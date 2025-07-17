Enter keywords and hit Go →
Concerns Mount Over Sharp Decline in Olive Oil Prices

Prices hit record lows in Spain, prompting calls for withdrawal of excess oil from the market to avoid further decline.
By Daniel Dawson
Jul. 17, 2025 18:32 UTC
Concern is grow­ing over the sig­nif­i­cant decline in olive oil prices at ori­gin as the 2025/26 crop year approaches, prompt­ing calls for the with­drawal of excess olive oil from the mar­ket under EU Regulation 1308/2013. However, olive oil con­sul­tancy Vilcon believes it is pre­ma­ture to remove olive oil from the mar­ket at this time, as prices have not yet reached crit­i­cal lev­els that would war­rant such action.

As the start of the 2025/26 crop year approaches, con­cern over the dra­matic decline in olive oil prices at ori­gin is mount­ing.

According to Infaoliva, prices at ori­gin for extra vir­gin olive oil, vir­gin and lam­pante have fallen to their low­est lev­els since June 2022, with extra vir­gin at €3.358 per kilo­gram, vir­gin at €3.092 and lam­pante at €2.953.

We also don’t know what next year’s pro­duc­tion will be; to dis­cuss using a tool that would arti­fi­cially influ­ence prices, there’s still no jus­ti­fi­ca­tion for that.- Juan Vilar, CEO, Vilcon

The sharp drop in prices at ori­gin has prompted the Andalusian chap­ter of Cooperativas Agro-Alimentarias, an agri­cul­tural coop­er­a­tive union, to call for the with­drawal of excess olive oil from the mar­ket under Article 167 of E.U. Regulation 1308/2013, call­ing it absolutely nec­es­sary.”

This is a manda­tory olive oil with­drawal mech­a­nism acti­vated in sit­u­a­tions of clear risk of mar­ket imbal­ance,” Cooperativas Agro-Alimentarias wrote on its web­site. It allows for sup­ply reg­u­la­tion with­out com­pro­mis­ing the via­bil­ity of olive farms, espe­cially the most vul­ner­a­ble, such as those cul­ti­vated using dry land, which occupy more than 70 per­cent of the sur­face area.”

However, Juan Vilar, the chief exec­u­tive of olive oil con­sul­tancy Vilcon, said it is still too early to talk about tak­ing olive oil off the mar­ket and neg­a­tively affect­ing price trends.”

We also don’t know what next year’s pro­duc­tion will be; to dis­cuss using a tool that would arti­fi­cially influ­ence prices, there’s still no jus­ti­fi­ca­tion for that,” he said, antic­i­pat­ing that the announce­ment could con­tribute to the down­ward trend of prices.

According to Vilar, the trig­ger prices that would engage the cur­rent olive oil stor­age mech­a­nism sit at €1.78 per kilo­gram of extra vir­gin, €1.71 per kilo­gram of vir­gin and €1.50 per kilo­gram of lam­pante olive oil. Prices still haven’t fallen to those crit­i­cal stress lev­els,” he said. 

If it were to be enacted, the cur­rent European olive oil stor­age pro­to­col works through a mar­ket-based ten­der where a pro­ducer offers to hold a spe­cific vol­ume of vir­gin or extra vir­gin olive oil in a sealed tank for at least 180 days based on a price set by the European Union.

After those 180 days, the oil returns to the mar­ket. And because the pro­ducer didn’t flood the mar­ket with its olive oil, the pro­ducer receives a sub­sidy, which is also set by the European Union accord­ing to the ten­ders held at that time,” Vilar said. 

The idea is to immo­bi­lize olive oil in the mill in a con­trolled way so that, by tem­porar­ily remov­ing it from the mar­ket, it helps slow down the drop in prices,” he added.

For his part, Vilar does not expect the Spanish and European author­i­ties to change the mech­a­nism, so cur­rent price lev­els will not trig­ger it.

However, Cooperativas Agro-Alimentarias Andalusia is con­cerned that, if olive oil pro­duc­tion reaches the opti­mistic esti­mate of 1.6 mil­lion met­ric tons in the 2025/26 crop year, then prices will con­tinue to fall.

For many medium and larger pro­duc­ers, prices lower than €3 per kilo­gram make their oper­a­tions unprof­itable. Smaller pro­duc­ers say that prices below €7 per kilo­gram are unsus­tain­able, though they usu­ally pri­or­i­tize qual­ity and sell above mar­ket rates any­way.

According to Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Spain has 762,800 tons of olive oil stocks after the first eight months of the 2024/25 crop year, 55 per­cent more than at the same period last year and eight per­cent above the four-year aver­age.

Based on cur­rent mar­ket dynam­ics, Spain is likely to start the com­ing 2025/26 crop year on October 1st with olive oil stocks slightly exceed­ing 400,000 tons, the aver­age of the pre­vi­ous four years.

The manda­tory with­drawal mech­a­nism must be acti­vated when the value of olive oil avail­abil­ity (pro­duc­tion, stocks and imports) esti­mated for the cam­paign sig­nif­i­cantly exceeds aver­age out­puts (domes­tic mar­ket and exports),” Cooperativas Agro-Alimentarias Andalusia wrote.

