Greek Farmers Block Roads Over Delayed Subsidies and Low Olive Oil Prices

Greek farmers blocked motorways and border crossings nationwide, protesting delayed subsidy payments, low producer prices and rising costs, with olive oil growers among the hardest hit.
A toll station blocked by farmers at Malgara near Thessaloniki (AP/Giannis Papanikos)
By Costas Vasilopoulos
Dec. 19, 2025 16:22 UTC
Farmers across Greece are protest­ing high costs, low prices, and delayed sub­si­dies by block­ing motor­ways and key roads, caus­ing long queues of trucks at cus­toms sta­tions. The protests, fueled by anger over the Opekepe sub­sidy scan­dal, have led to clashes with police and are cost­ing the econ­omy mil­lions of euros each day.

From Crete in the south­ern Aegean to the north­ern Evros region, motor­ways and key arte­r­ial roads across Greece have been blocked by farm­ers, live­stock breed­ers, bee­keep­ers and fish­er­men protest­ing high costs, low pro­ducer prices and delayed sub­sidy pay­ments.

Columns of trac­tors have also cut off cus­toms sta­tions on the bor­ders with Bulgaria and Turkey, cre­at­ing long queues of trucks car­ry­ing goods wait­ing to enter the coun­try.

In Heraklion, Crete, clashes broke out between local farm­ers gath­ered at the city’s air­port and police forces attempt­ing to remove them from the premises.

Among the farm­ers’ demands are full com­pen­sa­tion for crops destroyed by extreme weather, access to tax-free diesel, and a fixed, low energy price.

Their pri­mary demand, how­ever, is the release of European Union-backed sub­sidy pay­ments that have been delayed for nearly two months.

We want solu­tions,” protest­ing farm­ers in Larisa said. We are here to solve our prob­lems and keep the Greek coun­try­side alive.”

Farmers in north­ern Greece, includ­ing pro­duc­ers of Chalkidiki table olives, said advance pay­ments they received were 35 to 40 per­cent lower than expected.

In Thiva, cen­tral Greece, olive oil pro­duc­ers from Pelion rein­forced a road­block with 50 trac­tors and pickup trucks to protest per­sis­tently low olive oil prices.

A kilo­gram of extra vir­gin olive oil sells for €3.50 here, while pro­ducer prices have reached €8 in Albania and €9 in Italy,” the farm­ers said.

According to European Commission data, pro­ducer prices of extra vir­gin olive oil in early December slightly exceeded €4.50 per kilo­gram in Greece’s main pro­duc­ing regions, includ­ing Chania, Messenia and Laconia.

By com­par­i­son, Italian pro­duc­ers received around €7.50 per kilo­gram dur­ing the same period, while prices in Spain remained below €5.00 per kilo­gram.

The protests are also fueled by anger over the Opekepe sub­sidy scan­dal, in which mil­lions of euros in agri­cul­tural funds were allegedly paid to non-eli­gi­ble recip­i­ents.

The real farm­ers will get all the money they are enti­tled to,” said Vice President of the Greek gov­ern­ment Kostis Hadzidakis.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that prob­lems are solved through dia­logue” and urged farm­ers to engage in a ratio­nal dis­cus­sion” with the gov­ern­ment.

The farm­ers’ coor­di­nat­ing body rejected an invi­ta­tion to meet Mitsotakis at the Maximou Building in Athens, instead demand­ing firm guar­an­tees on sub­sidy pay­ments. They warned block­ades would con­tinue through the Christmas period.

The protests are tak­ing a toll on the econ­omy. Estimates from the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce sug­gest each day of mobi­liza­tion costs between €31 mil­lion and €45 mil­lion across all sec­tors.

While delayed sub­si­dies and the Opekepe scan­dal sparked the demon­stra­tions, farm­ers say deeper struc­tural prob­lems are at the root of the unrest.

Low pro­ducer prices and ris­ing costs for fuel, fer­til­iz­ers, pes­ti­cides and energy have cre­ated an increas­ingly hos­tile envi­ron­ment for farm­ing.

Demographic chal­lenges fur­ther com­pli­cate the out­look. About 65 per­cent of Greek farm­ers are over 55, with roughly 40 per­cent aged 65.

Estimates indi­cate the sec­tor loses 0.3 per­cent of its capac­ity each year, and experts say around 200,000 young farm­ers will be needed in the com­ing years to keep Greek agri­cul­ture com­pet­i­tive.

