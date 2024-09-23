enEnglish
Argentina

Production

Sep. 23, 2024

Light Harvest in Argentina Accompanied by Rising Production Costs

Olive oil production in Argentina is expected to be less than one-third of last year’s record yield. At the same time, electricity and fuel prices have risen dramatically.

World

Sep. 23, 2024

World Olive Oil Competition Southern Division Underway

This year's awards carry exceptional weight in light of the widespread harvest shortfalls experienced by numerous countries across the hemisphere.

News Briefs

Aug. 19, 2024

Buenos Aires Province Sees Significant Growth in Olive Oil Production

Farmers are betting on high-density olive groves and new mills to claim a bigger share of Argentina's production.

News Briefs

Jun. 26, 2024

Rising Olive Oil Imports Contribute to Spain’s Trade Deficit with Argentina

While Spain’s agricultural trade deficit fell by 33 percent between 2022 and 2023, olive oil imports increased by nearly 230 percent due to a poor harvest and rising prices.

Production

Feb. 23, 2024

After Bumper Harvests, a Sharply Lower Yield in Argentina

An ‘off-year’ harvest, lack of chill hours, and extreme weather events are expected to reduce the yield by as much as 40 percent.

Business

Feb. 19, 2024

Major Changes in Argentina Provide Hope for Producers

The election of a conservative government has provided some producers with hope that Argentina’s economic situation – along with their own – will begin to improve.

News Briefs

Feb. 6, 2023

Argentina's Germplasm Bank Supports Mission to Preserve Olive Cultivars

The olive plant collection in San Juan has joined the International Olive Council's olive germplasm network, a crucial tool for promoting biodiversity and supporting research.

Producer Profiles

Oct. 10, 2022

Solfrut Sets Sights on Expanding Domestic Market as Production Grows

With 2,000 trees recently planted in super-high-density and a new mill, the award-winning company in San Juan seeks to grow Argentina’s olive oil culture.

The Best Olive Oils

Jun. 22, 2022

NYIOOC Wins Waylay Economic Woes for Producers in Southern Cone

South American producers from Argentina, Chile and Uruguay combined to earn the highest number of awards for the region since 2019.

News Briefs

May. 5, 2022

Drought Leads to Predictions of Weak Harvest in Argentina

The olive-harvesting season has started in Argentina, but farmers expect low yields and rising costs.

Olive Varieties

May. 4, 2022

Argentina Likely to Host Olive Council's Fourth Olive Germplasm Bank

During a recent visit, the IOC also discussed technology transfer, production improvements and adding the Arauco cultivar to the World Catalog of Olive Varieties.

Production

Mar. 9, 2022

Argentina Receives Its First Geographical Indication for Olive Oil

Local producers and officials believe the country’s first PGI will promote the local Arauco variety and hope other regions will follow.

The Best Olive Oils

Jun. 30, 2021

South American Producers Celebrate NYIOOC Victories After Tough Year

The pandemic and difficult climatic conditions hampered the harvests of Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, yet these producers managed to win the industry's most coveted quality awards.

Business

Jul. 5, 2018

Production, Exports and Quality Main Issues for South American Producers

Representatives of the South American olive sector and government allies discussed the future of the sector, including the potential for an Olive Coordination Board for the Americas.

Business

Jun. 21, 2018

Inside the Final Day of the 107th IOC Council of Members Session

Diplomatic and trade ten­sions loomed large over what was oth­er­wise an unevent­ful con­clu­sion to the 107th ses­sion of the Council of Members meet­ing of the International Olive Council (IOC), which con­cluded today in Buenos Aires. Representatives of each mem­ber nation took turns read­ing out the find­ings of each of the four com­mit­tees, which were closed

S. America

May. 29, 2018

Optimism Abounds in Argentina Olive Sector

Olive oil production is expected to grow by as much as 20 percent by 2019.

World

May. 16, 2018

S. American Producers Celebrate NYIOOC Wins

Producers from four countries touted the success as proof of the high quality of South American extra virgin olive oil.

Business

Jan. 30, 2018

Poor Olive Harvests in Europe Lead to Boom in Exports From Mendoza

Olive oil sales in Mendoza doubled this year, mostly to Brazil, Canada, Chile, the United States, Mexico and Spain.

Business

Nov. 21, 2017

Bi-Oceanic Corridor Would Boost Argentina's Exports

The Minister for Planning and Industry in La Rioja said that the provincial government had already been in talks with seven other provinces in both Argentina and Chile about making headway on the project.

Business

Nov. 10, 2017

Heavy Rains Don't Dampen Enthusiasm of Argentina's Olive Oil Exporters

Recent floods have mostly spared Argentina's olive plantations as producers and exporters remain upbeat about the sector's potential.

Producer Profiles

Nov. 1, 2017

California Olive Ranch Looks Abroad

CEO Gregg Kelley called an alliance with producers in Argentina “an opportunity to bring a diverse portfolio to our customers while growing our network of farms and grower partners.”

