Aug. 19, 2024
Fil Bucchino, Andrea Pagliai and Gionni Pruneti produce extra virgin olive oil from recovered trees to benefit communities and the environment.
Aug. 19, 2024
Terroir, Organic Farming Yield Award-Winning Results for Sicilian Farmer
The producers behind Agrigento-based Naru attribute their World Competition success to sustainably-grown local olive varieties.
Aug. 13, 2024
Olive Center to Host Inaugural Olive Oil Sustainability Conference
The International Olive Sustainability Conference will discuss sustainability, from farming and milling to marketing and certifications.
Jul. 24, 2024
New Process Increases Sustainability, Phenolic Profile of Olive Leaf Extracts
A novel approach does not use harmful chemicals and creates an extract with potential uses in olive oil production and food packaging.
Jul. 8, 2024
Bricks Made with Olive Pits Reduce Carbon Footprint of Buildings, Study Finds
A new study has shown that olive pit waste can effectively reduce energy usage in buildings, demonstrating how the circular economy can be applied to the construction sector.
Jun. 15, 2024
May Marked Another Record-Breaking Year for Heat
The findings prompted the Secretary-General of the United Nations to call for a global advertising ban on the fossil fuel industry.
Jun. 12, 2024 Business
Deoleo North America CEO Says Sustainability is Key to Growing Olive Oil Sector
May. 28, 2024
Researchers Transform Olive Grove Waste Into Bioplastic
Turning olive tree leaves and branches into biopolymers would provide environmental, economic and social benefits to olive farmers.
May. 27, 2024
Improved Water Efficiency Paramount to Future of California Farmers, Officials Say
Growers will need to save more water and use less as the state will likely become drier in the long term.
May. 14, 2024
Innovation and Sustainability Yield Winning Results for GangaLupo
Teamwork, the responsible use of resources and innovation underpin the success of the Apulian Coratina monovarietal.
May. 13, 2024
Native Varieties and Centenarian Trees: The Winning Formula for Olivian Groves
After a harvest full of twists and turns, the Peloponnese producer achieved award-winning quality by relying on traditional and modern practices.
May. 13, 2024
Sustainability, Biodiversity Good for Business, This Campania Farmer Believes
Case d'Alto produces organic extra virgin olive oils in Irpinia from autochthonous varieties. Owner Claudio De Luca says focusing on sustainability improves quality.
May. 7, 2024
Trials and Triumphs of Organic Farming in Andalusia
The fifth-generation family behind Luque Ecológico believes organic farming produces flavorful extra virgin olive oil, protects the environment and mitigates the impacts of drought.
Apr. 22, 2024
Olive Milling Byproducts May Improve Animal Feed
Diets including olive tree leaves and olive oil pomace did not negatively impact the health of sheep or their milk quality while decreasing methane emissions.
Dec. 19, 2023
COP28 Climate Conference Concludes With Mixed Results
The world’s nations have agreed to move away from oil and other fossil fuels, however, without a clear commitment to completely phase out fossil fuels as an energy source.
Dec. 14, 2023
Tightening Water Regulations in California May Spur Olive Cultivation
While irrigated olive groves still use plenty of water, increasingly strict prohibitions, especially in the San Joaquin Valley, may carve out a new niche for dryland olive groves.
Dec. 11, 2023
Organic Farm in Jaén Blazes a Trail for Selling Carbon Credits
O.Live generates about 4.5 carbon credits per hectare from its 1,000 hectares of organic groves, establishing a model for producers to increase revenue.
Dec. 5, 2023
EU Project Aims to Level the Playing Field with Processed Foods
The MedDiet4All project promotes the benefits of a Mediterranean diet and communicates the adverse health effects of ultra-processed foods.
Dec. 4, 2023
COP28 Climate Summit Gets Underway Amid Tensions
The COP28 climate conference in Dubai has sparked controversy over the role of oil and gas companies in negotiations.
Nov. 27, 2023
Producers Behind Loco Galbasa Achieve Childhood Dream, World-Class Quality
The Sicilian brand Loco Galbasa combines the pursuit of quality and the commitment to environmental sustainability.
Nov. 1, 2023
Olive Trees Can Help Beat Climate Change
At a three-day conference, the International Olive Council emphasized the role olive farming can play in efforts to reach global net zero emissions.
Oct. 31, 2023
California Farmers Plant Hedgerows to Conserve Water, Improve Soil Health
Hedgerows improve water retention in the soil and create natural habitats for beneficial birds and other pest predators. Farmers said they add aesthetic value, too.