Tunisia’s Olive Oil Sector Faces Record Harvest Amid Price Collapse and Fraud Allegations

Tunisia is expected to achieve record olive oil production in the 2025/2026 campaign, with estimates ranging from 400,000 to 500,000 tons, leading to increased export potential. However, the sector faces challenges such as low export prices, financial scandals, and concerns about the impact on the international olive oil market.
Olive oil production in Tunisia appears to be heading for a new record in the 2025/2026 campaign.
According to some estimates, it is expected to yield between 400,000 and 500,000 tons, further increasing expectations for export potential. In the previous campaign, production fell short of 340,000 tons, according to figures from the International Olive Council (IOC).
Tunisian President Kaïs Saied officially announced the start of the new olive campaign during a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources, and Fisheries, Ezzeddine Ben Cheikh.
Saied welcomed expectations to export more olive oil to countries in Asia and Latin America. Still, those trade routes today represent only a fraction of Tunisia’s olive oil exports, which mostly go to the European Union and the United States. Furthermore, the U.S. imposed a 25 percent tariff on olive oil imports from Tunisia.
Saied also highlighted the many problems still affecting the Tunisian olive oil sector, calling for progress in all phases of production — from farming to harvesting, processing, and trade. He specifically asked for more support to small farmers while criticizing the declining role of some governmental agencies, such as the Olive Oil Board, saying their role “must be reinstated.”
The Tunisian government is also pushing for more bottled olive oil exports, as such products carry a higher market value.
However, the low export prices currently represent the main obstacle to the sector’s development and are a cause of growing unrest among farmers.
The National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI) reported a 40.1 percent increase in olive oil exports between November 2024 and April 2025. Still, those record figures produced a 28.9 percent drop in earnings, from approximately €1 billion to €715.5 million.
According to various sources, a substantial portion of the low-priced bulk sales of Tunisian olive oil during the 2024/2025 campaign was not driven by legitimate market dynamics. Those sources suggest that they could be the result of opaque financial operations that directly impacted the income of Tunisian growers.
According to Jeune Afrique magazine, some export companies managed to sell Tunisian olive oil to Spanish buyers at €2.80 per kilogram, below the official price of €3.40.
According to reports in Business News Tunisia, these operations were managed by companies led by Adel Ben Romdhane, a major Tunisian exporter. The businessman is said to have left the country and relocated to Spain, leaving behind an estimated €132 million in debt, according to Il Boursa.
The Italian financial newspaper Italia Oggi reported that several companies led by Ben Romdhane are affected by the scale of those debts, estimating his total liabilities at more than €180 million, including bank loans and unpaid checks.
If large volumes of olive oil were involved in such low-priced sales, quotations of Tunisian olive oil could have been significantly affected.
In a follow-up article, Italia Oggi reported that the low-price sales are still ongoing. Its sources said that major Spanish buyers are currently negotiating large volumes of Tunisian olive oil “for a price way lower than the official market prices.”
If confirmed, such transactions are expected to affect olive oil prices during the 2025/2026 campaign across all major markets.
Over the past year, Tunisian farmers and millers have faced one of the harshest crises in memory, marked by collapsing prices that led to unharvested olives and mounting debts.
In the first months of the 2024/2025 campaign, Tunisian growers protested against prices they deemed too low to cover production costs. Some refused to proceed with the harvest as the value of the fruit collapsed.
From December 2023 to December 2024, olive oil prices in Tunisia dropped from €7.50 to less than €3 per liter.
Last December, Business News Tunisia reported that despite record harvests, rising costs, and oversupply, the sector was “falling apart,” and many millers were sliding into bankruptcy.
Several agricultural associations in Italy have called for judicial investigations into what they consider among the largest frauds in the history of olive oil production and trade in the Mediterranean.
“If the press reports are confirmed by the judiciary, we would be faced with an unprecedented fact: international money laundering to speculate on olive oil,” said Gennaro Sicolo, president of ItaliaOlivicola and national vice president of CIA Agricoltori Italiani.
“The potential damage is not only for Tunisian and Spanish farmers, but also affects Italy and the entire Mediterranean,” he added.
Sicolo, who is also an IOC official, said, “Tunisia cannot become the soft underbelly of the international olive oil market. In my capacity as vice president of the Advisory Committee of the International Olive Council, I will raise the issue.”
The Italian producers’ association Unapol also expressed “deep concern” over the alleged financial scandal.
“At a particularly delicate moment for the sector, on the eve of a harvest campaign awaited with great hope, Unapol strongly reiterates that any opaque or speculative maneuver at the international level risks seriously compromising the balance of the market and the economic stability of thousands of olive growers and millers,” the association said.
In recent weeks, Olive Oil Times has reached out to Adel Ben Romdhane, but no reply had been received at the time of publication.
Attempts to contact Bioliva, the Tunisian trading company headed by Ben Romdhane and identified by several sources as central to the discounted operations, also went unanswered.
Olive Oil Times contacted Borges International Group, a large Spanish company cited in some reports as one of the companies interested in purchasing the discounted olive oils.
In a note to Olive Oil Times, Borges International Group said:
“In 2019 Borges Group sold its business in Tunisia. This transaction remains pending in terms of payment collection, and under no circumstances do we retain any shareholding control nor involvement on this business.
Furthermore, it should be duly noted that Borges Group maintains no corporate, ownership, or partnership relationship with the Tunisian company Bioliva.”