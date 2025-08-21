Enter keywords and hit Go →
Mild Temperatures Worry Olive Growers in Central and Northern Italy

Cool, wet weather has led to increased olive fruit fly activity. Authorities recommend preventative measures and treatments in infected groves.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Aug. 21, 2025 14:50 UTC
Cooler tem­per­a­tures and July rains in cen­tral and north­ern Italy have cre­ated ideal con­di­tions for the spread of the olive fruit fly, lead­ing grow­ers to inten­sify mon­i­tor­ing and treat­ment efforts to pro­tect the upcom­ing har­vest. The olive fruit fly infes­ta­tions have been reported in var­i­ous regions of Italy, with dif­fer­ent areas expe­ri­enc­ing vary­ing lev­els of infes­ta­tion and author­i­ties advis­ing grow­ers to take timely inter­ven­tions to com­bat the pest.

The com­bi­na­tion of July rains and cooler-than-aver­age tem­per­a­tures in cen­tral and north­ern Italy has cre­ated ideal con­di­tions for the spread of the olive fruit fly.

Growers and regional author­i­ties are inten­si­fy­ing mon­i­tor­ing and treat­ment efforts to pro­tect the upcom­ing har­vest.

According to the lat­est data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, in large areas of Europe, July has proved slightly cooler than recent years.

In Italy, cen­tral and north­ern regions expe­ri­enced repeated sig­nif­i­cant rain­fall, which also con­tributed to reduced sur­face tem­per­a­tures. Data show that in those areas, July was the coolest July of the last ten years.

Following an oppo­site trend, in those same weeks, most of south­ern Italy expe­ri­enced a new heat­wave that brought tem­per­a­tures there to record lev­els, accom­pa­nied by a dras­tic lack of rain­fall.

For olive grow­ers in the cen­tral and north­ern regions, mild aver­age tem­per­a­tures raised the risk of olive fruit fly infes­ta­tions.

While sev­eral cen­tral and north­ern regions are report­ing active infes­ta­tions, national-level pro­jec­tions remain uncer­tain. Monitoring oper­a­tions are active across the whole coun­try.

The pest thrives with tem­per­a­tures in the range of 20 ºC. Only extreme tem­per­a­tures, such as above 35 °C, can halt infes­ta­tions or even reduce their impact.

Abundant rain­fall is also ben­e­fi­cial to the olive fruit fly, as water fur­ther stim­u­lates repro­duc­tion.

In their con­tin­u­ous mon­i­tor­ing oper­a­tions, Latium regional author­i­ties and the pro­duc­ers’ orga­ni­za­tion OP Latium, in cen­tral Italy, released a series of bul­letins about the cur­rent fruit fly sit­u­a­tion.

The organization’s mon­i­tor­ing involves inspect­ing 20 ran­domly selected olives from each of ten olive trees per hectare, for a total of 200 olives exam­ined per hectare.

In south­ern Lazio, up to the areas north of Rome, olive fruit fly dam­age has been found in two to five per­cent of the sam­pled olives.

Treatments are sug­gested when four to five per­cent of the olives are esti­mated to have been con­t­a­m­i­nated by an egg.

Farther north, in Canino, renowned for its extra vir­gin olive oil, infes­ta­tions are now reach­ing 10 per­cent.

Growers in neigh­bor­ing areas reported slightly lower infes­ta­tions to Olive Oil Times.

Meanwhile, in another cen­tral region, Abruzzo, author­i­ties updated their fruit fly warn­ing to local olive grow­ers.

At the end of July, they sug­gested inter­ven­ing when olive trees bear­ing medium to large olives that had been infected. As August kicked in, they asked for broader mon­i­tor­ing of the cur­rent infes­ta­tions.

Maximum atten­tion should be paid to olive fruit fly attacks fol­low­ing this week’s rain­fall and the drop in tem­per­a­tures, which are expected to remain rel­a­tively low for the next few days,” the author­i­ties wrote.

The cur­rent weather con­di­tions are favor­able to fly activ­ity, and indeed, imme­di­ately after the rain, stings have been observed on olives, typ­i­cally the larger ones, some of which are fer­tile,” they added.

Stings are con­sid­ered fer­tile only when they come from flies deposit­ing their egg in the olive. Even if not fer­tile, a sting found on an olive fruit can still sig­nal a pos­si­ble ongo­ing infes­ta­tion.

However, there are also olive sam­ples from the coastal area that show no stings at all,” Abruzzan author­i­ties wrote.

They asked grow­ers to treat their olives against the fly even when only a min­i­mal pres­ence of the insect is found.

The note also remarked that in the absence of infes­ta­tion, no treat­ment should be car­ried out, as it has no pre­ven­tive effect.

The agro­nomic ser­vices mon­i­tor­ing infes­ta­tions in Tuscany noted that, in mon­i­tored areas, infes­ta­tions have been found in sam­pled olives 15 to 35 per­cent of the time, and are cur­rently under treat­ment.

They are sug­gest­ing con­ven­tional olive grow­ers pro­ceed with treat­ments against the adult flies as soon as a five per­cent infes­ta­tion is found.

Plan adul­ti­cide treat­ments using insec­ti­cide and bait, antic­i­pat­ing the resump­tion of fly activ­ity given the favor­able con­di­tions for the pest’s devel­op­ment, and keep the fruits pro­tected with anti-ovipo­si­tion prod­ucts (kaolin, rock dust, man­isol),” they wrote.

Tuscan author­i­ties rec­om­mended that organic olive grow­ers cover the foliage and fruits with anti-ovipo­si­tion prod­ucts.

When daily catches exceed three or are increas­ing, apply treat­ments with adul­ti­ci­dal prod­ucts and an attrac­tant bait,” the author­i­ties wrote.

According to the lat­est infes­ta­tion map, updated in the first week of August, a large num­ber of grow­ers in Tuscany are report­ing more than a ten per­cent fruit fly pres­ence in their olives.

In north­west­ern Italy, in Liguria, as the pres­sure of the fly is found in all main grow­ing areas, regional author­i­ties are advis­ing grow­ers to pro­ceed with treat­ments in August even if tem­per­a­tures are now expected to rise.

In Veneto, in the north­east­ern part of the coun­try, mon­i­tor­ing oper­a­tions are show­ing that a timely inter­ven­tion helped many grow­ers keep infes­ta­tion vol­umes down.

In their August bul­letin, the regional author­i­ties are sug­gest­ing con­tin­u­ing treat­ments where needed and main­tain­ing the max­i­mum degree of vig­i­lance on the infes­ta­tions.

Experts noted how the abun­dant pres­ence of the olive fruit fly in some areas also stems from the mild win­ter, which favored the sur­vival of the last gen­er­a­tion of flies from the pre­vi­ous sea­son.

While the pest can sig­nif­i­cantly affect both qual­ity and yield, timely inter­ven­tions, both con­ven­tional and organic, appear to have been effec­tive so far.

As for the prospects of the new olive sea­son, the results are still too early to call. 

Most of the Italian olive and olive oil pro­duc­tion comes from the south­ern regions. It is the per­for­mance of olive farms in those areas that will deter­mine the vol­umes of the 2025/26 crop year.

The next olive har­vest in Italy is expected to start in some areas in the first weeks of September, and to pick up pace between October and November.

