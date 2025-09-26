Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Turkish Producer Monsida Eyes Global Markets After Record Harvest

After decades of experience in the olive oil sector, the producer behind Monsida is betting on early harvest endemic monovarietals to break through at home and abroad.
Monsida founder Nüvit Kulunyar previously worked at several large fodo companies in close proximity to the olive oil world. (Photo: Monsida)
By Daniel Dawson
Sep. 26, 2025 17:05 UTC
Summary Summary

After years in the food indus­try, Nüvit Kulunyar returned to his fam­i­ly’s roots in agri­cul­ture to start Monsida, a com­pany pro­duc­ing high-qual­ity olive oil in Turkey. Utilizing spe­cific olive vari­eties and unique har­vest­ing tech­niques, Monsida has gained recog­ni­tion in inter­na­tional com­pe­ti­tions, with plans to expand into export mar­kets like the United States, England, Japan, and Germany to mit­i­gate fluc­tu­a­tions in olive oil prices and adapt to chang­ing cli­mate con­di­tions.

After more than 30 years work­ing across the food indus­try, Monsida founder Nüvit Kulunyar decided to return to his family’s roots in agri­cul­ture.

While work­ing for sev­eral major Turkish food com­pa­nies in Istanbul, Kulunyar over­saw the sales and mar­ket­ing of olive oil, sun­flower oil, mar­garine and other food prod­ucts. 

Fluctuations in olive oil sales and prof­itabil­ity are a peri­odic occur­rence. However, we believe these chal­lenges can be mit­i­gated by bal­anc­ing domes­tic sales with a strong export strat­egy.- Nüvit Kulunyar , founder, Monsida

His prox­im­ity to pro­duc­ers and olive oil sell­ers, com­bined with his admi­ra­tion for the product’s health ben­e­fits and sus­tain­abil­ity cre­den­tials, even­tu­ally led him to his family’s his­toric home 170 kilo­me­ters south of Istanbul in Balıkesir province.

In my pre­vi­ous pro­fes­sional life, I worked with branded olive oil, fre­quently meet­ing with pro­duc­ers and dis­tri­b­u­tion com­pa­nies to under­stand mar­ket dynam­ics,” he told Olive Oil Times. This, com­bined with my fam­i­ly’s back­ground in agri­cul­ture, was a key fac­tor in my becom­ing an olive oil pro­ducer today.”

See Also:Producer Profiles

Kulunyar started Monsida in 2022, har­vest­ing native Domat, Edremit and Yamalak Sarısı olives from the foothills of the Kaz Mountains, above the Gulf of Edremit. 

Found almost exclu­sively in the town of Yamalak in Aydın, Yamalak Sarısı olives ripen early in the sea­son due to a unique com­bi­na­tion of rain­fall, humid­ity and alti­tude. 

As a result, Kulunyar begins the har­vest in late September to pick the Yamalak Sarısı and slightly more wide­spread Domat olives while they are still green, reap­ing the ben­e­fits of their high polyphe­nol con­tent.

Monsida’s Domat monovarietal extra virgin olive oil earned a Gold Award at the company’s NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition debut. (Photo: Monsida)

From mid-October to early November, Kulunyar com­pletes the har­vest by pick­ing the Edremit olives as they mature, result­ing in a more del­i­cate extra vir­gin olive oil.

Overall, Kulunyar believes that the region’s spe­cific cli­mate, includ­ing high sum­mer winds, and Edremit’s moun­tain­ous and coastal ter­rain, con­tribute to the unique qual­ity of its extra vir­gin olive oil. 

In March, Monsida’s Domat mono­va­ri­etal was awarded at the world’s largest olive oil qual­ity com­pe­ti­tion. 

The key char­ac­ter­is­tics of our Monsida Domat olive oil are that it’s a sin­gle-estate prod­uct with a rich, fruity aroma and a bal­anced bit­ter­ness and pun­gency,” Kulunyar said.

It was truly grat­i­fy­ing to hear about our Gold Award at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition,” he added. This is a sig­nif­i­cant achieve­ment, and it’s incred­i­bly reward­ing to see all our hard work acknowl­edged.” 

Entering inter­na­tional qual­ity com­pe­ti­tions, espe­cially the NYIOOC, has played a cru­cial role in Monsida’s prod­uct devel­op­ment, and Kulunyar hopes that it will also help the com­pany expand beyond the domes­tic mar­ket. 

The 2025/26 harvest will begin in about one month for Monsida with the Yamalak Sarısı and Dormat olives. (Photo: Monsida)

“[The com­pe­ti­tions] rep­re­sent an impor­tant chal­lenge and an oppor­tu­nity to improve our prod­ucts,” he said. We use these acco­lades to com­mu­ni­cate with our cus­tomers, illus­trat­ing what a truly qual­ity prod­uct is and what cri­te­ria it meets.” 

Drawing on his pre­vi­ous expe­ri­ence in the food indus­try, Kulunyar makes a point to remain in close con­tact with a wide range of cus­tomers, includ­ing home cooks, pro­fes­sional chefs, and dis­trib­u­tors.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Along with enter­ing olive oil qual­ity com­pe­ti­tions, Kulunyar plans to visit sev­eral inter­na­tional food fairs to raise the pro­file of the three-year-old com­pany.

Currently, our Monsida sales are focused on the domes­tic mar­ket, but we plan to work on export sales in the near future,” he said. Our poten­tial tar­get mar­kets for export are the United States, England, Japan and Germany.”

Kulunyar takes a long-term view of the olive oil mar­ket and believes Monsida’s busi­ness strat­egy will hedge against the sig­nif­i­cant swings in inter­na­tional olive oil prices.

Fluctuations in olive oil sales and prof­itabil­ity are a peri­odic occur­rence,” he said. However, we believe these chal­lenges can be mit­i­gated by bal­anc­ing domes­tic sales with a strong export strat­egy.”

Along with other producers in Turkey, Monsida enjoyed a record-breaking harvest in the 2024 – 25 crop year. (Photo: Monsida)

Relatively high tar­iffs of 15 per­cent on European Union and 25 per­cent on Tunisian olive oil exports to the U.S. have paved the way for Turkey, which faces a base­line ten per­cent tar­iff, to cap­ture a larger mar­ket share. 

The world’s sec­ond-largest olive oil pro­ducer in the 2024/25 crop year was the fourth-largest exporter to the U.S. in 2023, accord­ing to U.S. gov­ern­ment data.

The award has also capped off a par­tic­u­larly fruit­ful sea­son for Turkey and Monsida. Officials esti­mate that Turkey pro­duced a record-high 475,000 tons of olive oil in the 2024/25 crop year, and Kulunyar con­firmed that Monsida enjoyed sim­i­lar for­tunes with 5,000 liters of pro­duc­tion.

At Monsida, we were able to increase our pro­duc­tion sig­nif­i­cantly com­pared to the pre­vi­ous year,” he said. While this growth was very pos­i­tive, the cli­mate change-related drought and reduced rain­fall brought about dif­fer­ent chal­lenges in olive oil pro­duc­tion.” 

We faced issues with both qual­ity and yield, and we are actively work­ing to address these prob­lems,” he added.

Kulunyar said he closely mon­i­tors the olive groves, col­lect­ing and tak­ing action based on a range of data. Specifically to cope with the region’s increas­ing droughts, he is installing a new irri­ga­tion sys­tem.

While some experts expect olive farm­ing to play a cru­cial role in the future of agri­cul­ture, Kulunyar believes that farm­ers in his part of Turkey will need to adapt to declin­ing rain­fall.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles