s inter­ven­tion would affect global trade among pro­duc­ers,” he said. Even with a cam­paign match­ing the national aver­age, prices have declined. So it might not be an effi­cient tool and could gen­er­ate com­mer­cial dis­tor­tions.”

Looking ahead, Vilar sees struc­tural shifts in the sec­tor. The olive sec­tor is enter­ing a new cycle,” he explained. 

If con­firmed, we could face sev­eral years where sup­ply poten­tially exceeds real demand, with con­se­quences for price trends,” Vilar con­cluded. We’ll need to work on devel­op­ing demand in the com­ing years to reverse the cycle and start anew.”

