Italian Producers Wrap Up a Modest Season

The 2024/25 crop year in Italy is approaching its end with an overall yield of approximately 248,000 metric tons of olive oil.
According to data from the Italian Association of the Edible Oil Industry (Assitol), this figure marks a 25 percent drop compared to the previous season.
Spain, Greece and Portugal, on the other hand, have all seen their olive oil production volumes grow considerably.
In its note on the 2024/25 crop year, Assitol stressed the growing impact of climate change on Italian production.
The south of Italy, including Puglia, Calabria, and Sicily, where drought and extreme heatwaves have become the norm in recent years, has been the most affected part of the country.
In those areas, irrigated olive groves are the exception to the overall trend of declining production, while pathogens, including Xylella fastidiosa, continue to curtail overall production.
Still, these regions are where the majority of Italian olive oil is produced.
According to data from the International Olive Council (IOC), Italy’s average annual production over the last ten seasons has not exceeded 260,000 tons.
In the previous decade, that average was over 432,000 tons. Ten years earlier, it had greatly exceeded the 600,000-ton threshold.
“Lower Italian production volumes compared to olive oil from other origins generate a price gap,” Anna Cane, president of the olive oil group at Assitol, told Olive Oil Times. “In the last two campaigns, when olive oil was scarce on all markets, the product’s prices rose enormously.”
“That was good news for Italian producers, as the price gap between the national product and other olive oils sold on the Italian market was at its minimum,” she added.
In this scenario, most Italian consumers opted for Italian extra virgin olive oil over foreign ones.
“Looking at the supermarket shelf, even with prices so high, the Italian consumer showed a preference for the Italian product,” Cane recalled.
The situation changed dramatically over the last year or so, as prices in key markets, especially Spain, dropped to pre-2022 levels, primarily due to a much larger availability of the product.
At the same time, Italian extra virgin olive oil prices remained significantly higher; the gap began to widen rapidly again.
“If you look at the data from May 2025, we can see the retail market for olive oil in Italy growing by 24 percent, while sales of 100 percent Italian extra virgin olive oil dropped by 25 percent,” Cane said.
The latest price quotes show Italian extra virgin olive oil on the Bari market, the country’s largest, selling at €10 per kilogram.
In Jaén, Spain’s benchmark market, extra virgin olive oils are priced at €3.68 per kilogram.
“When consumers in Italy are surveyed about olive oil, their first concern is sustainability and product quality. But then, when you look at what they place in their baskets, they buy the cheapest option,” Cane said.
“That happens because the consumer is not aware of the differences between products,” she added. “Interestingly, in many foreign markets where the Italian product is given proper value, consumers are more aware of the qualities of high-quality extra virgin olive oil.”
However, this has not been the case in Italy, where the IOC estimates 395,000 tons of olive oil will be consumed in the 2024/25 crop year.
“In Italy, many tend to take extra virgin olive oil for granted in the household and do not look closely at the product’s profile,” Cane said. “Labels on bottles cannot say everything, and consumers see extra virgin on products with widely varying qualities. That doesn’t help.”
Assitol and other stakeholders in the olive oil supply chain are collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forests to develop new responses to the challenges posed by climate change and a highly competitive international market.
“The ministry will provide financial resources to support this effort,” Cane said. “The focus will be on innovation in agriculture and olive cultivation.”
“By innovation, I mean many things. Where possible, assessing the potential for intensive and, in some cases, even super-intensive farming systems, as well as adopting precision agriculture to ensure optimal use of inputs, from water to plant protection products, fertilizers and more,” she added. “The goal is to optimize both production and harvesting.”
One of the defining characteristics of Italian olive farming is that most farms are very small, with orchards averaging less than two hectares.
This structure makes it challenging to share innovative efforts or implement shared field technologies. Additionally, a significant portion of olive oil production is consumed internally or occurs in remote areas with geographical and logistical conditions that challenge profitability.
"We cannot change the condition of olive farming in the country, but we could do a lot to aggregate the product. I'm thinking, for instance, of the possible establishment of high-quality modern storage centers where producers could conveniently store their extra virgin olive oil," Cane said.
Such support would allow even small producers to avoid selling their entire production immediately after harvest.
They could instead store it and manage sales based on market opportunities rather than being forced by a lack of infrastructure.
Additionally, their production could be combined with that of others with similar characteristics, thereby enhancing the market value of all involved batches.
“This would add value not only for the seller but also for the buyer,” Cane said. “If a company needs specific volumes, it cannot source from scattered lots, three tons here, ten tons there.”
Such logistical fragmentation can hinder key aspects of the olive oil market, including quality control and consistency.
Given the growing impact of climate change, modern, efficient irrigation is increasingly seen as essential to maintaining both production volumes and quality. Still, traditional orchards in Italy are, for the most part, rainfed.
“Today, irrigation is crucial. But given how traditional olive farms are structured in Italy, many olive groves lack access to it,” Cane said. “As important as irrigation is, it’s even more important not to waste the water we have.”
“That means having systems that can precisely measure actual water needs, the air and the tree,” she added.
According to Cane, many farmers and stakeholders are innovating and networking on this issue, even in a highly fragmented country.
Still, progress must occur within a sector that is still dominated by aging farmers, traditionally less inclined toward technological and innovative practices.
According to ISMEA, the Italian Institute for Agricultural and Food Market Services, the nearly 620,000 entities involved in olive oil production are, for the most part, run by older individuals.
“They are well over 50 years old on average. Generational change is crucial. We need not only to attract young people to olive farming but to ensure they are qualified,” Cane said. “That is essential because it transforms the entire approach.”
“Twenty or 30 years ago, when I visited Chile, where the olive sector was just beginning to grow, I saw engineers working in mills and agronomy graduates running production,” she added.
ISMEA initiatives aimed at encouraging generational renewal align with recent events and meetings promoted by Assitol and the Ministry for Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT).
“What is emerging is the urgent need for specialized training in these professions,” Cane said. “A simple example is pruners. “It’s become very difficult to find pruners in Italy. And if you look at the olive oil mills, finding qualified personnel is also hard.”
According to Assitol, targeted training is needed for every phase of the supply chain.
“Think of blending experts, who are increasingly essential. There is no school for that,” Cane said. “So we have to train them in-house, but there are very few. And once they’re trained, they tend to stay in the same role. That makes rotation difficult, even for them.”
Assitol believes that new strategies and tools should drive the transformation and modernization of the sector.
“In some cases, it’s about updating existing knowledge. In others, it’s about foundational education. We are currently engaging with several major agricultural institutes,” Cane said.
In the wine sector, Italy boasts a high level of specialization, with dedicated agricultural institutes that also offer university-level courses.
“We don’t have anything like that for the olive oil sector. There are a few initiatives in some institutes now, but they are still very limited,” Cane said.
She added that the strengths of the Italian olive oil sector remain recognized worldwide, and there is much that this can propel.
“The unique Italian biodiversity, the acknowledged fine quality of our production… Made in Italy, in a sense, is itself a global brand, with no rivals,” Cane said.
“Looking at the big picture, what we need is a new cultural mindset, and that can also be very stimulating [for the new generations],” she added.