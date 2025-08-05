EU Accepts 15% Tariffs on Olive Oil Exports to U.S.

The European Union has agreed to accept United States-imposed tariffs of 15 percent on table olives and olive oil as part of a wider trade deal, pending ratification by its 27 member states. The deal has sparked backlash from the olive oil sector, with Spain warning of a significant competitive loss compared to other major producers, and Italy estimating a €140 million impact on olive oil exports.
While a political agreement was reached between U.S. President Donald J. Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland, the E.U.’s 27 member states still must ratify the agreement before it comes into force.
The announcement of the political agreement was greeted enthusiastically by Trump, with tepid support coming from European capitals.See Also:Europe Continues to Liberalize Imports While Export Uncertainty Grows
However, the backlash from the olive oil sector has been swift, mainly from Spain, where the olive oil exports were cited as particularly vulnerable to tariffs by the country’s economy minister in July.
The trade deal is “bad news, whichever way you look at it, for our sector,” Ignacio Silva, the president of Deoleo, wrote on LinkedIn. “We should continue to demand that the negotiation does not stop at this time and that, above all, concrete and immediate aid for our companies is defined.”
Indeed, the European Commission acknowledged that the political deal is not legally binding and “the E.U. and U.S. will further negotiate.” Already, officials in France are pushing for an exemption to tariffs on champagne, other wines and spirits.
Rafael Pico, the deputy director of the Spanish Association of the Olive Oil Export Industry and Trade (Asoliva), said the deal represents a “competitive loss” for European countries compared to other major producers.
He warned that unless Spanish officials also push for an exemption for olive oil, the world’s largest olive oil-producing country would lose significant ground to Turkey and Morocco, both of which still face the baseline ten percent tariff.
Spain exports an estimated €6 billion of olive oil annually, of which €1 billion is destined for the U.S. Overall, olive oil exports account for 12 percent of Spanish agri-food exports by value, with the U.S. olive oil market accounting for two percent of total agri-food exports.
“We will continue working with all stakeholders to defend the interests of Spanish olive oil in national and international forums,” Pico said. “We cannot allow a decision of this nature to undermine decades of effort and investment in one of the most demanding and valuable markets in the world.”
In Italy, Coldiretti warned that extra virgin olive oil producers and exporters would be among the hardest hit sectors. The powerful agricultural union estimated that the tariffs would have a €140 million impact on Italian olive oil exports, which are worth more than €937 million.
“This agreement penalizes the very products that are symbols of Made in Italy, products that have won over American consumers thanks to their quality, traceability, and connection to the territory,” Coldiretti secretary-general Vincenzo Gesmundo said. “The risk is a decline in sales and a surge in ‘Italian-sounding’ products, with serious damage to our producers and the image of Italian agri-food.”
While officials in Greece officially called the deal “positive,” they acknowledged that table olive and olive oil exports, worth €100 million and €30 million, respectively, would be among the products most dramatically impacted by the tariffs.
“The imposition of uniform tariffs on high-value-added products, including pharmaceutical, industrial and agri-food exports, may hurt the competitiveness of companies that support critical shares of the Greek economy,” said Yannis Bratakos, president of the Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
“Particular attention is needed to protect iconic Greek products, such as olive oil, feta and wines, which risk being burdened by the new regime,” he added.
Meanwhile, José Eduardo Carvalho, president of the Portuguese Industrial Association, which also serves as a chamber of commerce, called the 15 percent tariff an improvement from the previous threat of a 30 percent tariff and added that the political agreement provides certainty for exporters for the first time since Trump’s election victory in November 2024.
“But it’s worse than the zero tariff sought by the European Union,” he added. “Some companies with greater exposure to the North American market are considering direct investment strategies in the U.S. as a way to circumvent tariff barriers, although these decisions require careful and thoughtful analysis.”
According to World Bank data, Portugal exported more than 3.3 million kilograms of virgin and extra virgin olive oil to the U.S. in 2023, valued at €11.8 million.