Summer Heat Trims Andalusian Olive Oil Output

According to estimates released by the regional government, Andalusian olive oil production is anticipated to be 5.5 percent lower than the 1.14 million tons produced in 2024/25. Still, it will exceed the five-year average by nearly 20 percent.
Overall, experts forecast that Spanish olive oil production will reach 1.5 to 1.55 million metric tons for the coming harvest.
Despite the plentiful spring rains, the Andalusian regional government cited the southern autonomous community’s extremely hot and dry summer as the main reason for the decline in production compared to the previous year.
“Spring rainfall has reduced the water stress that affected the olive trees, contributing to their recovery and promoting the irrigation of the olive grove,” the Andalusian regional government wrote in the report.
“The mild temperatures during the flowering period favored the blossoming and fruit set conditions. However, the excessive heat of June affected the trees’ viability, causing some of the fruit to fall,” they added.
Regional authorities warned that the evolution of the harvest will be determined by the amount of rain that falls in coming weeks, with non-irrigated olive groves already demonstrating signs of water stress, which could “affect both production and fat yield.”
Some of the most significant production declines are expected in Jaén. Andalusia’s leading olive-growing province is forecasted to yield 475,000 tons of olive oil, a 15 percent decline compared to the previous year.
Neighboring Córdoba, the region’s second-largest producing province, is expecting yields to fall by 7.5 percent to 269,100 tons. Meanwhile, Seville is expected to see production climb by more than 16 percent to 130,000 tons.
With an expected yield of 117,200 tons, the province of Granada is expected to experience a slight decline of 5.5 percent.
Elsewhere in the region, Málaga’s production is anticipated to rise by 55 percent to 54,600 tons, yields in Cádiz will nearly double to 16,400 tons, production in Huelva will increase to 11,100 tons, and Almería will experience a significant rise to 7,500 tons.
The Andalusian regional government further highlighted the increase in organic olive oil production, which is expected to reach 34,670 tons, representing a 3.4 percent increase compared to the 2024/25 period. More than half of the region’s organic olive oil comes from Córdoba.
Unlike olive oil production, Andalusian authorities anticipate a slight increase in the region’s table olive production, rising 0.3 percent to 483,000 tons.
Sevilla remained the leading producer of table olives in the region, responsible for nearly 70 percent of the total production.
Andalusian authorities further indicated that Hojiblanca remains the leading table olive variety, representing 60 percent of the total, followed by Manzanilla and Gordal.
Away from production, Andalusian authorities also published data on the regional olive oil market.
Starting stocks for the 2025/26 crop year across all of Spain stood at 278,000 tons as of the end of September 2025, nearly 50 percent higher than they were at the same point in the previous year.
As a result of higher stocks, olive oil prices at origin in Andalusia sit at €4.28 per kilogram of extra virgin at the start of the campaign, compared to the average of €8.27 during the previous crop year.
Exports for the 2024/25 crop year are also continuing to recover after consecutive poor harvests in 2022/23 and 2024/25 saw them drop to their lowest levels in a decade.
Andalusian authorities said the region exported 621,401 tons of olive oil to 133 countries in the first nine months of the crop year (from October through June), valued at €3.14 billion.
Italy, the United States, Portugal and France were the leading destinations by both value and volume.
Imports over the same period dropped to 123,451 tons valued at €541 million.