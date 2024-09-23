Sep. 23, 2024
Olive oil production in Argentina is expected to be less than one-third of last year’s record yield. At the same time, electricity and fuel prices have risen dramatically.
World Olive Oil Competition Southern Division Underway
This year's awards carry exceptional weight in light of the widespread harvest shortfalls experienced by numerous countries across the hemisphere.
Aug. 19, 2024
Buenos Aires Province Sees Significant Growth in Olive Oil Production
Farmers are betting on high-density olive groves and new mills to claim a bigger share of Argentina's production.
Jun. 26, 2024
Rising Olive Oil Imports Contribute to Spain’s Trade Deficit with Argentina
While Spain’s agricultural trade deficit fell by 33 percent between 2022 and 2023, olive oil imports increased by nearly 230 percent due to a poor harvest and rising prices.
Feb. 23, 2024
After Bumper Harvests, a Sharply Lower Yield in Argentina
An ‘off-year’ harvest, lack of chill hours, and extreme weather events are expected to reduce the yield by as much as 40 percent.
Feb. 19, 2024
Major Changes in Argentina Provide Hope for Producers
The election of a conservative government has provided some producers with hope that Argentina’s economic situation – along with their own – will begin to improve.
Feb. 19, 2024 Producer Profiles
Quality Is Key in El Mistol’s Drive to Grow in Argentina, Expand Exports
Feb. 6, 2023
Argentina's Germplasm Bank Supports Mission to Preserve Olive Cultivars
The olive plant collection in San Juan has joined the International Olive Council's olive germplasm network, a crucial tool for promoting biodiversity and supporting research.
Oct. 10, 2022
Solfrut Sets Sights on Expanding Domestic Market as Production Grows
With 2,000 trees recently planted in super-high-density and a new mill, the award-winning company in San Juan seeks to grow Argentina’s olive oil culture.
Jun. 22, 2022
NYIOOC Wins Waylay Economic Woes for Producers in Southern Cone
South American producers from Argentina, Chile and Uruguay combined to earn the highest number of awards for the region since 2019.
May. 5, 2022
Drought Leads to Predictions of Weak Harvest in Argentina
The olive-harvesting season has started in Argentina, but farmers expect low yields and rising costs.
May. 4, 2022
Argentina Likely to Host Olive Council's Fourth Olive Germplasm Bank
During a recent visit, the IOC also discussed technology transfer, production improvements and adding the Arauco cultivar to the World Catalog of Olive Varieties.
Mar. 9, 2022
Argentina Receives Its First Geographical Indication for Olive Oil
Local producers and officials believe the country’s first PGI will promote the local Arauco variety and hope other regions will follow.
Jun. 30, 2021
South American Producers Celebrate NYIOOC Victories After Tough Year
The pandemic and difficult climatic conditions hampered the harvests of Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, yet these producers managed to win the industry's most coveted quality awards.
Jul. 5, 2018
Production, Exports and Quality Main Issues for South American Producers
Representatives of the South American olive sector and government allies discussed the future of the sector, including the potential for an Olive Coordination Board for the Americas.
Jun. 21, 2018
Inside the Final Day of the 107th IOC Council of Members Session
Diplomatic and trade tensions loomed large over what was otherwise an uneventful conclusion to the 107th session of the Council of Members meeting of the International Olive Council (IOC), which concluded today in Buenos Aires. Representatives of each member nation took turns reading out the findings of each of the four committees, which were closed
May. 29, 2018
Optimism Abounds in Argentina Olive Sector
Olive oil production is expected to grow by as much as 20 percent by 2019.
May. 16, 2018
S. American Producers Celebrate NYIOOC Wins
Producers from four countries touted the success as proof of the high quality of South American extra virgin olive oil.
Jan. 30, 2018
Poor Olive Harvests in Europe Lead to Boom in Exports From Mendoza
Olive oil sales in Mendoza doubled this year, mostly to Brazil, Canada, Chile, the United States, Mexico and Spain.
Nov. 21, 2017
Bi-Oceanic Corridor Would Boost Argentina's Exports
The Minister for Planning and Industry in La Rioja said that the provincial government had already been in talks with seven other provinces in both Argentina and Chile about making headway on the project.
Nov. 10, 2017
Heavy Rains Don't Dampen Enthusiasm of Argentina's Olive Oil Exporters
Recent floods have mostly spared Argentina's olive plantations as producers and exporters remain upbeat about the sector's potential.
Nov. 1, 2017
California Olive Ranch Looks Abroad
CEO Gregg Kelley called an alliance with producers in Argentina “an opportunity to bring a diverse portfolio to our customers while growing our network of farms and grower partners.”