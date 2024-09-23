Inside the Final Day of the 107th IOC Council of Members Session

Diplomatic and trade ten­sions loomed large over what was oth­er­wise an unevent­ful con­clu­sion to the 107th ses­sion of the Council of Members meet­ing of the International Olive Council (IOC), which con­cluded today in Buenos Aires. Representatives of each mem­ber nation took turns read­ing out the find­ings of each of the four com­mit­tees, which were closed