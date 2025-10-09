Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Alarm in Gargano as Xylella Reaches New Northern Front

A new Xylella fastidiosa outbreak near Cagnano Varano marks the bacterium’s northernmost spread in Puglia, prompting containment efforts and genetic analysis to trace its origin.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Oct. 9, 2025 21:27 UTC
Summary Summary

A new out­break of Xylella fas­tidiosa has been detected in Puglia, Italy, with 47 olive trees found infected near Cagnano Varano, lead­ing to the imple­men­ta­tion of con­tain­ment mea­sures and genetic char­ac­ter­i­za­tion of the bac­terium by CNR researchers. The out­break has caused con­cern among local author­i­ties and farm­ing asso­ci­a­tions, as efforts are made to slow down the spread of the infec­tion and develop new solu­tions to com­bat the deadly Olive Quick Decline Syndrome.

A fresh out­break of Xylella fas­tidiosa has been reported in the north­ern reaches of Puglia, south­ern Italy, where the bac­terium had pre­vi­ously been unde­tected.

We are deeply con­cerned. The arrival of the bac­terium in this part of Puglia seems to indi­cate an accel­er­a­tion in its spread.- Gennaro Sicolo, regional pres­i­dent, CIA Agricoltori Italiani

Forty-seven olive trees were found infected near Cagnano Varano, in the heart of Gargano National Park, a region also known as the spur of Italy.

The dis­cov­ery sounded the alarm for local author­i­ties, researchers, and vol­un­teers, who are now team­ing up to fully assess the pres­ence of the bac­te­ria within a 400-meter radius of the out­break.

Containment mea­sures are being imple­mented in accor­dance with the estab­lished pro­to­cols pro­vided by Italian law and European reg­u­la­tions.

Those mea­sures include the erad­i­ca­tion of the infected trees and all other trees found within a 50-meter radius of the out­break.

Such a red zone is sur­rounded by a buffer area of at least 2.5 kilo­me­ters from the infec­tion. Within that area, spe­cial mon­i­tor­ing and pre­ven­tion pro­to­cols are deployed.

According to analy­ses con­ducted by the National Research Council (CNR), the Xylella fas­tidiosa sub­species pauca was detected in the trees.

CNR sci­en­tists are now genet­i­cally char­ac­ter­iz­ing the bac­terium to deter­mine its exact pro­file and pos­si­ble ori­gin.

Pauca is con­sid­ered the pri­mary trig­ger of the deadly Olive Quick Decline Syndrome, which destroyed mil­lions of olive trees in south­ern Puglia.

The new out­break is about 90 kilo­me­ters north of the last major infec­tion reported last July.

Furthermore, the Park is nearly 300 kilo­me­ters north of where pauca was first dis­cov­ered by CNR researchers back in 2013.

In Foggia province, where the new out­break was detected, tens of thou­sands of olive farm­ers remain active, pro­duc­ing roughly 15 per­cent of the region’s olive oil out­put.

Even in the midst of the Xylella infec­tion, which drove huge num­bers of farms and olive oil mills out of the mar­ket, Puglia is still by far the major olive oil-pro­duc­ing region in the coun­try.

We are deeply con­cerned. The arrival of the bac­terium in this part of Puglia, so far com­pletely unaf­fected, seems to indi­cate an accel­er­a­tion in its spread,” said Gennaro Sicolo, regional pres­i­dent of CIA Agricoltori Italiani.

Just a few days ago, we had reported the increas­ingly alarm­ing sit­u­a­tion of Xylella’s advance near Bari, and now we find it in the province of Foggia,” he added.

In the area, some of Italy’s most famous olive tree cul­ti­vars are grown, such as Coratina and Peranzana.

A severe blow,” com­mented the Apulian branch of the farm­ing asso­ci­a­tion Coldiretti, not­ing that no cure for the bac­te­rio­sis is cur­rently avail­able.

The only way to slow the spread of the infec­tion,” Coldiretti wrote, is mechan­i­cal and phy­tosan­i­tary pre­ven­tion prac­tices, plant mon­i­tor­ing beyond visual inspec­tions, sur­veil­lance of the insect vec­tor known as the spit­tle­bug, sam­pling and removal of infected olive trees and the use of new tools for the early detec­tion of out­breaks.”

Slowing down the infec­tion is con­sid­ered cru­cial to give researchers time to develop new solu­tions and for the indus­try to adopt them and bring them to mar­ket.

Recently, the E.U.-funded large and col­lab­o­ra­tive Biovexo project announced that three sus­tain­able bio-pes­ti­cides have proven their abil­ity to cur­tail the infec­tion and reduce its impact on the trees.

Previously, other on-field tri­als demon­strated how a cer­tain level of resilience to the bac­te­ria can be achieved.

According to CIA Agricoltori Italiani, more should be done. The asso­ci­a­tion once again requested the appoint­ment of a spe­cial com­mis­sioner to expe­dite actions on the ter­ri­tory through increased fund­ing and col­lab­o­ra­tion among stake­hold­ers.

In his note, Sicolo also noted that, in recent years, many invest­ments have been made by olive farm­ers in Foggia province.

New pro­duc­tion processes have improved not only the qual­ity of the prod­uct but also its envi­ron­men­tal and eco­nomic sus­tain­abil­ity,” he said.

Numerous olive-grow­ing busi­nesses have expe­ri­enced a gen­er­a­tional renewal that has allowed young women and men to take lead­ing roles in their fam­ily enter­prises, intro­duc­ing impor­tant inno­va­tions in mar­ket­ing and in the expan­sion into new mar­kets,” he con­cluded.

More articles on:  ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles