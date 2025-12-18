Spanish Olive Oil Exports Top One Million Tons as Prices Fall

Spanish olive oil exports exceeded one million metric tons for the first time since the 2021/22 crop year, with a 35 percent increase compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in export volumes, the value of Spanish olive oil exports decreased by 17 percent, leading to concerns about the impact of low-priced imports from Tunisia on domestic prices and calls for tighter controls on Tunisian olive oil imports.
Spanish olive oil exports surpassed one million metric tons for the first time since the 2021/22 crop year, according to recently published government data.
Following a rebound harvest in the 2024/25 crop year, in which Spain produced 1.38 million metric tons of olive oil, exports climbed to 1.03 million tons. That figure represents a 35 percent increase compared to the previous year and is 11 percent above the four-year average.
Despite the surge in export volumes, the value of Spanish olive oil exports fell to €5.05 billion, down 17 percent from the previous crop year. Even so, export revenues remained 17 percent above the four-year average.
As a result, the average value per unit of exported olive oil, measured in euros per kilogram, declined by 39 percent compared to 2023/24 and finished slightly below the four-year average.
Data published by Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA) showed that Italy remained the leading destination for Spanish olive oil, with exports to the country rising by 69 percent.
Shipments by volume to the United States, Portugal and France also increased, while exports to the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil declined compared to the previous year.
On the import side, higher domestic production after two consecutive historically low harvests led to a 16 percent decrease in olive oil imports by volume. Import values fell even more sharply, declining by 47 percent.
Import volumes declined from nine of Spain’s ten largest suppliers, with the exception of Portugal. Portugal, Spain’s leading supplier with approximately 55 percent of the market share, saw exports to Spain edge up to 113,840 metric tons.
Imports from Tunisia, which have drawn increased scrutiny following allegations of large-scale illegal sales to Spanish buyers, slipped slightly to 54,210 tons. Tunisia nevertheless remained Spain’s second-largest supplier, accounting for 26 percent of the market.
Separate production data published by MAPA showed a strong start to the 2025/26 crop year. Spain produced 42,400 metric tons of olive oil during the first two months of the harvest, a 16 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024/25 and eight percent above the four-year average.
Exports during the opening two months of the crop year rose sharply to 78,600 tons, while imports remained significantly lower than in the previous four years, totaling 11,000 tons.
Even so, Tunisia’s role as Spain’s second-largest supplier has taken on added importance amid growing concern among producer groups about the impact of low-priced imports.
A potentially record-setting harvest in Tunisia has heightened fears among Spanish farmers and millers that an influx of low-priced extra virgin olive oil could place downward pressure on domestic prices.
According to the olive oil trading platform Oleista, Spain’s extra virgin olive oil prices at origin currently stand at €4.58 per kilogram, with prices in Andalusia slightly higher at €4.81. By comparison, Tunisian extra virgin olive oil is selling at €3.78 per kilogram.
These concerns prompted the Association of Young Farmers (Asaja) in Córdoba to call on Spain’s Food and Information Control Agency (AICA) to tighten controls on Tunisian olive oil imports to “ensure that this product meets the same legal and quality requirements as those applied to oil produced in Spain.”
The association urged AICA to require Tunisian olive farms and mills exporting to Spain to submit the same documentation demanded of Spanish producers.
“It is essential to apply uniform criteria to avoid market distortions and protect Spanish farmers,” Asaja Córdoba said. “It makes no sense for Spanish olive growers to strictly comply with legislation if products from other countries enter the market without being subject to the same requirements.”
The request follows similar calls from the Coordinator of Farmers’ and Ranchers’ Organizations, which recently urged the government to halt Tunisian olive oil imports.
Francisco Elvira, secretary-general of COAG Jaén, claimed that as much as 100,000 tons of Tunisian olive oil is entering Spain and depressing prices. In some cases, he alleged, blended oils are subsequently sold as Spanish olive oil.