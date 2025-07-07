Enter keywords and hit Go →
Europe Continues to Liberalize Imports While Export Uncertainty Grows

As the United States considers more tariffs on European Union agricultural imports, including olive oil, another group of European countries removed tariffs on the Mercosur.
By Daniel Dawson
Jul. 7, 2025 17:37 UTC
The U.S. threat­ened to impose a 17 per­cent tar­iff on E.U. agri­cul­tural imports, includ­ing olive oil, if a trade deal is not reached, while new data shows U.S. tar­iff rev­enue has increased four­fold over the past year, poten­tially impact­ing future trade nego­ti­a­tions. In response, the EFTA coun­tries have signed a deal to remove tar­iffs on imports from Mercosur coun­tries, poten­tially increas­ing com­pe­ti­tion with European olive oil pro­duc­ers in the Swiss mar­ket.

Shortly after the European Union said it would be impos­si­ble” to meet the July 9th dead­line set by the United States to com­plete a trade deal, the world’s largest econ­omy threat­ened to impose a 17 per­cent tar­iff on agri­cul­tural imports from the 27-mem­ber bloc, includ­ing olive oil.

E.U. exports to the U.S. cur­rently face a ten per­cent tar­iff imposed in April, which could rise to the orig­i­nal rate of 20 per­cent. U.S. President Donald J. Trump had pre­vi­ously threat­ened Europe with 50 per­cent tar­iffs if a deal was not reached

New data show­ing U.S. tar­iff rev­enue increased four­fold over the past year, with trade vol­umes declin­ing by 25 per­cent from March 2025 to April, when the tar­iffs were imple­mented, are expected to buoy the admin­is­tra­tion’s con­fi­dence in the pol­icy and lower the chances of a détente.

While pro­duc­ers from around the olive oil world have told Olive Oil Times that con­sumer prices are unlikely to rise before the start of the next har­vest, the uncer­tainty of what tar­iffs will be when the first Northern Hemisphere olive oil is pro­duced in October makes it impos­si­ble to plan for the future. 

Producers have not ruled out rais­ing prices to cover the cost of the tar­iff or divert­ing prod­ucts away from the U.S. to other mar­kets.

The prob­lem is uncer­tainty, because the U.S. gov­ern­ment has already given at least four ver­sions of what the pol­icy will be, and so far it has not applied any,” said Juan Vilar, the chief exec­u­tive of Vilcon, a strate­gic con­sul­tancy in the olive oil sec­tor. The first thing we need is cer­tainty before we deter­mine what the impact will be.”

Meanwhile, the four European coun­tries that com­prise the European Free Trade Agreement – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland – have signed a deal to remove tar­iffs on imports from the four South American coun­tries that make up Mercosur, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. 

According to World Bank trade data, Switzerland imported 126 kilo­grams of vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil val­ued at $1,260 (€1,165) from Argentina and five kilo­grams of vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil val­ued at $800 (€740) from Uruguay in 2023. 

The deal is expected to remove tar­iffs applied to olive oil imports by Swiss author­i­ties, osten­si­bly paving the way for South American exporters to com­pete with European pro­duc­ers that already enjoy free trade access to the Swiss mar­ket.

Overall, the data show the three largest EFTA mem­bers com­bined to import 16.9 mil­lion kilo­grams of vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil val­ued at $144 (€133) mil­lion in 2023. 

However, there were no olive oil exports from the Mercosur coun­tries to Norway or Iceland, as these coun­tries do not cur­rently apply tar­iffs on vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil imports from Argentina and Uruguay. No trade data for Liechtenstein, the sev­enth small­est coun­try in the world by pop­u­la­tion, were avail­able for analy­sis.

The EFTA-Mercosur trade deal comes shortly after the E.U. and Chile signed a free trade agree­ment, remov­ing tar­iffs on Chilean olive oil imports. Meanwhile, the E.U. and Mercosur trade deal awaits rat­i­fi­ca­tion by E.U. cap­i­tals.

The raft of trade deals paves the way for more exports from South America, the largest olive oil-pro­duc­ing region out­side the Mediterranean Basin, to Europe at a time when European exporters are deal­ing with the uncer­tainty cre­ated by U.S. tar­iffs, with lim­ited alter­na­tives

The United States is our biggest mar­ket,” said Manuel Norte Santo, the export man­ager of the Portuguese pro­ducer and exporter Est. Manual Silva Torrado. It’s very com­pli­cated to pre­dict what will hap­pen. We’ve been talk­ing with our clients, and they told us that we need to wait a few months to under­stand what will hap­pen since the Trump admin­is­tra­tion is very volatile.”

