sustainability

Production

Aug. 19, 2024

The Many Values in Recovering Abandoned Olive Groves in Tuscany

Fil Bucchino, Andrea Pagliai and Gionni Pruneti produce extra virgin olive oil from recovered trees to benefit communities and the environment.

Producer Profiles

Aug. 19, 2024

Terroir, Organic Farming Yield Award-Winning Results for Sicilian Farmer

The producers behind Agrigento-based Naru attribute their World Competition success to sustainably-grown local olive varieties.

News Briefs

Aug. 13, 2024

Olive Center to Host Inaugural Olive Oil Sustainability Conference

The International Olive Sustainability Conference will discuss sustainability, from farming and milling to marketing and certifications.

News Briefs

Jul. 24, 2024

New Process Increases Sustainability, Phenolic Profile of Olive Leaf Extracts

A novel approach does not use harmful chemicals and creates an extract with potential uses in olive oil production and food packaging.

World

Jul. 8, 2024

Bricks Made with Olive Pits Reduce Carbon Footprint of Buildings, Study Finds

A new study has shown that olive pit waste can effectively reduce energy usage in buildings, demonstrating how the circular economy can be applied to the construction sector.

News Briefs

Jun. 15, 2024

May Marked Another Record-Breaking Year for Heat

The findings prompted the Secretary-General of the United Nations to call for a global advertising ban on the fossil fuel industry.

News Briefs

May. 28, 2024

Researchers Transform Olive Grove Waste Into Bioplastic

Turning olive tree leaves and branches into biopolymers would provide environmental, economic and social benefits to olive farmers.

News Briefs

May. 27, 2024

Improved Water Efficiency Paramount to Future of California Farmers, Officials Say

Growers will need to save more water and use less as the state will likely become drier in the long term.

Producer Profiles

May. 14, 2024

Innovation and Sustainability Yield Winning Results for GangaLupo

Teamwork, the responsible use of resources and innovation underpin the success of the Apulian Coratina monovarietal.

Producer Profiles

May. 13, 2024

Native Varieties and Centenarian Trees: The Winning Formula for Olivian Groves

After a harvest full of twists and turns, the Peloponnese producer achieved award-winning quality by relying on traditional and modern practices.

Producer Profiles

May. 13, 2024

Sustainability, Biodiversity Good for Business, This Campania Farmer Believes

Case d'Alto produces organic extra virgin olive oils in Irpinia from autochthonous varieties. Owner Claudio De Luca says focusing on sustainability improves quality.

Producer Profiles

May. 7, 2024

Trials and Triumphs of Organic Farming in Andalusia

The fifth-generation family behind Luque Ecológico believes organic farming produces flavorful extra virgin olive oil, protects the environment and mitigates the impacts of drought.

World

Apr. 22, 2024

Olive Milling Byproducts May Improve Animal Feed

Diets including olive tree leaves and olive oil pomace did not negatively impact the health of sheep or their milk quality while decreasing methane emissions.

News Briefs

Dec. 19, 2023

COP28 Climate Conference Concludes With Mixed Results

The world’s nations have agreed to move away from oil and other fossil fuels, however, without a clear commitment to completely phase out fossil fuels as an energy source.

Business

Dec. 14, 2023

Tightening Water Regulations in California May Spur Olive Cultivation

While irrigated olive groves still use plenty of water, increasingly strict prohibitions, especially in the San Joaquin Valley, may carve out a new niche for dryland olive groves.

Business

Dec. 11, 2023

Organic Farm in Jaén Blazes a Trail for Selling Carbon Credits

O.Live generates about 4.5 carbon credits per hectare from its 1,000 hectares of organic groves, establishing a model for producers to increase revenue.

Health

Dec. 5, 2023

EU Project Aims to Level the Playing Field with Processed Foods

The MedDiet4All project promotes the benefits of a Mediterranean diet and communicates the adverse health effects of ultra-processed foods.

World

Dec. 4, 2023

COP28 Climate Summit Gets Underway Amid Tensions

The COP28 climate conference in Dubai has sparked controversy over the role of oil and gas companies in negotiations.

Producer Profiles

Nov. 27, 2023

Producers Behind Loco Galbasa Achieve Childhood Dream, World-Class Quality

The Sicilian brand Loco Galbasa combines the pursuit of quality and the commitment to environmental sustainability.

World

Nov. 1, 2023

Olive Trees Can Help Beat Climate Change

At a three-day conference, the International Olive Council emphasized the role olive farming can play in efforts to reach global net zero emissions.

Production

Oct. 31, 2023

California Farmers Plant Hedgerows to Conserve Water, Improve Soil Health

Hedgerows improve water retention in the soil and create natural habitats for beneficial birds and other pest predators. Farmers said they add aesthetic value, too.

