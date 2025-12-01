Spanish Farmers Urge Halt to Tunisian Olive Oil Imports Amid Traceability Concerns

The Spanish farmers’ union COAG is calling for the suspension of Tunisian olive oil imports due to traceability and market distortion concerns, with large volumes of oil entering the European market beyond the duty-free quota. COAG is urging authorities to ensure full traceability before resuming imports and is echoing similar calls in Italy, where concerns about falling prices and potential fraud linked to Tunisia’s olive oil exports have been raised.
The Spanish farmers’ union, COAG, has called on Spanish and EU authorities to immediately suspend imports of Tunisian olive oil, citing serious concerns about traceability and market distortions.
In a recent notice, COAG warned that insufficient controls are allowing large volumes of so-called “ghost” Tunisian olive oil to enter the European market far beyond the 56,700-ton duty-free quota.
“We have a duty-free quota of 57,000 tons, yet of the 200,000 tons entering the E.U., almost 100,000 come to Spain and are systematically used to push down the price paid to producers,” said Francisco Elvira, agronomist, olive farmer in Fuerte del Rey and Secretary General of COAG Jaén, in comments reported by Qcom.es.
Elvira said that as the holiday season approaches, Tunisian olive oil is entering Spanish markets at extremely low prices. “We cannot allow producers and consumers to be systematically deceived, because that olive oil entering Spain cannot be properly traced,” he observed.
He also pointed to concerns raised in a recent presentation, noting that around 100,000 tons of Tunisian oil “are not in the supermarkets. What are they used for? Are they being concealed within our production system?”
COAG said large volumes of Tunisian oil do not appear on product labels. “If Spain is the main or second-largest buyer of Tunisian olive oil, why does it practically never appear on labels? Where is it, and how is it being marketed?” the union wrote.
The group warned that Tunisian olive oil “may be mixed, re-labelled or triangulated without consumers being aware of the product’s true origin.”
COAG emphasized that Spanish farmers and producers face stringent inspections, certifications and consumer-information rules, while “preferential imports from Tunisia are not subject to the same traceability and origin requirements (…) creating unfair competition, serious distortions in national and international prices, the risk of triangulations toward third countries, and a lack of transparency for consumers.”
The union cited estimates from Tunisia’s National Agriculture Observatory projecting 210,700 tons of exports between August 2024 and August 2025. COAG questioned how export volumes continue rising without corresponding quota adjustments. “What is really happening with that oil? Who is buying it? How is it being sold? Under whose name is it leaving the country?”
COAG urged authorities to suspend Tunisia’s duty-free quotas until full traceability is guaranteed. It also called for an end to active refinement and customs-warehouse schemes that allow non-EU olive oil to enter the bloc for later export as a European processed product.
The union requested intensified traceability checks on all imported olive oil — particularly in Andalusia — and asked market authorities to investigate potential practices that distort competition or mislead consumers.
COAG’s position mirrors growing calls in Italy for scrutiny of Tunisian trade flows, amid reports of falling prices and alleged fraud linked to Tunisia’s record harvest.
Recent data indicate that nearly 27 percent of Tunisian olive oil exports between November 2024 and August 2025 were destined for Italy, according to AGI reporting.
Italian olive oil prices have dropped sharply — about 30 percent in the past month — narrowing what was once a significant price gap with Spanish oils. Some Italian traders may be exploiting Tunisia’s ongoing crisis to widen margins, according to analyses published by Teatro Naturale and additional Olive Oil Times reporting.
Some experts warn that triangulated trade may be bringing oil into Italy as a Spanish product that in fact originates in Tunisia, as noted in another Teatro Naturale investigation.
Concerned about opaque trade flows affecting prices and farmer income across multiple countries, several Italian associations have demanded a broad investigation into Tunisian exports and the activities of operators working in both Tunisia and Europe.
Italian members of the European Parliament have also urged the European Commission to examine the scope and severity of possible fraud involving untraced Tunisian olive oil, echoing earlier calls for action.